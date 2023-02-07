Read full article on original website
Ripple CEO praises ‘positive global regulatory developments’ happening outside US
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said the number of positive global regulatory developments happening in the crypto industry is “energizing.”. In a Feb. 9 Twitter thread, Garlinghouse praised regulators in Dubai, the U.K., Australia, Brazil, and South Korea for providing “leadership” and “clarity” for crypto firms.
LBank Secures Virtual Asset Provider Registration to Operate in Italy
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, 10th February, 2023, Chainwire — Global crypto exchange LBank has registered as a Virtual Asset Provider with Italian regulator Organismo degli Agenti e dei Mediatori (OAM). The regulatory approval allows the exchange to offer a range of services and products to Italian users. On the 1st...
Bitcoin realized losses hit $200M on Feb. 9 following Kraken settlement
Net Realized Profit/Loss is the net profit or loss of all moved coins and is defined by the difference between Realized Profit and Realized Loss. Realized Profit denotes the total profit (USD value) of all moved coins cheaper before their last movement than the price at the current movement. Realized...
Umami Finance token crashes by over 50% as CEO dumps holdings
Decentralized finance protocol Umami Finance is in disarray as community members are unsure of the project’s future. Several members of the Umami team resigned in a move designed to push the project “back towards decentralization and a DAO structure,” according to Discord messages seen by CryptoSlate. The...
3AC co-founders launch marketplace to trade crypto claims
Founders of bankrupt crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital founders Zhu Su and Kyle Davies, in collaboration with CoinFLEX co-founders, have launched the “first public marketplace for crypto claims” Open Exchange. According to a Feb. 9 Twitter thread, Open Exchange (OPNX) said there is “a $20 billion market...
Dymension Raises $6.7m and Releases Testnet for a Network of Modular Layer-2 RollApps
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Tel-Aviv, Israel, 9th February, 2023, Chainwire — Blockchain scaling startup Dymension has completed a $6.7M raise and announced the release of...
LocalBitcoins P2P marketplace to shutter services
Peer-to-Peer marketplace LocalBitcoins is discontinuing its services from Feb. 17, according to a Feb. 9 company statement. New sign-ups will be suspended as of Feb. 9, followed by the suspension of trading on the platform and use of LocalBitcoins wallet on Feb. 16, according to the statement. “[…]We have regretfully...
Crypto Wallet Security Layer Webacy Raises $4M
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. San Francisco, United States, 9th February, 2023, Chainwire — Webacy has announced the successful closure of a $4M seed round to...
Bitcoin breaks below key resistance level at $22,264; long-term holders on aggregate now underwater
This chart presents Long-Term Holder variants of two classic on-chain metrics:. LTH Realized Price is the average price of the Long-Term Holder BTC supply, valued at the day each coin last transacted on-chain. This is often considered the ‘on-chain cost basis’ of this cohort. LTH MVRV Ratio is...
Messari Releases Q4 2022 State of TRON and State of USDD Reports
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Geneva, Switzerland, 10th February, 2023, Chainwire — Messari, a leading provider of blockchain research and data analysis, has released its quarterly...
MetaMask set to launch Onramp.money integration
ConsenSys confirms leading Web3 wallet Metamask will integrate Onramp.money to enable seamless transactions in India, according to a company statement. The integration will enable Indian Metamask users to easily purchase cryptocurrencies directly within their MetaMask using local payment methods, including UPI & IMPS, according to the statement. Driving blockchain adoption...
Tether reports $700M profit for Q4’22
Stablecoin issuer Tether reported a $700 million profit for the fourth quarter of 2022, according to its latest attestation report published on Feb. 9. The company said it has an excess reserve of at least $960 million as of Dec. 31. Its total assets stood at $67.04 billion, while its liabilities were $66.08 billion — the majority of them relating to its issued digital tokens.
Paxos refutes bank charter rejection rumors
Brokerage and stablecoin issuer Paxos said it had not been denied a national bank charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). On Feb. 7, rumors emerged that the OCC had denied Paxos its bank charter — arising from the preliminary approval that Paxos obtained from the OCC, which was set to expire if Paxos did not open its chartered bank within 18 months.
Optimism sheds 10% following 11M token airdrop
Layer-2 network Optimism airdropped 11.7 million tokens to over 300,000 wallets on Feb. 9, increasing its OP token circulating supply to 234.74 million. Following the news, the OP token fell by 13% in the last 24 hours to $2.33 as of press time, according to CryptoSlate data. OP is one...
US tops Coin Journal’s list of most successful crypto countries
The United States sits perched atop Coin Journal’s list of most desirable crypto countries, garnering a 9.94 score out of 10, recognized as having 1,992 crypto-related businesses that employ 5,691 people, worth $46.95 billion. The next more successful country, the UK, has a crypto industry worth an estimated $8.16...
DeFi TVL increased 26.82% in January
DeFi’s total value locked (TVL) recorded an increase of 26.82% in January to reach $74.6 billion, according to DappRadar’s January Industry report. “The DeFi market showed signs of recovery in January 2023,” the report stated, as the TVL recorded a rise in January. Currently, DeFi TVL is...
Kraken to end U.S. staking in $30M SEC settlement
Crypto exchange Kraken will discontinue its staking services for U.S. residents as part of a settlement with the SEC, according to a press release from the regulator on Feb. 9. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged Kraken with failing to register its cryptocurrency staking service as a security offering.
New York Fed says Bitcoin shares most features of ‘a store of value’
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said in a Feb. 9 report that Bitcoin performs more kin to a precious metal like gold but warns that it can never replace the US dollar due to volatility. Using a quantitative methodology known as principal components analysis, the researchers examined the...
