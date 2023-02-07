Read full article on original website
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
James Harden Takes Shot At Kyrie Irving And Explains Why He Left The Nets: "I Knew What Was Going On..."
James Harden has spoken out about why he left the Nets, and potentially taken a subtle shot at Kyrie Irving in the process.
Warriors Rumors: Gary Payton II Trade Decision Deadline Sunday After Failed Physical
The Golden State Warriors have until Sunday to decide whether they will execute the trade that brings Gary Payton II back to the Bay Area, according to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. Golden State agreed to acquire Payton in a four-team deal that included the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Portland...
NBA Rumors: Grizzlies Offered Nets 4 1st-Round Picks in Mikal Bridges Trade Talks
After previously being rumored to have made a significant offer for Kevin Durant, the Memphis Grizzlies also tried to make a pitch to the Brooklyn Nets for Mikal Bridges. Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com, the Grizzlies offered the Nets four first-round draft picks for the 26-year-old wing. Scotto did note...
76ers Rumors: Dewayne Dedmon to Sign Contract; Was Waived by Spurs After Heat Trade
The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly reached a contract agreement with center Dewayne Dedmon. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the two sides came to a deal for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Dedmon spent the last two-plus seasons with the Miami Heat before being traded to the San Antonio Spurs last...
Patrick Beverley Waived by Magic After Trade from Lakers at NBA Deadline
The Orlando Magic announced Sunday that they have waived guard Patrick Beverley, who will become a free agent after clearing waivers. The 34-year-old started in 45 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, averaging 6.4 points on 40.2 percent shooting, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 26.9 minutes per game.
Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Not Mentioned in Trade Talks, 'Wants to Be' With Team
Anthony Davis has not given any indication he wants to leave the Los Angeles Lakers despite some speculation to the contrary. "I have not heard Anthony Davis' name in any trade talks, but I will tell you this: Anthony Davis wants to be a Laker as far as I am told," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Friday on This Just In.
O.G. Anunoby Rumors: Grizzlies Offered Raptors 3 1st-Round Picks at Trade Deadline
The Toronto Raptors didn't trade O.G. Anunoby before Thursday's deadline, but the Memphis Grizzlies were among the many teams who tried to acquire the forward. "For instance, I've heard Memphis offered three first-round picks for Anunoby," ESPN's Zach Lowe said on The Lowe Post podcast (h/t RealGM). "But Toronto made it clear to these teams, like, 'we want a player, too.' I don't think that sort of player was on the table, at least from their view at least in Memphis."
NBA Insider Believes Kyrie Irving Will Join LeBron James, Lakers amid Contract Rumors
The Brooklyn Nets traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 deadline, but that doesn't mean the veteran point guard will re-up with the franchise in free agency this summer. Irving has long been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Athletic's Jovan Buha reported...
Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
Clippers Rumors: D'Angelo Russell, Kyle Lowry Trade Talks Were Never 'Serious'
Although the Los Angeles Clippers made several good moves at NBA trade deadline Thursday, acquiring Eric Gordon, Bones Hyland and Mason Plumlee, the team was reportedly never in serious talks for either D'Angelo Russell or Kyle Lowry, according to Zach Lowe of ESPN. Several of Lowe's sources confirmed that the...
Warriors Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga 'Likely' Would Have Been in O.G. Anunoby Trade
O.G. Anunoby remains a Toronto Raptor after the NBA trade deadline, but according to ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Raptors faced no shortage of offers for the sixth-year forward. The Golden State Warriors were one of several teams that vied for Anunoby, but Toronto likely would've wanted Jonathan Kuminga in the deal, per Lowe, and Golden State wasn't willing to pay that price.
Jayson Tatum Frustrates Celtics Fans During Win vs. Ja Morant, Grizzlies
Jayson Tatum is one of the NBA's brightest stars, but his teammates picked up the slack Sunday as the Boston Celtics earned a 119-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. In a battle of MVP candidates, Ja Morant did his job with 25 points, seven assists and six boards for Memphis.
Shams: 'Don't Think' Nets Had Mandate to Not Trade Kyrie Irving to Lakers at Deadline
The Brooklyn Nets sent Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline despite having conversations with the Los Angeles Lakers about a deal to land the point guard. Irving also reportedly wanted to be moved to L.A., but NBA insider Marc Stein reported on...
Hornets Rumors: Miles Bridges, PJ Washington Contracts to Be Prioritized in Offseason
The Charlotte Hornets are planning to prioritize new contracts for P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges during the offseason, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Washington will become a restricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, while Bridges remains a restricted free agent having not appeared in a game this season.
Jayson Tatum, Derrick White Amaze NBA Twitter as Celtics Beat LaMelo Ball, Hornets
The Boston Celtics defeated the Charlotte Hornets 127-116 on Friday night at TD Garden despite missing Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford due to injuries. Boston's depth continues to be tested of late, and the team continues to come up big when it matters most. Derrick White was Boston's...
Woj: Terrence Ross Finalizing Magic Contract Buyout; Plans to Sign with Suns
Terrence Ross reportedly plans to join the Phoenix Suns after finalizing a contract buyout with the Orlando Magic, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Wojnarowski reported earlier Saturday that Ross and the Orlando Magic are finalizing a buyout and the Dallas Mavericks had emerged as the frontrunner to sign him as a free agent after Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com reported the Phoenix Suns were interested in signing the 32-year-old after acquiring Kevin Durant.
Celtics Rumors: Grant Williams Drew Trade Interest from 'Multiple Teams' at Deadline
Multiple teams were interested in acquiring Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. Williams, 24, is set to be a restricted free agent after the season and was reportedly valued by some teams because they would have been able to retain his Bird rights.
Knicks Rumors: Bones Hyland Targeted at Trade Deadline; Cam Reddish Dangled in Talks
The New York Knicks targeted Bones Hyland prior to his trade to the Los Angeles Clippers, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. Scotto reported the Knicks discussed a deal that included Cam Reddish, who was shipped out to the Portland Trail Blazers instead. Hyland fell out of favor in the Mile...
