SEC mens basketball power rankings

Where does Auburn rank among the rest of the conference?

After a wild week in the college basketball world Auburn falls to Tennessee in a close one, Florida beats Tennessee, and Alabama remains unbeaten in conference play.

1. Alabama Crimson Tide (20-3)

Alabama is still the only team who has not been beaten in conference play this season.

2. Tennessee Volunteers (19-4)

The vols are ranked number six in the country. Tennessee and Texas A&M both have two in conference losses but the Aggies are not ranked in the top twenty five.

3. Auburn Tigers (17-6)

Auburn barely lost to Tennessee this past weekend giving them their third SEC loss.

4. Texas A&M Aggies (16-7)

Texas A&M is ranked one spot higher than the Tigers in the SEC standing because they have one less in conference loss and a win over Auburn back in January. In the RPI rankings Texas A&M is ranked 58th in the country while Auburn is ranked 21st.

5. Kentucky Wildcats (16-7)

Kentucky has a top ten win and two of their seven losses come from teams ranked in the top ten.

6. Florida Gators (13-10)

Despite the Gators overall record they have played decent in SEC play. The Gators have six in conference game wins.

7. Arkansas Razorbacks (16-7)

Arkansas spent some time in the top 15 but quickly started to struggle after losing to Auburn and Vanderbilt. They now have a .500 record against SEC opponents.

8. Missouri Tigers (17-6)

Missouri also spent some time in the top 25 earlier this season before they started struggling. The Tigers are also a .500 team against SEC opponents.

9. Georgia Bulldogs (14-9)

The Bulldogs are 4-6 in conference play.

10. Vanderbilt Commodores (11-12)

Despite Vanderbilts losing record They are 4-6 against SEC opponents and their are four SEC teams with worst in conference records.

11. Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-8)

The Bulldogs have eight losses this year, seven of those losses are from SEC opponents.

12. LSU Tigers (12-11)

The Tigers have only one SEC win.

13. Ole Miss Rebels ( 9-14)

Ole miss has the second worst record in the SEC.

14. South Carolina Gamecocks ( 8-15)

South Carolina has the worst record in the conference while only having one SEC win.

