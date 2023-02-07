Read full article on original website
23 Lottery Winners Who Lost Millions
The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
Rare Lincoln penny sells for $1.1million – the ‘doubling’ on the letters to look for
A COLLECTION of coins has recently sold for millions of dollars - including a penny for over $1.1million. The penny was from New York City collector Stewart Blay who recently passed without seeing how profitable his coins were. The late Mr. Blay consigned his coin collection to be sold by...
Bank of America Slammed After Money Suddenly Disappears From Accounts
Slide 1 of 5: We generally trust our bank or financial institution to keep our hard-earned money safe. With technology, banking feels even simpler and more secure, as you can monitor your balances, deposit checks, and transfer funds right from your phone or computer. But if you've ever worried about the security of your money when you're using online banking or transfer services, you might not want to hear about the recent experiences of certain Bank of America customers, who woke up to a particularly unpleasant surprise on Wednesday—missing money. Read on to find out why funds disappeared, and how Bank of America and the transfer service Zelle responded.READ THIS NEXT: Lowe's Is Under Fire From Shoppers Who Say They're Owed Refunds for Faulty Products.
Report: Phil Mickelson "nervous and probably should be" about new mémoire
There could soon be a fresh news cycle about Phil Mickelson. That is because on 15 August a new book by Billy Walters will be released. If you didn't know, Walters, 76, is a famed sports bettor who went to prison in 2017 for insider trading. Mickelson was caught up...
USGA adds four exemptions for U.S. Open, LIV golfers eligible to qualify
The USGA announced four new exemption categories have been added for entry into the 2023 U.S. Open. Just as noteworthy was what the governing body didn't mention. Invitations to this year’s championship at Los Angeles Country Club will, for the first time, go to the reigning Latin America Amateur champion and the NCAA men’s individual champion (assuming both players remain amateurs), the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season points leader and the top five players in the FedEx Cup standings as of May 22 who are otherwise not exempt. Both the LAAC and KFT exemptions had previously been announced, with Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira and Justin Suh winning those respective invites.
