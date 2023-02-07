Read full article on original website
tigermedianet.com
Public members address Indian mascot at HHS at board meeting
The Hays USD 489 Board of Education met Monday for a regular meeting. During public comment, Cheryl Duffy addressed the board regarding the Indian mascot at Hays High School. Duffy said that in 2005, the American Psychological Association asked schools to abandon Native American mascots. “It’s based on a growing...
tigermedianet.com
Commissioners discuss developing land near I-70
During Thursday’s meeting, the Hays City Commission reviewed a conceptual plan for the 90 acres of property by the interstate that the city bought in 2019. Deputy City Manager Collin Bielser presented the plan. “Attraction of retail is a high demand of residents of Hays and Ellis County,” Bielser...
tigermedianet.com
Hammeke hits game-winner for Tigers
Kaleb Hammeke hoisted Fort Hays State to a 59-57 victory over Lincoln with a baseline jumper as time expired Thursday night (Feb. 9) at Gross Memorial Coliseum. Hammeke shook free of his defenders and hit an off-balance turn-around shot to call game, pushing FHSU to 16-8 overall, 11-7 in the MIAA, while Lincoln moved to 15-6 overall, 11-6 in the MIAA.
