Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
End of Disney’s ‘corporate kingdom?’ 2 Disney-controlled governments remain in power
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – As Gov. Ron DeSantis is poised to reinstate and modify the special district that provides some government services to the Walt Disney World resort, two separate Disney-controlled municipalities continue to operate using governmental powers the state granted them more than five decades ago. The...
click orlando
Winter Park-based Jimmy Hula’s set to open 10th restaurant in New Smyrna Beach
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Winter Park-based chain Jimmy Hula’s is getting read to open its 10th restaurant, this time setting up shop in a historic building in New Smyrna Beach. The new location is opening up inside the former “Bob’s Automotive” building on the corner of Canal...
click orlando
🌮Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
Mexican fare ranks second among Americans’ favorite global cuisines, according to Chef’s Pencil. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
click orlando
Brevard consultant failed to report political contributions, gambled with PAC funds, state reports say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County political consultant is facing a long list of election law violations over electioneering and a defunct PAC he used during the 2020 election cycle, according to a report from News 6′s partner Florida Today. But while the 12 cases against Robert...
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are the deadliest counties for car crashes in Central Florida
The Florida Highway Patrol has released its crash data for 2022, revealing just how deadly the year was for car crashes in Central Florida. Among the data, troopers included information on the number of crashes involving fatalities, bicycles, pedestrians, hit-and-runs and more. [Click on the tabs in the chart below...
click orlando
‘Each one of us matters:’ Light Orlando organizes L.O.V.E week of service projects
ORLANDO, Fla. – One organization is bringing together several groups in Orlando for a week filled with service projects. Light Orlando organized L.O.V.E — Light Orlando Volunteer Experience — as way to give back to the community through several different volunteer opportunities. [TRENDING: Florida motorcycle officer dies...
click orlando
Demolition of Putnam Hotel in DeLand could begin next week
DELAND, Fla. – The demolition of a historic DeLand building is expected to begin as early as next week. City officials issued the permit to demolish the Putnam Hotel on Wednesday. A company had hoped to convert the 100-year-old hotel into high-end apartments, but an engineering report said the...
click orlando
75 homes protected as brush fire scorches 130 acres near Ormond Beach
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A 130-acre brush fire that threatened dozens of Volusia County homes on Thursday is now fully contained, officials said. The Florida Forest Service said the fire, which burned in the Ormond Beach area, threatened about 75 homes and caused smoky conditions on Interstate 95. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
Orlando Solar Bears and Jeremiah’s Italian Ice announce partnership to make games even more icy
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Solar Bears announced Thursday that they are now partnering with Jeremiah’s Italian Ice to give fans special offers throughout this season. This Italian ice shop will provide fans with exclusive deals through the Solar Bears official team newsletter, Bear Bites, and in-game prize opportunities.
click orlando
Missing 4-year-old in Brevard County found safe, reunited with father
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Frank and Frankie Orwig embraced Friday afternoon after the Brevard Sheriff’s Office said the 4-year-old was missing for four hours. At the family’s home on a private driveway at Burgess Avenue and Quarno Road, Mr. Orwig told News 6 he was taking a nap when it all started at 9 o’clock.
click orlando
💟Enter to win Dora Queen paddlewheel boat cruise, dinner for two
TAVARES, Fla. – Looking for a romantic, laid back activity for you and your loved one or crush? (Or just a fun time with a friend?) News 6 has you covered with a Sunday Funday cruise for two on the Dora Queen paddlewheel boat and we’re throwing in dinner afterward.
click orlando
News 6 gives inside look at Volusia County’s new center for troubled youth
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – News 6 got an inside look at the new place where kids in trouble go in Volusia County. Before the new Juvenile Assessment Center opened late last year, there was no place for troubled youth in the area, other than the county jail or confinement to their own home.
click orlando
‘I was very confident in myself:’ Recognizing the first Black female teacher at St. Cloud High School
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – News 6 is honoring and celebrating influential and impactful Black leaders all month, including the contributions made by 79-year-old Deloris McMillon of Osceola County. The retired educator of almost 40 years broke racial barriers as the first Black female teacher at St. Cloud High School...
click orlando
Chlorine leak injures 3 in Winter Garden, fire officials say
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Three people were injured after trying to contain a chlorine leak at a city pool in Winter Garden, according to fire department officials. According to the Winter Garden Fire Rescue Department, crews responded to the city-owned Farnsworth Pool on Surprise Drive on Wednesday and located two city employees trying to contain the leak.
click orlando
TIMELINE: Strong storms, wind move into Central Florida before blast of cold air
ORLANDO, Fla. – A strong storm will develop in the northeast Gulf of Mexico Friday night into Saturday morning. As the storm moves into the Southeast U.S. Saturday afternoon, a few strong storms will be possible across Central Florida. The main threat will be damaging wind, but a brief...
click orlando
‘Lincoln Park was here:’ Lake County group helps preserve history of school set to close
CLERMONT, Fla. – One Lake County advocacy group is helping to get results and preserve history after an elementary school is set to close but will be taking on a new life as an education center. “We’re hoping for people to know Lincoln Park was here and we’re going...
click orlando
4.9M bottles of Fabuloso cleaner recalled for bacteria concerns
ORLANDO, Fla. – Millions of bottles of the multi-purpose cleaner Fabuloso are under recall because of concerns about a bacteria that could sicken people with weakened immune systems. The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Wednesday. Parent company Colgate-Palmolive is recalling 4.9 million bottles in a variety of...
click orlando
‘Thank God she’s still here:’ Father of 3-year-old shot in Orange County speaks out
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 3-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot while sitting in her car seat in Orange County earlier this week. Deputies at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office had responded to the shooting Tuesday around 5:25 p.m. after gunfire rang out near S Texas Avenue and Americana Boulevard, but do not believe the girl was the intended target.
click orlando
Accused Brevard gunman faces competency hearing years after hospital killings
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – David Owens entered a Brevard County courtroom Wednesday, accused of killing two women at Parrish Medical Center seven years ago. Prosecutors said Owens was high on bath salts at the time and went up to the center’s third floor to kill 88-year-old patient Cynthia Zingsheim and her caregiver, Carrie Rouser.
click orlando
61-year-old man killed in Orange County crash, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed early Wednesday in an Orange County crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on Mark Twain Boulevard and Huckleberry Finn Drive. [TRENDING: Family confirms missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver dead | Bill proposing changes...
Comments / 0