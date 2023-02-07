Read full article on original website
Teenage Girl Found Dead In StairwellMCTexarkana, TX
This Atlanta man is giving away billionsAsh JurbergAtlanta, TX
Walmart Location in Vine City Undergoes Changes to Become MarketplaceBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, TX
The Cake House was rocking it at their grand opening SaturdayTracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death RowJade Talks CrimeSimms, TX
areadevelopment.com
Maverick Pipe Establishes New Boston, Texas, Operations
Maverick Pipe, a pipe manufacturing company, purchased a 150,000-square-foot spec building at TexAmericas Center in New Boston, Texas. The $20 million project is expected to create 540 jobs. The initial investment will be used to develop distribution and logistical infrastructure in the first phase of the project, according to company...
KTBS
Galentine's Event raise money for Texarkana Resources for the Disabled
TEXARKANA, Texas - A large group of women business owners gathered Saturday in Texarkana to help raise money for a great cause. The Galentine's Fundraiser was held in the Regional Arts Center. Organizers say the event not only raises money for Texarkana Resources for the Disabled, but it also helps...
hopeprescott.com
Hope native named to Arkadelphia position
ARKADELPHIA – A Hope native has been chosen by the Arkadelphia Alliance and Chamber of Commerce as their new Communications and Marketing Manager. E’Lyse Thaxton will be joining the group effective February 21st. In collaboration with the Alliance CEO, Thaxton’s primary responsibility will be the creation and implementation...
inforney.com
Texarkana, Texas residents affected by floods, drivers cautioned
TEXARKANA, Texas – Bowie, Miller and Cass counties were issued a flood watch Wednesday morning and the heavy rains have affected neighborhoods and caused several accidents in the area. Texarkana resident Landon Meador, who owns a home in Pleasant Grove near Cooper Lane said, “My neighbor told me this...
Major flooding to hit East Texas, Southwest Arkansas
After the recent heavy rains, East Texas and Southwest Arkansas may see lakes and rivers rise another foot, pushing them into moderate or major flood stages.
Long-Time Texarkana Retail Store Going Out Business
It's unfortunate but a long-time Texarkana business is closing its doors for good. Bed Bath & Beyond is set to close in the next few months and Texarkana is not the only store that will be closing. 87 stores nationwide will be shutting down in hopes that the move will help raise more than $1 billion dollars needed to pay off debts.
swarkansasnews.com
New Postmaster on the job
Nashville’s new postmaster is Becca Cooper, who officially became postmaster here on Jan. 28. She comes here from Royal near Hot Springs where she was Officer in Charge. She resides in Mt. Ida and says she will continue to live there while a child completes his senior year in high school. Cooper says she also has a 14-year-old living at a home and scattered grown children.
KTBS
Man sentenced for selling fentanyl-laced drugs in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas – A man pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance on Friday. Deneeko Shavers, 31, was allegedly selling fentanyl-laced drugs from a house on Bowie Street in Texarkana. In July, TTPD found about 300 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl and two pounds of marijuana. Investigators later found...
Texarkana Live Music This Weekend – February 10th & 11th
FRIDAY - February 10. If you know about other bands playing in and around the Texarkana area, please let us know so we can add them to the list. jim.weaver@townsquaremedia.com. LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving. To find out more about how has the price...
Teenage Girl Found Dead In Stairwell
In 1994, Lenard Cobb was living in the very hot Texarkana Texas. Lenard was 19 years old at the time and was a track star at Blinn College, where he was entering his sophomore year on his full-ride scholarship. Just a year before, Lenard had reunited with his old high school sweetheart Sabrina Sharp. Sharp was 2 years younger and also a track star in her own right. The two were on the team together in high school and began their relationship on the bus ride to the track meets. In March of 1995, Lenard Cobb returned to his home in Texarkana for Spring break. He was surprised to learn that Sirbrina, now 17 years old, had moved out of her grandmother's house. He was even more surprised to learn that was living with a newborn baby.
Grand Opening And Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For The McCulloch Industrial Technology Center On The Texarkana College Campus
Texarkana, TX: Friday, February 10, 2023, at 11:00, Texarkana College is hosting a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newest workforce training facility in our region. The McCulloch Industrial Technology Center will house the Electrical Technology, Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) training programs and skills labs. The 15,000 sq. ft. building is equipped with state-of-the-art training equipment that replicates the equipment used in today’s residential, commercial, and industrial construction projects.
Off-The Beaten-Path Diner Worth the Drive Minutes from Texarkana
If you ever watch the TV show, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives with Guy Fieri it's all about finding those off-the-beaten-path restaurants that serve some of the best food around. So, I did what Guy usually does, I loaded up and took a short road trip to Genoa, Arkansas, 7 miles...
foxsportstexarkana.com
A Night to Shine to set off fireworks in Central Mall parking lot Feb. 10
TEXARKANA — The city of Texarkana, Texas, says they will be setting off fireworks on Feb. 10 in the Central Mall parking lot across from the Texarkana Convention Center. The fireworks are part of a display that will take place during the A Night to Shine event that is taking place at the convention center.
magnoliareporter.com
Cold, wet weather returns to Magnolia area -- light snow in the Arkansas hills
Flip the weather back to winter, following several days of balmy climes in South Arkansas this week. The National Weather Service in Shreveport forecasts up to a half-inch of rain through Friday night, with a gradual clearing on Saturday. Saturday’s high will be near 52. The overnight low on Saturday will be around 28.
Update: Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Finds East Texas Man
Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal updated Thursday afternoon, Jackie Lynn Autrey has been located and is under arrest. The Sheriff also wanted to say thanks to the community for sharing the story and helping locate the accused felon. Original Story:. The Bowie County Sheriff's Office has issued an active Felony...
magnoliareporter.com
Miller County Silver Alert discontinued
The Miller County Sheriff’s Office has discontinued a Silver Alert for a man missing from the Genoa area. Ronald Everett Cotton, 71, was reported missing about 2 p.m. Friday.
KSLA
School bus, vehicle involved in crash in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A crash involving a school bus and an SUV occurred on Feb. 8 on Lake Drive and Flower Acres Road. There were five small children on the Liberty Eylau bus when it crashed. They were unloaded and taken by another bus or picked up by their parents.
ktalnews.com
CPSO: Hundreds of fentanyl pills, other narcotics, cash seized during joint narcotics operation
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics agents seized more than $40,000 in narcotics during a joint operation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency investigating the distribution of fentanyl pills. CPSO Narcotics Agents and members of the DEA Task Force’s investigation led them to a...
National Pizza Day is Thursday! Here Are 6 Great Pizza Deals in Texarkana
February is known as the month of love but even better it's also about the food we love, Pizza. This Thursday, February 9th is National Pizza Day. Pizza is quite possibly the most perfect food because it has all the food groups. We found out that there are plenty of places that will have great deals on Pizza in Texarkana.
Local Man Injured in Pedestrian Vehicle Accident in Texarkana
On February 7, 2023, Texarkana Arkansas Police officer Brady Chattaway responded to a vehicle accident that occurred around 9:09 PM in the 1200 block of North Stateline Avenue. According to a press release, a pedestrian was in the roadway near a storm drain when first responders arrived at the scene....
