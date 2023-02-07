ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

SEC mens basketball power rankings

By Cooper Posey
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VfDRg_0kfIOfCj00

Where does Auburn rank among the rest of the conference?

After a wild week in the college basketball world Auburn falls to Tennessee in a close one, Florida beats Tennessee, and Alabama remains unbeaten in conference play.

1. Alabama Crimson Tide (20-3)

Alabama is still the only team who has not been beaten in conference play this season.

2. Tennessee Volunteers (19-4)

The vols are ranked number six in the country. Tennessee and Texas A&M both have two in conference losses but the Aggies are not ranked in the top twenty five.

3. Auburn Tigers (17-6)

Auburn barely lost to Tennessee this past weekend giving them their third SEC loss.

4. Texas A&M Aggies (16-7)

Texas A&M is ranked one spot higher than the Tigers in the SEC standing because they have one less in conference loss and a win over Auburn back in January. In the RPI rankings Texas A&M is ranked 58th in the country while Auburn is ranked 21st.

5. Kentucky Wildcats (16-7)

Kentucky has a top ten win and two of their seven losses come from teams ranked in the top ten.

6. Florida Gators (13-10)

Despite the Gators overall record they have played decent in SEC play. The Gators have six in conference game wins.

7. Arkansas Razorbacks (16-7)

Arkansas spent some time in the top 15 but quickly started to struggle after losing to Auburn and Vanderbilt. They now have a .500 record against SEC opponents.

8. Missouri Tigers (17-6)

Missouri also spent some time in the top 25 earlier this season before they started struggling. The Tigers are also a .500 team against SEC opponents.

9. Georgia Bulldogs (14-9)

The Bulldogs are 4-6 in conference play.

10. Vanderbilt Commodores (11-12)

Despite Vanderbilts losing record They are 4-6 against SEC opponents and their are four SEC teams with worst in conference records.

11. Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-8)

The Bulldogs have eight losses this year, seven of those losses are from SEC opponents.

12. LSU Tigers (12-11)

The Tigers have only one SEC win.

13. Ole Miss Rebels ( 9-14)

Ole miss has the second worst record in the SEC.

14. South Carolina Gamecocks ( 8-15)

South Carolina has the worst record in the conference while only having one SEC win.

Related Stories

Five expectations for Auburn quarterbacks under Hugh Freeze

Auburn football's projected 2023 depth chart

Malik Autry commits to the Auburn Tigers

Hugh Freeze says QBs are hard to evaluate because of Auburn's offensive line play

Five-star PG Tahaad Pettiford commits to Auburn

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Football World Disgusted By Georgia, Ohio State Move

This is not OK. During the College Football Playoff semifinal between Ohio State and Georgia, Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was knocked out by a devastating hit in the end zone. Ohio State went on to lose to Georgia, with Harrison missing the rest of the contest. This week, a Georgia ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Basketball World Shocked By Wednesday Night Upset

Vanderbilt's win over Tennessee on Wednesday night has college basketball fans talking. The Commodores upset their rivals on a Tyrin Lawrence buzzer-beating 3-pointer on Wednesday. The win is Vanderbilt's first over Tennessee since 2017. As is tradition in college basketball, Vanderbilt fans ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Sports World Shocked By UConn Women's Basketball Loss

UConn is not used to losing, especially not twice. After falling to top-ranked South Carolina in a national championship rematch Sunday, the Huskies fell 59-52 to Marquette on Wednesday night. It's the first time in 30 years the women's basketball powerhouse has lost two games in a row. Yes, you ...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Comeback

Dawn Staley has clear message for Geno Auriemma, UConn

Dawn Staley has had it. The South Carolina women’s basketball coach fired back at UConn coach Geno Auriemma after he made controversial comments after the Gamecocks’ 81-77 win over the Huskies this past Sunday. The longtime UConn coach criticized South Carolina following the loss, alleging that the Gamecocks left bruises on Huskies Huskies star Lou Read more... The post Dawn Staley has clear message for Geno Auriemma, UConn appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

LSU offers Mississippi's No. 1 OT in 2024

Brad Davis dished out a new 2024 offer along the offensive line, looking to take Mississippi’s top offensive tackle out of the Magnolia State. LSU tossed its name into the hat for Tupelo edge protector Isaiah Autry. At 6-feet-6, 270 pounds, Autry has a nice frame for an offensive...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

ESPN Analysts Reveal 2024 College Football Playoff Picks

The upcoming season will mark the final four-team College Football Playoff before expanding to 12. With multiple months to spare, eight ESPN analysts predicted which teams will send off the current format. They're mostly expecting the usual suspects to receive an elusive invite. Every participant ...
GEORGIA STATE
Auburn Daily

Auburn Daily

Birmingham, AL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
552K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Auburn athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/auburn

Comments / 0

Community Policy