Eric Bieniemy says he hasn't interviewed for Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator job

Speaking at Super Bowl media day on Monday night, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy addressed the rumors swirling about his interest in making a lateral move.

Bieniemy has been connected to various offensive coordinator vacancies in recent weeks, including the Tennessee Titans' opening. But Monday night, the Chiefs' offensive coordinator told reporters the only position he's engaged with during this hiring cycle has been a head coaching job.

"I have not taken any interviews for any offensive coordinator positions," Bieniemy said. "I've only taken one interview, for a head coaching position. Right now I've interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts. I thought it went great. We'll see where that goes. Now, as far as the offensive coordinator stuff, right now I am where my feet are. And right now I'm focused on helping us to win this game this weekend."

Bieniemy is one of two Chiefs assistants the Titans are reportedly interested in interviewing for offensive coordinator, a position that's been open since Jan. 9 when coach Mike Vrabel fired former offensive coordinator Todd Downing. The other is Chiefs senior assistant and quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy, who was head coach of the Chicago Bears from 2018-21.

Bieniemy is an interesting candidate. He's been the Chiefs' offensive coordinator since 2018, helming the league's best offense and helping lead the team to five-straight AFC championship berths and three Super Bowl appearances. But Bieniemy has been passed off for numerous head coaching opportunities. Chiefs coach Andy Reid, not Bieniemy, calls offensive plays and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' superstar talents create distance between Bieniemy's accomplishments and the credit he receives for them.

The Titans aren't the only team interested in trying to poach Bieniemy from the Chiefs and giving him more responsibility. The Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders have also been connected to Bieniemy.

If one thing is clear from Bieniemy's comment Monday, he still views himself as a future head coach. The opportunity is there for Bieniemy to get a head coach after being Reid's offensive coordinator; Nagy did it, as did Doug Pederson and Brad Childress before him. But if he keeps getting passed over in this role, it wouldn't be crazy to see if he can get a head coaching job from a different role.

At least that's what the Titans are banking on.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

