Crypto Wallet Security Layer Webacy Raises $4M
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. San Francisco, United States, 9th February, 2023, Chainwire — Webacy has announced the successful closure of a $4M seed round to...
SEC chair Gensler spins staking rules positively: “Not your keys, not your crypto”
Gary Gensler, chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, attempted to cast new restrictions on staking in a positive light during a video on Feb. 9. In his “Office Hours” series on YouTube, Gensler said:. “When you sign on the dotted line or accept the terms of...
3AC co-founders launch marketplace to trade crypto claims
Founders of bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital founders Zhu Su and Kyle Davies, in collaboration with CoinFLEX co-founders, have launched the “first public marketplace for crypto claims” Open Exchange. According to a Feb. 9 Twitter thread, Open Exchange (OPNX) said there is “a $20 billion market...
Ethereum NFT market cap shrank 59.6% in 2022; NFT trading volume jumps 38% in January
The total market cap of the NFT collections deployed on Ethereum (ETH) recorded a 59.6% drop in 2022, according to a DappRadar report. The aggregate market cap of the ETH-based NFT projects started the year 2022 at $9.3 billion and ended at $3.7 billion, according to the report. However, numbers from January indicate that the NFT market started to flourish, which includes ETH-based NFTs.
Umami Finance token crashes by over 50% as CEO dumps holdings
Decentralized finance protocol Umami Finance is in disarray as community members are unsure of the project’s future. Several members of the Umami team resigned in a move designed to push the project “back towards decentralization and a DAO structure,” according to Discord messages seen by CryptoSlate. The...
Bitcoin breaks below key resistance level at $22,264; long-term holders on aggregate now underwater
This chart presents Long-Term Holder variants of two classic on-chain metrics:. LTH Realized Price is the average price of the Long-Term Holder BTC supply, valued at the day each coin last transacted on-chain. This is often considered the ‘on-chain cost basis’ of this cohort. LTH MVRV Ratio is...
Unpacking the basics of Bitcoin nodes and Taproot functionality – BitTalk6
BitTalk will be moving to a weekly format from Feb. 11. BitTalk is back with episode 6, exploring the latest developments in the Bitcoin network. In this episode, James, Nick, and Akiba engage in a lively discussion about the current state of Bitcoin nodes and the impact of Taproot. The topic of discussion is a bit concerning as Akiba jokes that James seems to be drifting towards Bitcoin Cash, a topic that the hosts aim to dispel quickly.
Bitcoin realized losses hit $200M on Feb. 9 following Kraken settlement
Net Realized Profit/Loss is the net profit or loss of all moved coins and is defined by the difference between Realized Profit and Realized Loss. Realized Profit denotes the total profit (USD value) of all moved coins cheaper before their last movement than the price at the current movement. Realized...
US tops Coin Journal’s list of most successful crypto countries
The United States sits perched atop Coin Journal’s list of most desirable crypto countries, garnering a 9.94 score out of 10, recognized as having 1,992 crypto-related businesses that employ 5,691 people, worth $46.95 billion. The next more successful country, the UK, has a crypto industry worth an estimated $8.16...
LBank Secures Virtual Asset Provider Registration to Operate in Italy
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, 10th February, 2023, Chainwire — Global crypto exchange LBank has registered as a Virtual Asset Provider with Italian regulator Organismo degli Agenti e dei Mediatori (OAM). The regulatory approval allows the exchange to offer a range of services and products to Italian users. On the 1st...
Dymension Raises $6.7m and Releases Testnet for a Network of Modular Layer-2 RollApps
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Tel-Aviv, Israel, 9th February, 2023, Chainwire — Blockchain scaling startup Dymension has completed a $6.7M raise and announced the release of...
Crypto Donate! MEXC supports Turkey earthquake with 1 Million worth of Lira
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. MEXC, the fastest-growing crypto exchange in Turkey, has teamed up with its local staff to support the people who have been...
New York Fed says Bitcoin shares most features of ‘a store of value’
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said in a Feb. 9 report that Bitcoin performs more kin to a precious metal like gold but warns that it can never replace the US dollar due to volatility. Using a quantitative methodology known as principal components analysis, the researchers examined the...
Ripple CEO praises ‘positive global regulatory developments’ happening outside US
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said the number of positive global regulatory developments happening in the crypto industry is “energizing.”. In a Feb. 9 Twitter thread, Garlinghouse praised regulators in Dubai, the U.K., Australia, Brazil, and South Korea for providing “leadership” and “clarity” for crypto firms.
Russian government gives green light to crypto mining operation in Siberia
The Russian government announced on Feb. 8 that it would start providing direct financial support to a cryptocurrency mining operation set to launch in Siberia later this year. According to Russian media, The Bitriver-B company will manage and operate the facility with 30,000 crypto-mining machines. It will employ 100 workers...
Roughly $220M in liquidations driven by Kraken settlement with SEC
Crypto exchange Kraken will discontinue its staking services for U.S. customers as part of a settlement with the SEC, according to a press release from the regulator on Feb. 9. The settlement triggered a sell-the-news event and caused panic in the crypto industry. This triggered mass liquidations, roughly $200 million...
Messari Releases Q4 2022 State of TRON and State of USDD Reports
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Geneva, Switzerland, 10th February, 2023, Chainwire — Messari, a leading provider of blockchain research and data analysis, has released its quarterly...
NEO price breaks out, posting 25 week high to $10.70
A strong performance sees NEO touch $10.73 for the first time since August 2022. The chart below shows since the start of the new year, NEO’s price performance has largely matched that of the market leader, Bitcoin. However, a noticeable difference lies in NEO’s continuation of form. From Feb....
Only 58% of American crypto investors reported tax returns in 2022 – CoinLedger
A survey of U.S. crypto investors found that 58% of the sample size reported crypto holdings on their taxes in 2022 — up 4% year-over-year — while 31% did not report and 11% of the sample size declined to answer. The survey was conducted by CoinLedger in December...
Bitfarms pay off $21M debt with one-time cash payment of $7.75M
Crypto miner Bitfarms has settled a $21 million debt owed to bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi with a one-time cash payment of $7.75 million, according to a Feb. 9 press statement. Bitfarm agreed with BlockFi to restructure the debt and pay off the outstanding principal and interest in one transaction. The...
