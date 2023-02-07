ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Here's what the new distracted driving law means for drivers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - Distracted driving is now illegal in the state of Ohio after Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 288 into law last month. The law cracks down on texting, reading, and watching videos behind the wheel, making holding and using a cell phone while driving a primary offense.
COLUMBUS, OH
Girls on the Run expanding program across Ohio ahead of the upcoming spring session

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Helping to strengthen third-to-eighth-grade girls’ social, emotional and physical skills, Girls on the Run of Central Ohio has been granted approval by its national headquarters to extend its service territory! The nonprofit will now allow young girls in Licking, Madison and Pickaway counties access to its two key programs, Girls on the Run and Heart & Sole.
COLUMBUS, OH
High winds cause Galloway church steeple to fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — High wind speeds throughout Ohio on Thursday had the potential to cause damage. A church in Galloway suffered the loss of its steeple during the winds. WSYX viewers sent in photos of Columbia Heights United Methodist Church, located along Galloway Road, showing its white steeple...
GALLOWAY, OH
1 injured in northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a northeast Columbus shooting Wednesday night. Police were called to the area of 1784 Pauline Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. According to officers, witnesses said it was a drive-by shooting. The victim was taken to...
COLUMBUS, OH
Church leaders ponder options after steeple crashes to ground during high winds

GALLOWAY, Ohio (WSYX) — Some Central Ohioans are dealing with the fallout after high winds caused power outages and other headaches Thursday. In Franklin County, Mother Nature knocked a steeple right off a church roof. The Columbia Heights United Methodist Church said its steeple came crashing down just before...
GALLOWAY, OH
Popular downtown Columbus florist preparing for Valentine's Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For some florists, this weekend is their "Super Bowl" weekend as well!. Valentine's Day is right around the corner and several Central Ohio florists are preparing for the holiday. Market Blooms at the North Market in downtown Columbus is one of those shops. Despite its...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus officer accused of failing to fully investigate crashes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An officer with more than 20 years with Columbus police has been charged by the City Attorney's Office, the division of police said. Columbus police said Officer Connie Brant, who was assigned to the Accident Investigation Unit the past nine years, was charged with nine counts of dereliction of duty.
COLUMBUS, OH
Man dies over a week after shooting in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man died over a week after being shot in west Columbus. Columbus police said the man, 20-year-old Musa M. Aliyow, was found unresponsive after a shooting on Feb. 1 at around 2:43 p.m. near CountryBrook Drive East and Sullivant Avenue. Aliyow was taken to...
COLUMBUS, OH
Westerville remembering two officers on anniversary of deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The city of Westerville will honor the lives of two fallen police officers on Friday. Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering were killed in the line of duty five years ago today while responding to a domestic violence call. The Westerville Police Honor Guard will place...
WESTERVILLE, OH
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Smokey from Columbus Humane

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Smokey from Columbus Humane!. This mixed breed is around two years old. She is a very sweet and loving fur baby. Smokey will be your best friend and do everything with you! She's gentle, relaxing and outgoing all at the same time. She is...
COLUMBUS, OH
Driver crashes car into utility pole, flees scene in the Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for the person who crashed a car into a utility pole in the Hilltop early Wednesday morning. The accident happened just before 3 a.m. at the corner of South Central Avenue and West Mound Street. When officers arrived at the scene,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Family shaken after being robbed at gunpoint in their Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Linden family said they are still traumatized days after being robbed at gunpoint in their home. It happened late Monday afternoon in the 1200 block of East 22nd Avenue in northeast Columbus. Elise Whiteside said the two gunmen slipped into her home after she...
COLUMBUS, OH
Woman hit, killed following I-70 crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have identified the victim who was killed in a crash on I-70 in far east Columbus Thursday morning. Latosha Jordan, 43, was heading west on I-70 in a Ford Explorer just after midnight. She was approaching the exit ramps to I-270 when she crashed.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alleged Colombian drug kingpin extradited to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of helping traffick hundreds of kilos of cocaine appeared in federal court Friday. Julio Ernesto Jimenez-Oyaga, also known as Alcon, was indicted back in 2019 along with Sergio L Valderrama-Areiza. Federal prosecutors accuse the pair of shipping over 250 kilos of cocaine,...
COLUMBUS, OH

