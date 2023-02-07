Read full article on original website
Police investigates suspicious death in the Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police is investigating after a body was found Sunday afternoon in the Hilltop neighborhood of southwest Columbus. Police say officers were sent to the 500 block of South Hague Avenue a little after 5:30 p.m. and found a body when they arrived. The male victim was pronounced dead shortly after […]
Woman, 28, charged in east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 28-year-old woman is facing charges after an east Columbus shooting overnight Monday that sent a man to the hospital. According to Columbus police, officers went to the 3000 block of East Livingston Avenue and found a 35-year-old man who had been shot in the legs and left foot. He was […]
One killed, one detained in east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after being shot Sunday morning in east Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers went to the 5400 block of Red Bird Court just before 6 a.m. on reports of shots fired. When police arrived, they found Nathaniel Spears, 30, lying outside with a gunshot wound. Spears was […]
Child abduction suspect to appear in court Monday
Arrest made in attempted Madison Township abduction; suspect facing other charges in Hilliard incident
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A 48-year-old man was arrested Sunday in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a girl Friday morning in Madison Township. Joseph Ennemoser, of Sugar Grove, is charged with kidnapping and importuning in Friday’s case, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Ennemoser is also currently charged with allegedly exposing himself […]
Teens run away from Ross County juvenile justice center
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office sent a notice to the community about two teenage boys who ran away from a juvenile justice center Sunday night. The sheriff’s office states that 15-year-old Cannon Battle and 16-year-old Phiroj Pithakotey ran away from the Lighthouse Youth Center near Bainbridge. The center is described on […]
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office requests tips in search for Madison Township abduction suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for tips from citizens that live near Groveport middle school with knowledge of an attempted abduction on Friday. Officers were alerted to reports of an attempted abduction Friday of a female middle school student near the intersection of Clearwater Drive and Fullerton Road, which […]
Police: Man dead in police shooting at Grove City Home Depot
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after being shot by a Columbus SWAT officer at the Grove City Home Depot Saturday night, according to police. Columbus police said a SWAT officer shot the man while trying to serve a warrant on him at the Home Depot store on the 1600 block of […]
Man critical after suspected robber shoots him near north Columbus bar
At least 2 hospitalized in Dayton due to possible carbon monoxide poisoning
Multiple medics responded to a possible case of carbon monoxide poisoning in Dayton Saturday afternoon, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Tips wanted for armed suspect in December Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police continue searching for a suspect they said may be armed and dangerous for his alleged connection to a December 2022 shooting in the Hilltop section of Columbus. Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is issuing an alert for information leading to the arrest of Antoine Pruitt, wanted on one count of felonious […]
Bexley student organizes protest response to racist image
BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) – One of the Bexley Middle School students who organized a walkout Friday, one week after a racist image was broadcast on the school’s morning announcements, said she was hurt by seeing the image. Seventh-grader Damiah Milner said she and her friend were the ones who came up with the idea for […]
Attempted abduction sparks search for suspect in Madison Township
Dayton Public Schools announce district closed Monday
Sunday evening Dayton Public Schools announced on Facebook the district will be closed Monday.
1 dead, 1 injured after vehicle crash in southwest Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is injured after a two-vehicle crash in southwest Franklin County early Sunday. At approximately 2:40 a.m., a Chevy Malibu and a Ford F-150 were traveling on Harrisburg Pike, near Pleasant Valley Area Battelle Darby Creek Park, when they collided head-on, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Man charged with murder in North Linden Shooting
One dead in Pleasant Township crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a crash overnight Sunday in Pleasant Township, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. FCSO states that a Chevrolet Malibu and Ford F-150 collided head-on a little after 2:30 a.m. near the area of 8005 Harrisburg Pike. The driver of the Ford, the only occupant in […]
Court documents reveal new details in Cedarville University stabbing
Court documents are revealing new details about a stabbing that sent a Cedarville University student to the hospital this week.
Dayton police asking for your help to solve 4-year-old killing
Damian Chancellor, 23, was shot in an alley behind a business in February 2019. Dayton police believe he was hit by gunfire during an altercation involving a group of people.
Dayton man sentenced for killing wife in 2019
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in prison after he was convicted for shooting and killing his wife in April of 2019. On April 14, 2019, officers were called to an apartment on Ryburn Avenue on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, […]
