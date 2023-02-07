Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
10-Year Treasury Yield Rises, Traders Look Ahead to Key U.S. Inflation Data
The 10-year Treasury yield rose Friday as investors looked to economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials to assess the outlook for inflation and monetary policy. The 10-year Treasury yield was trading at 3.745% after rising by more than 6 basis points. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was...
NBC Connecticut
Jim Cramer Says Price Stability Is Right Around the Corner
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Thursday said the Federal Reserve is closer to winning its battle against inflation than Wall Street might believe. He explained that there’s confusion about whether the Fed has tamped down inflation enough due to a bifurcation in the economy. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday...
NBC Connecticut
European Markets Lower as Investors Assess Monetary Policy Outlook
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were lower Friday as investors assess the economic outlook and the potential for further monetary policy tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.6%. Most sectors and major bourses were in the red, with...
NBC Connecticut
Crypto Markets Are Undergoing a ‘Flight to Quality,' Says Goldman Sachs Digital Assets Chief
There's a "flight to quality" happening in crypto markets, Goldman Sachs digital assets chief Mathew McDermott told CNBC's "Crypto World" on Friday. He pointed to the key areas in crypto in which the big bank plans to focus: tokenization, remaking the plumbing of financial markets and the "profound" effect that digital currency will have across markets.
NBC Connecticut
SEC Weighs Making ‘Adjustments' to Controversial Climate Risk Disclosure Rule, Chairman Gensler Says
SEC Chair Gary Gensler defended changes to a proposed rule that would require publicly traded companies to disclose how their operations affect climate change. Gensler said the "adjustments" were based on public feedback, not pushback from politicians or investors. The SEC is taking into account feedback from nearly 15,000 public...
NBC Connecticut
What Do Chinese Travelers Want? Luxury ‘Star-Rated' Hotels, Says New Survey
"Consumers appear more willing to increase spending on hotel accommodation for their trips vs. pre-Covid, with 20% citing it as their top travel expense compared to 17% each in 2017 and 2020," Morgan Stanley analysts said. Their report cited a proprietary survey from Jan. 29 to 31 of about 2,000...
NBC Connecticut
Here's What's Happening With Home Prices as Mortgage Rates Fall
In December, home prices nationally were 6.9% higher year over year, according to CoreLogic. That was the smallest annual gain since the summer of 2020, when the pandemic first induced a housing boom. The rate of decline from November to December, however, was much smaller than the monthly declines seen...
NBC Connecticut
Cramer's Week Ahead: There Are Plenty of High-Quality Stocks to Buy
CNBC’s Jim Cramer told investors that they should watch for stocks to add as earnings season winds down. In addition to corporate earning reports, he said that he’s keeping an eye out for the January consumer price index report on Tuesday. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday told investors...
NBC Connecticut
Cramer's Lightning Round: EMCOR Group Is My Kind of Stock
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Moderna Inc: "I think you should buy more." Okta Inc: "[CEO Todd McKinnon has] got to pivot first. We mean pivot, going from...
