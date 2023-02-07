Without A Trace: 28 Years Ago James Woodard Checked Out Of Florida Hotel And Vanished

43-year-old James Woodard (LPD)

LARGO, Fla. – Largo Police Detectives continue to investigate the missing person’s case of James Woodard from 1994.

According to police, in September 1994, the Largo Police Department began an investigation into the missing person case of 43-year-old James Woodard.

Family members of James Woodard grew concerned when they were unable to make contact with him after several months. The last known contact by family members with Woodard was in April 1994.

The investigation into Woodard’s disappearance revealed a trail from the date he was last at work in Pinellas County on April 29, 1994, to the date he checked out of the Tropic Isle Hotel located in Bradenton Beach on May 13, 1994.

No further activity involving Woodard has been found since that day.

Woodard was last known to be driving a 1993 Mazda vehicle and was believed to be in possession of a .380 caliber firearm he purchased shortly before he disappeared.

If you have any information in relation to the disappearance of James Woodard, please contact Detective Bolton with the Largo Police Department Investigative Services Division at 727-586-7480.

