Bleacher Report

76ers Rumors: Dewayne Dedmon to Sign Contract; Was Waived by Spurs After Heat Trade

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly reached a contract agreement with center Dewayne Dedmon. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the two sides came to a deal for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Dedmon spent the last two-plus seasons with the Miami Heat before being traded to the San Antonio Spurs last...
Bleacher Report

Patrick Beverley Waived by Magic After Trade from Lakers at NBA Deadline

The Orlando Magic announced Sunday that they have waived guard Patrick Beverley, who will become a free agent after clearing waivers. The 34-year-old started in 45 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, averaging 6.4 points on 40.2 percent shooting, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 26.9 minutes per game.
ORLANDO, FL
Bleacher Report

O.G. Anunoby Rumors: Grizzlies Offered Raptors 3 1st-Round Picks at Trade Deadline

The Toronto Raptors didn't trade O.G. Anunoby before Thursday's deadline, but the Memphis Grizzlies were among the many teams who tried to acquire the forward. "For instance, I've heard Memphis offered three first-round picks for Anunoby," ESPN's Zach Lowe said on The Lowe Post podcast (h/t RealGM). "But Toronto made it clear to these teams, like, 'we want a player, too.' I don't think that sort of player was on the table, at least from their view at least in Memphis."
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
Bleacher Report

Warriors Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga 'Likely' Would Have Been in O.G. Anunoby Trade

O.G. Anunoby remains a Toronto Raptor after the NBA trade deadline, but according to ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Raptors faced no shortage of offers for the sixth-year forward. The Golden State Warriors were one of several teams that vied for Anunoby, but Toronto likely would've wanted Jonathan Kuminga in the deal, per Lowe, and Golden State wasn't willing to pay that price.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Woj: Terrence Ross Finalizing Magic Contract Buyout; Plans to Sign with Suns

Terrence Ross reportedly plans to join the Phoenix Suns after finalizing a contract buyout with the Orlando Magic, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Wojnarowski reported earlier Saturday that Ross and the Orlando Magic are finalizing a buyout and the Dallas Mavericks had emerged as the frontrunner to sign him as a free agent after Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com reported the Phoenix Suns were interested in signing the 32-year-old after acquiring Kevin Durant.
ORLANDO, FL

