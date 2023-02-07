ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

🌮Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks second among Americans’ favorite global cuisines, according to Chef’s Pencil. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
ORLANDO, FL
Demolition of Putnam Hotel in DeLand could begin next week

DELAND, Fla. – The demolition of a historic DeLand building is expected to begin as early as next week. City officials issued the permit to demolish the Putnam Hotel on Wednesday. A company had hoped to convert the 100-year-old hotel into high-end apartments, but an engineering report said the...
DELAND, FL
75 homes protected as brush fire scorches 130 acres near Ormond Beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A 130-acre brush fire that threatened dozens of Volusia County homes on Thursday is now fully contained, officials said. The Florida Forest Service said the fire, which burned in the Ormond Beach area, threatened about 75 homes and caused smoky conditions on Interstate 95. [TRENDING:...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Missing 4-year-old in Brevard County found safe, reunited with father

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Frank and Frankie Orwig embraced Friday afternoon after the Brevard Sheriff’s Office said the 4-year-old was missing for four hours. At the family’s home on a private driveway at Burgess Avenue and Quarno Road, Mr. Orwig told News 6 he was taking a nap when it all started at 9 o’clock.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Chlorine leak injures 3 in Winter Garden, fire officials say

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Three people were injured after trying to contain a chlorine leak at a city pool in Winter Garden, according to fire department officials. According to the Winter Garden Fire Rescue Department, crews responded to the city-owned Farnsworth Pool on Surprise Drive on Wednesday and located two city employees trying to contain the leak.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
4.9M bottles of Fabuloso cleaner recalled for bacteria concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. – Millions of bottles of the multi-purpose cleaner Fabuloso are under recall because of concerns about a bacteria that could sicken people with weakened immune systems. The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Wednesday. Parent company Colgate-Palmolive is recalling 4.9 million bottles in a variety of...
ORLANDO, FL
‘Thank God she’s still here:’ Father of 3-year-old shot in Orange County speaks out

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 3-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot while sitting in her car seat in Orange County earlier this week. Deputies at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office had responded to the shooting Tuesday around 5:25 p.m. after gunfire rang out near S Texas Avenue and Americana Boulevard, but do not believe the girl was the intended target.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
61-year-old man killed in Orange County crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed early Wednesday in an Orange County crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on Mark Twain Boulevard and Huckleberry Finn Drive. [TRENDING: Family confirms missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver dead | Bill proposing changes...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

