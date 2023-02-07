Read full article on original website
14news.com
Salvation Army holds Narcan giveaway in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - In Henderson, dozens of people came out to pick up life-saving medicine Friday. Officials handed out Narcan for free at the Salvation Army in Henderson with River Valley Behavioral Health and Henderson Police collaborating for the event. Henderson Police say with the rise in fentanyl deaths...
14news.com
Owensboro emergency crews partner with autism advocacy group for training
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - AMR crews in Owensboro partnered with a company called “Puzzle Pieces” to provide training for their employees. EMT workers, advanced EMT workers and paramedics were trained on how to improve interactions involving people with autism and their families through training courses with Puzzle Pieces.
14news.com
UE students voice fears, disappointment after alleged racist off-campus incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, the University of Evansville’s Black Student Union hosted a public meeting to discuss racism in the student body. 14 News was asked to attend by students in the BSU, but when our reporter arrived, they were escorted off the campus by security. After...
14news.com
‘Little Free Library to encourage adults to read more
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Faith Schmitt is originally from Ferdinand, but now teaches in Evansville. When she bought her house last year, her mom suggested she put a “little free library” in her front yard. A little free library is often the size of a large birdhouse where...
14news.com
Access to Service event planned for Thursday in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another ‘Access to Service Fair’ event has been set in Evansville. That means people will be able to speak one-on-one with CenterPoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility representatives about their accounts. Officials say the event is set for Thursday from 5 p.m....
14news.com
Poole Volunteer Fire Department talks shortages amid Friday morning fire
POOLE, Ky. (WFIE) - In larger cities like Owensboro, Evansville and Henderson, they all have paid fire departments. For smaller cities and towns in the Tri-State, their volunteer departments are relied on to handle most of the load. “Last night we were very fortunate we’ve got departments around us,” Jennifer...
14news.com
Ivy Tech student wins $20K in business pitch competition
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Through a business pitch competition, Elevate Ventures invested more than $500,000 in 14 entrepreneurship students across Indiana, including one Ivy Tech student in Evansville. Joshua Marksberry is the owner of Catena, which is a climate and deep tech company. It’s aimed at improving quality of life...
14news.com
Jasper signs ‘partnership vison’ with German city Pfaffenweiler
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Leaders with Jasper, Indiana, and German city, Pfaffenweiler, have signed a Unified Declaration for the future of their partnership. Last summer, Pfaffenweiler and Jasper celebrated the 37th anniversary of being partner cities. Officials say Pfaffenweiler hosted leaders from Jasper for a brainstorming session on how to...
wevv.com
Evansville Police Department swears in two new officers
The Evansville Police Department swore its two newest officers in on Wednesday morning. The department says Derek Mitchell and Bryant Fletcher were both sworn in as EPD Officers on Wednesday. Mitchell is a 22-year-old Santa Claus native, who graduated from Heritage Hills High School in Lincoln City. EPD says he...
14news.com
Gibson Co. needs deputies after school trespassing incident
HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven said on Thursday that they need more deputies after an incident one day earlier where a man managed to enter Haubstadt Community School without permission. South Gibson School Corporation Superintendent Bruce Perry says a student spotted a man in the school...
14news.com
Fully-staffed Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office rolling out changes
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - For the first time in several years, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is fully staffed. The Daviess Co. Fiscal Court provides the office’s budget, allotting for 39 full-time, sworn in deputies. Sheriff Brad Youngman says in total, his office employs 70 people. He says...
vincennespbs.org
Elementary intruder highlights need for SRO in Gibson County
The newly elected Gibson County Sheriff says the county has an SRO staffing crisis. Sheriff Bruce Vanoven took to social media on Wednesday to report a young adult male had entered the elementary school in Haubstadt. Vanoven said that he sent out a press release earlier in the day stating...
Where Will You be on The Coldest Night of the Year in Evansville, IN?
If you've ever wondered what happens inside the tall building next to the Downtown YMCA, let me tell you, a lot goes on there! It's home to United Caring Services, providing values-based, low-barrier, sustainable, and high-quality homeless shelter, services, and solutions. The first floor is home to the Day Shelter,...
How medication shortages impact the Tri-State
(WEHT) - If you've had a hard time finding a prescription drug recently, you are not alone.
14news.com
Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff discusses recently approved task force officer position
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say the Vanderburgh County Council approved a new position with the Sheriff’s Office in an effort to decrease gun violence in the county. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson says one of the former county sheriff deputy officers will now work as a task...
14news.com
Really Big Show happening this weekend
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a really big show in downtown Evansville this weekend. It’s the 21st annual Really Big Show, all to benefit the Arc of Evansville.. Our own Jeff Lyons is host once again, along with Marc Scott. This year’s theme is “The Really Big Mystery...
14news.com
Physicians warn people of rising Norovirus positive cases in the Midwest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to health officials, the Norovirus that effects the gut is a virus that is on the rise in the Tri-State. In many cases, the Norovirus can be mistaken for food poisoning, and Dr. David Schultz of Evansville Primary Care says although symptoms are similar to salmonella or hepatitis A,
Situation at Haubstadt school ‘under control’
HAUBSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — Although law enforcement officers are still on scene, Gibson County Sheriff Bruce Vanoven says a situation at the K-8 school in Haubstadt is “under control”. He says officers responded to Haubstadt Community School after a person outside the building was having an “emotional crisis”. We’re told the 22-year-old was trying to […]
vincennespbs.org
Daviess County fisher caught the biggest fish of 2022
Some big fish were caught in Indiana in 2022. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recently released its Fish of the Year, award winners. Last year, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species including numerous entries for popular fish like largemouth bass, rainbow trout, and bluegill. Several lesser-known species also received submissions, including emerald shiner, golden shiner, and mottled sculpin.
14news.com
Dispatch: Person leads Warrick Co. authorities on two-county chase
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a person led Warrick County authorities on a chase that crossed over into Vanderburgh County. Dispatch says this happened around 2 a.m. Thursday. We’re told the chase ended at Lloyd Expressway and North Saint Joseph Avenue. That’s where our photojournalist saw law enforcement...
