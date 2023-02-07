Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS is Temporarily Suspending Service in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
Charles Kimble returns to Killeen Police Department as interim Chief
KILLEEN, Texas — Charles Kimble will step into the role of Interim Police Chief, the Killeen Police Department announced Friday. Kimble served as Killeen's Chief from Sept. 1, 2017 until Jan. 27, 2023 when he retired. The city said Kimble will fill the role for up to 12 weeks...
Carmen DeCruz verdict puts strain on community, police
BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Central Texas community is still sharing their thoughts and emotions towards the verdict for the Temple Police officer charged in connection to the shooting death of Michael Dean in 2019. A Bell County jury acquitted former Carmen DeCruz of second degree manslaughter and criminally...
Faith leaders visit with Temple High students impacted by not guilty verdict in Carmen DeCruz trial
TEMPLE, Texas — More than 30 local ministers and pastors visited Temple High School Friday to offer support for students in the wake of the not guilty verdict for former Temple Police Officer Carmen DeCruz. Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott said he knew some of the students might be hurting...
Rally held in Temple to protest not guilty verdict for Carmen DeCruz
TEMPLE, Texas — Community members gathered in downtown Temple on Thursday in protest of the not guilty verdict of former Temple police officer Carmen DeCruz earlier in the week. DeCruz was found not guilty of second degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the shooting death of Michael Dean...
Temple ministers advocate for peace amidst Carmen DeCruz not guilty verdict
TEMPLE, Texas — Several church leaders in the Temple community gathered together on Friday, Feb. 10 in the wake of former Temple police officer Carmen DeCruz being found not guilty in the death of Michael Dean. Members of the Temple Area Co-ed Ministerial Association, made up of leaders from...
Family and community activists speaking out on Carmen DeCruz trial verdict
The verdict in the Carmen DeCruz trial has rattled the community and the family of Michael Dean, a Black man fatally shot during a traffic stop in 2019.
Legal expert: Civil lawsuit over Michael Dean's death could weigh in his family's favor
TEMPLE, Texas — A legal analyst told 6 News that the civil lawsuit filed by Michael Dean's family against the City of Temple and former Temple officer Carmen DeCruz still holds water despite Tuesday's verdict. Dean's family filed the civil suit in November 2021, alleging improper training with the...
KWTX
U.S. Marshals capture man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Marshals Service’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force captured Trinity D’Paul Moses, 22, a fugitive wanted in the alleged kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend in the summer of 2022. At approximately 9:42 a.m. on June 1, police officers were dispatched to the intersection of...
City of Temple issues statement on Carmen DeCruz trial verdict
TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple and its head officials have issued statements after former Temple Police Officer Carmen DeCruz was found not guilty in Michael Dean's shooting death on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The city offers the Dean family it's condolences and insists that every Temple police officer...
Former Clifton Police officer arrested for deadly conduct and endangering a child
CLIFTON, Texas — A former Clifton police officer has been arrested on charges of Deadly Conduct and Endangering a Child. According to a statement by Clifton Police Chief Chris Blanton, former officer Vincent Megason was arrested on Feb. 9 after Clifton PD received a complaint of allegations against him.
fox44news.com
Kimble to assume Killeen Interim Police Chief duties
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has announced that Charles Kimble will assume the role of interim police chief starting this Monday. Kimble served as Killeen’s Chief of Police from September 1, 2017, until January 27, 2023 – when he retired with more than 25 years of law enforcement experience. Kimble will serve in the interim role for up to twelve weeks as the city looks for new Chief of Police.
everythinglubbock.com
Jury finds Texas cop not guilty in death of man
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A Bell County jury has found former Temple police officer Carmen Decruz not guilty in the death of Michael Dean. This comes after jury deliberations started in the manslaughter trial on Tuesday afternoon – which came after closing arguments from the prosecution and defense in the morning.
Recognize This Alleged Mail Thief In Killeen, Texas?
We all know that it’s tax time in Killeen, Texas, so you have to be mindful and watchful for folks who may want to help themselves to your mail. Earlier today, a Killeen resident sent pictures to a private group on social media, and said the person in the images was captured on surveillance footage going through people's mail boxes.
fox44news.com
Woman accused of break-in, holding gun to woman’s head
West, Tx (FOX44) – A 37-year-old has been arrested, and is accused of breaking into an apartment in West and holding a gun to the head of the occupant. Amber Marie Jupe Montoya remained in the McLennan County Jail Friday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony.
Fate of former Temple police officer in hands of jury
A Bell County jury is deciding the fate of a former Temple police officer accused of shooting Michael Dean to death during a traffic stop gone wrong.
KWTX
Jury convicts Waco teen who fired AK-47 rounds at detective while fleeing scene of shooting
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco teenager who fired at least 13 rounds at a Waco police detective while fleeing the scene of another shooting in 2020 was convicted Wednesday by a McLennan County jury. Jurors in 54th State District Court deliberated about 10 minutes before finding Devonte Terrell Adams,...
Carmen DeCruz Trial: Temple PD Lieutenant says DeCruz's actions were not taught in training
BELTON, Texas — In day nine of the Carmen DeCruz trial, the defense rested their case and the state brought numerous Temple police law enforcement witnesses to the stand. DeCruz is accused of killing Michael Dean during a traffic stop in 2019. If convicted, DeCruz faces 20 years in prison.
Austin police arrest Texas senator on DWI charge, records show
Online jail records show Charles Jeffrey Schwertner, 52, was booked into the Travis County Jail just after 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Temple police looking for suspect in 'accidental' shooting
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department was investigating what they called an accidental shooting Tuesday. Around 5:13 a.m., officers were called to the 2700 block of S. General Bruce Drive, in reference to a gunshot wound, according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person who had been shot in the leg.
Killeen Assistant Principal Is Best In Texas
In Texas we take pride in everything, and it is so easy to do when we're surrounded by such awesome people like Debbi Barkley in Killeen-Temple, Texas. According to KCENTV, the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association recognized Ms. Barkley as Assistant Principal of the Year on Wednesday. Barkley has...
KCEN
Waco, TX
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Waco local newshttps://www.kcentv.com/
Comments / 1