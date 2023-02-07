Read full article on original website
Crafted & Cured comes to Troy
Building owner Wade Westfall, center, relates the history of the former bank building at 8 S. Market St. during an open house on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The history-filled building is the new home to Crafted & Cured.
Troy Area Chamber of Commerce holds 84th annual dinner, recognizes local businesses
TROY — The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) held its 84th annual dinner Thursday night at the Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC) to celebrate and recognize local businesses and citizens for their contributions to the local economy and community. After the dinner portion of the evening ended and...
Residents benefit from Council contract approvals
TIPP CITY — The Tipp City City Council passed two resolutions and a motion during its meeting on Monday, Feb. 6. Both resolutions and the motion will be beneficial to the improvement of Tipp City. The first resolution passed unanimously by the council authorizes the City Manager Timothy Eggleston...
PAC supports local artists with Art Spark Awards
PIQUA — Piqua Arts Council’s (PAC) passion lies in supporting local artists. Whether it’s through offering affordable workshops led by significant artists from all over the nation, hosting the largest non-juried art show in the Miami Valley or premiering a documentary series that highlights local artists, PAC is committed to creating opportunities for creatives in and around Piqua, and they don’t plan on stopping there.
Crafted And Cured opens downtown Troy location
TROY — Members of the Troy Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Crafted and Cured on Wednesday, Feb. 8, welcoming the Dayton-based bar and charcuterie’s new location on South Market Street in downtown Troy. “We want to be a little bit different; a place where you...
City of Troy adjusts for electric aggregation pricing
TROY — Members of the City of Troy’s electric aggregation will see a new rate on their electric bill in May. While the rate is increasing from the previous year, residents will continue to enjoy a significantly lower rate compared to non-aggregated accounts. Every three years, Troy competitively...
Celebrating Dayton Ballet’s 85th anniversary
DAYTON — Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (DPAA) continues its celebration of the Ballet’s illustrious legacy with an 85th Diamond Anniversary repertory program. Paying homage to its founders, Miss Josephine and Miss Hermene Schwarz, the program reflects, Dayton Ballet Artistic Director Karen Russo Burke’s mission to include more female choreographers in the Ballet’s repertory.
Local cidery and winery to reopen its doors
BRADFORD — A local craft cider and winery will have a grand reopening following a short winter break at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. The event sparks the 2023 season for Twenty One Barrels Hard Cider & Wine. They will be open Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m. During this weekend, a local food truck U Wanna Pizza Me? will be available serving pizza and more. Local musician Mike Comstock will be performing on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m.
A fond farewell
Lt. Joe Gebhart presents his wife, Jennifer, with flowers during his retirement ceremony on Thursday, as Ohio State Highway Patrol District Capt. Daniel Sprague looks on. Gebhart, who was the commander of the Piqua Post, retired following 33 years as a Trooper.
Tipp City Police reports
-6:58 a.m.: burglary. Police responded to a call in the 400 block of South Kinna Drive for a report of the theft of a generator and tools from a construction site. The burglary occurred between Feb. 3 at 3 p.m. and Feb. 6 at 6:45 a.m. Officers took a report.
Covington senior Mara Newhouse to play softball for Wilimington College
COVINGTON – The softball program at Covington High School has developed so many great players over the years who have went on to have successful careers at the collegiate level. Lady Bucc senior Mara Newhouse is another outstanding softball player who has an opportunity to make a huge impact at the next level as she committed to play softball and earn her education at Wilmington College.
County record
-1:45 a.m.: possession of drugs. Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Washington Road and state Route 718 in Troy. Marijuana and suspected methamphetamines were located in the car. TUESDAY. -4:21 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to Team Westar on Gibson Drive in Bethel Township regarding a report of...
Piqua Police reports
-9:54 p.m.: domestic violence. Mary Crist, 67, of Piqua, was charged with domestic violence – knowingly causing physical harm after allegedly assaulting an adult female. -7:06 p.m.: weapons offense. Brennan Hanson, 22, of Piqua, was charged with having weapons while under disability – fugitive from justice after officers received a suspicious complaint that a subject was outside reportedly messing with vehicles on the 100 block of South Street.
PHS Honor Roll, Honorable Mention, Commended students list
PIQUA — Piqua High School freshman on the second quarter Honor Roll List are: Enzo Alexander, Zayden Allen, Riley Baker, Camryn Best, Lexi Burroughs, Kaden Earick, Adriana Emery, Shaylene Farrell, Addyson Ford, Steven Gordon, Madison Haworth, Raegan Heitkamp, Natalie Hemmert, Becca Henry, John Hess, Josie Hill, Lainey Honeycutt, Gianna James, Drue Kettell, Abigail Kirk, Emery Kuhlman, Andon Laughman, Kasey Marrs, Chloe Martin, Jack McMaken, Kalel Moreaux, Ava Mumaw-Nichols, Rashad Pope, Evian Rojas, Kaitlynn Schlosser, Kaitlynn Sorrell, Raylie Sterling, Ben Thompson, David Thompson, Wesley Thompson, Grace Voskuhl, Johnny Ward, Brynna Watkins, McKenna Watson, Ian Wessel, Austin Wiltheiss, Audrey Applegate, Tony Gardener, Bethany Henry, Renner Philipps, Robbie Taylor, Audrey Young, Tristian Blankenship, Nolan Earick and Alyson Street.
Semi crash stops traffic on I-75
PIQUA — A semi-tractor trailer crash left traffic backed up for miles on southbound Interstate 75 on Thursday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, when the driver of a southbound truck lost control of his vehicle and struck a concrete bridge around the 80 mile marker.
Troy girls fall in D-I sectional action, Tippecanoe, Milton-Union advance in D-II, D-III
VANDALIA — The final outcome was not what Troy girls basketball team was hoping for against Xenia in D-I sectional tournament action at the SAC Thursday night. But, the effort put out on the floor is what Troy coach Jeremy Hughes has become accustomed to and a testament to their heart and character.
Monday/Tuesday Bowling Roundup
TROY — The Troy boys bowling team got a win over Stebbins 2,409-2,288 at Troy Bowl Monday night. Carson Hillman led the Trojans with games of 244 and 215 for a 459 series. Bryce Massingill had games of 258 and 177 for a 435 series and Ryan Kaiser rolled games of 205 and 200 for a 405 series.
Tuesday Boys Basketball Roundup
TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team cruised to a 76-50 win over Sidney Tuesday night in MVL action. Tipp, 19-2 overall and 16-1 in the MVL, can clinch at least a share of the MVL title with a win at Vandalia-Butler Friday night. The Red Devils led...
