areadevelopment.com

Maverick Pipe Establishes New Boston, Texas, Operations

Maverick Pipe, a pipe manufacturing company, purchased a 150,000-square-foot spec building at TexAmericas Center in New Boston, Texas. The $20 million project is expected to create 540 jobs. The initial investment will be used to develop distribution and logistical infrastructure in the first phase of the project, according to company...
NEW BOSTON, TX
KTBS

Galentine's Event raise money for Texarkana Resources for the Disabled

TEXARKANA, Texas - A large group of women business owners gathered Saturday in Texarkana to help raise money for a great cause. The Galentine's Fundraiser was held in the Regional Arts Center. Organizers say the event not only raises money for Texarkana Resources for the Disabled, but it also helps...
TEXARKANA, TX
hopeprescott.com

Hope native named to Arkadelphia position

ARKADELPHIA – A Hope native has been chosen by the Arkadelphia Alliance and Chamber of Commerce as their new Communications and Marketing Manager. E’Lyse Thaxton will be joining the group effective February 21st. In collaboration with the Alliance CEO, Thaxton’s primary responsibility will be the creation and implementation...
HOPE, AR
inforney.com

Texarkana, Texas residents affected by floods, drivers cautioned

TEXARKANA, Texas – Bowie, Miller and Cass counties were issued a flood watch Wednesday morning and the heavy rains have affected neighborhoods and caused several accidents in the area. Texarkana resident Landon Meador, who owns a home in Pleasant Grove near Cooper Lane said, “My neighbor told me this...
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Long-Time Texarkana Retail Store Going Out Business

It's unfortunate but a long-time Texarkana business is closing its doors for good. Bed Bath & Beyond is set to close in the next few months and Texarkana is not the only store that will be closing. 87 stores nationwide will be shutting down in hopes that the move will help raise more than $1 billion dollars needed to pay off debts.
TEXARKANA, TX
swarkansasnews.com

New Postmaster on the job

Nashville’s new postmaster is Becca Cooper, who officially became postmaster here on Jan. 28. She comes here from Royal near Hot Springs where she was Officer in Charge. She resides in Mt. Ida and says she will continue to live there while a child completes his senior year in high school. Cooper says she also has a 14-year-old living at a home and scattered grown children.
NASHVILLE, AR
KTBS

Man sentenced for selling fentanyl-laced drugs in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas – A man pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance on Friday. Deneeko Shavers, 31, was allegedly selling fentanyl-laced drugs from a house on Bowie Street in Texarkana. In July, TTPD found about 300 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl and two pounds of marijuana. Investigators later found...
TEXARKANA, TX
MC

Teenage Girl Found Dead In Stairwell

In 1994, Lenard Cobb was living in the very hot Texarkana Texas. Lenard was 19 years old at the time and was a track star at Blinn College, where he was entering his sophomore year on his full-ride scholarship. Just a year before, Lenard had reunited with his old high school sweetheart Sabrina Sharp. Sharp was 2 years younger and also a track star in her own right. The two were on the team together in high school and began their relationship on the bus ride to the track meets. In March of 1995, Lenard Cobb returned to his home in Texarkana for Spring break. He was surprised to learn that Sirbrina, now 17 years old, had moved out of her grandmother's house. He was even more surprised to learn that was living with a newborn baby.
TEXARKANA, TX
Four States News

Grand Opening And Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For The McCulloch Industrial Technology Center On The Texarkana College Campus

Texarkana, TX: Friday, February 10, 2023, at 11:00, Texarkana College is hosting a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newest workforce training facility in our region. The McCulloch Industrial Technology Center will house the Electrical Technology, Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) training programs and skills labs. The 15,000 sq. ft. building is equipped with state-of-the-art training equipment that replicates the equipment used in today’s residential, commercial, and industrial construction projects.
TEXARKANA, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

A Night to Shine to set off fireworks in Central Mall parking lot Feb. 10

TEXARKANA — The city of Texarkana, Texas, says they will be setting off fireworks on Feb. 10 in the Central Mall parking lot across from the Texarkana Convention Center. The fireworks are part of a display that will take place during the A Night to Shine event that is taking place at the convention center.
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Cold, wet weather returns to Magnolia area -- light snow in the Arkansas hills

Flip the weather back to winter, following several days of balmy climes in South Arkansas this week. The National Weather Service in Shreveport forecasts up to a half-inch of rain through Friday night, with a gradual clearing on Saturday. Saturday’s high will be near 52. The overnight low on Saturday will be around 28.
MAGNOLIA, AR
KSLA

School bus, vehicle involved in crash in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A crash involving a school bus and an SUV occurred on Feb. 8 on Lake Drive and Flower Acres Road. There were five small children on the Liberty Eylau bus when it crashed. They were unloaded and taken by another bus or picked up by their parents.
TEXARKANA, TX
Eagle 106.3

Eagle 106.3

Texarkana, AR
Eagle 106.3 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas.

