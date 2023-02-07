ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Connecticut

Angry Senators Grill Pentagon Officials Over Chinese Spy Balloon Response

Visibly angry senators at a committee hearing Thursday grilled Defense Department officials on the reasoning behind the Pentagon's response to the Chinese spy balloon. Officials defended the decision not to shoot down the enormous balloon, telling senator's the balloon posed little immediate danger, and its primary value lay in what could be gleaned from its course and its debris.
