Students at East Bay middle school handed out cotton balls to mock Black History Month
CLAYTON, Calif. (KRON) — A student at an East Bay middle school brought cotton balls to school last week and distributed them to other students in what appeared to be an attempt to mock Black History Month, the Mt. Diablo Unified School District said in a letter. The letter, from Superintendent of Schools Dr. Adam […]
rosevilletoday.com
2023 Quarry Park Amphitheater Concerts Schedule in Rocklin
Rocklin, Calif. – The Quarry Park Amphitheater in Rocklin summer concert season returns in 2023. Bookmark us to grab your tickets early!. Come rock out in downtown Rocklin as the 1,000 seat outdoor amphitheater springs to life. The Quarry Park amphitheater has added a fun and family-friendly element to the burgeoning local music and entertainment scene in Placer County.
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Best Places to live in Sacramento for Families
Best Places to live in Sacramento for Families: In this article, we will explain the best places and the safest cities to live in Sacramento. And Some tips and tricks to choose the best area to live in Sacramento. Sacramento is the capital of California in the USA, a great...
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Sacramento
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit in Sacramento to support local Black businesses. 2. Gumbo King. 3. Louisiana Heaven. 4. Maestro Coffee House. 5. Mo’Betta Finger Foods. 6. Nash & Proper. 7. Palace...
From Del Paso Heights to D.C., why a Sacramento man's story about redemption gets noticed
DEL PASO HEIGHTS – When the president delivers his State of the Union address Tuesday, a familiar face from Sacramento will also be in the crowd.Brother to Brother group is a peer-mentoring program, based in Del Paso Heights, working with boys and men to deter them from the lifestyle of the streets.It also partners with police to help bring peace talks into the community. Recently, founder Mervin Brookins brainstormed with his employees and mentors on how to reintegrate a troubled teenager."How do you reach a youngster who thinks he knows it all?" Brookins asked. "Here's the situation: He's 14, he...
Student says someone tried to grab them while walking to school in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – A Sacramento student says someone tried to grab them while they were on the way to school this week. The incident happened Thursday morning. In a statement sent to John Still School families, officials say the student reported that they were off campus but on their way to school when the suspect approached them. The student hurried to campus and reported the incident. Sacramento police were then notified, the school district says, but the suspect has not been found. Increased security was present at dismissal on Thursday due to the incident. School officials are urging students to try and travel in groups when walking to and from school whenever possible.
"It's a cesspool": Community meeting held in Fair Oaks to address growing homeless crisis
FAIR OAKS — Dozens packed a community room in Fair Oaks to find out how Sacramento County will address the growing homeless problem in their community.The elected official hosting the meeting said the many issues stemming from the crisis occupy 90 percent of his job.Lee Grichuhin worries homeless encampments along a canal in the Gold River area are a public health concern."It's a cesspool, and I see dogs and kids playing in it down by the river end," he said. "All that water is moving into the American River."Grichuhin understands solving the homeless crisis is a complex issue. He is...
Family increases reward to $20K in Rocklin hit-and-run death of Trevor Swahn
ROCKLIN, Calif. — February marks two years since Trevor Swahn, a young man from Granite Bay, was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Rocklin. To date, his family still doesn't know who killed him as they plea for help in finding whoever is responsible for taking their beloved son, brother and uncle away.
‘She was family’: Thrift shop owners pay for funeral of unhoused employee that died
(KTXL) — This Valentine’s Day will be a hard one for thrift shop owners Alfredo and Martha Ochoa after the untimely death of one of their employees, an unhoused woman from Sacramento named Suki. She was recently hit and killed by an alleged drunken driver, and the Ochoas were informed about her death later by […]
Off-duty Sacramento sheriff's sergeant hailed a hero after saving caddie's life at Pebble Beach Pro-Am
SACRAMENTO — An off-duty Sacramento County sheriff's sergeant is being hailed a hero after saving a man's life during last week's PGA tour event in Pebble Beach."This just so happened to be one of those moments where you take off and have vacation to decompress from what we normally do, and then all of a sudden because of what I do, I was able to be there for somebody," said Sgt. Kelly Bunn.While off-duty last Friday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM, Bunn went from spectator to lifesaver in what would be a call for service unlike any other in...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing more Northern California stores
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville, Folsom, Sacramento and Elk Grove Bed Bath & Beyond stores are set to close soon, according to a store closing list released by the company Tuesday. An employee at the Vacaville location told ABC10 they're planning to close in the “next couple of months" likely...
Lockdown lifted at San Joaquin Delta College after report of person with gun
(KTXL) — Police responded to a report of a person with a gun at San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton on Thursday afternoon, according to campus police. The Stockton campus was on lockdown for about an hour, from 2:30 p.m. to just before 3:30 p.m. •Video Above: Sacramento Police investigate shooting that involved officers The […]
Fox40
Macque’s BBQ
Founded in 1986 by Mack and Charlie Thomas, MacQue’s Barbecue began with a dream of serving the best barbeque and sauces for their community. Starting out in the industrial buildings in South Sacramento, and now MacQue’s has a partnership with the Lemon Mob. 8517 Elk Grove Blvd.
KCRA.com
Video: Raven the rat-chasing terrier dives headfirst into Sacramento's rodent problem
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento has a rat problem, and Raven the working terrier is doing its part to clean the streets. The tiny terrier is part of a scrappy group of people accompanied by dogs with an eye for hunting rodents. KCRA 3 accompanied the group on one of...
KCRA.com
Amador County wine tasting room, storehouse catches fire
PLYMOUTH, Calif. — A firefighter was injured Wednesday evening after a fire at a wine facility in Amador County, officials said. The Amador Fire Protection District said it got a call at 6:23 p.m. about a fire at 18590 Highway 49 in the city of Plymouth. One firefighter injured their hand while responding.
KCRA.com
Sacramento's rat problem met with urban ratters and their dogs, working to clean the streets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's no secret. Sacramento, not unlike other big cities, is home to rats, and lots of them. Most people try to avoid them like the plague (ahem), but now, a group of dogs and their human companions are making outings out of tracking down the critters.
KCRA.com
CHP asks for help in south Sacramento hit-and-run
California Highway Patrol's south Sacramento division is asking for help locating a vehicle suspected to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run that took place in January. CHP said that on Jan. 24 they responded to a call about a human body lying down on the side of Excelsior Road and after investigating the scene they determined that a vehicle hit a pedestrian and did not stop.
Sacramento’s free 916 gift card promotion running up until Valentine’s Day
(KTXL) — The Buy One, Get One Free promotion for Sacramento’s 916 gift card program will continue up until Valentine’s Day. “Consumers who use this special promotion for Valentine’s Day gifts and experiences will also positively impact the local economy in meaningful ways,” said Valerie Mamone-Werder, the City’s project development manager responsible for the program. […]
5 dead after Hwy 160 crash in Sacramento County
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Five people are dead after a solo-vehicle crash along Highway 160 Thursday evening. Officer Mark Leavitt, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, said the crash was reported just before 5:30 p.m., about a mile south of Freeport Bridge. Leavitt said an Escalade hit a tree and the collision ultimately killed three women and two men.
crimevoice.com
2 Sacramento Women Arrested on Grand Theft Charges
Originally Published By: Yolo County District Attorney’s Office. “WOODLAND, CA – February 7, 2023– Today, Sacramento residents Tavia PatriciaMarie Augustus, aged 27, and Patricia Ann Givens, aged 35, were arraigned on charges alleging grand theft. Augustus was also charged with false representation of identity to police officer. Augustus and Givens were arrested by the West Sacramento Police Department on February 2, 2023, on suspicion of organized retail theft.
