Former College Football Star Tragically DiesOnlyHomersColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes fall 69-63 in nailbiter against NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit museums and more at Ohio StateJackie MyersColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State wraps Big Ten competition against No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Baseball: Lipsey looks to find more ways to help win games after all-conference freshman campaignThe LanternColumbus, OH
myfox28columbus.com
On Your Side: Smiley Rd. residents relieved after years-long flooding problems addressed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "They started putting signs up that said Smiley Rd. would be closed in four or five days, and so that’s when we were high-fiving ourselves in the house saying we were going to get some action here," homeowner Jason Dodgion said. That relief followed...
myfox28columbus.com
Here's what the new distracted driving law means for drivers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - Distracted driving is now illegal in the state of Ohio after Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 288 into law last month. The law cracks down on texting, reading, and watching videos behind the wheel, making holding and using a cell phone while driving a primary offense.
myfox28columbus.com
Lease up and told to go, some renters are filing housing complaints with state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother in Powell filed an unfair housing complaint with the state of Ohio after she said she was told to go at the end of her previous lease. "I moved up here to give my son a better education," mother Danielle Cofield said after calling ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers.
myfox28columbus.com
Girls on the Run expanding program across Ohio ahead of the upcoming spring session
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Helping to strengthen third-to-eighth-grade girls’ social, emotional and physical skills, Girls on the Run of Central Ohio has been granted approval by its national headquarters to extend its service territory! The nonprofit will now allow young girls in Licking, Madison and Pickaway counties access to its two key programs, Girls on the Run and Heart & Sole.
myfox28columbus.com
High winds cause Galloway church steeple to fall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — High wind speeds throughout Ohio on Thursday had the potential to cause damage. A church in Galloway suffered the loss of its steeple during the winds. WSYX viewers sent in photos of Columbia Heights United Methodist Church, located along Galloway Road, showing its white steeple...
myfox28columbus.com
1 injured in northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a northeast Columbus shooting Wednesday night. Police were called to the area of 1784 Pauline Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. According to officers, witnesses said it was a drive-by shooting. The victim was taken to...
myfox28columbus.com
Church leaders ponder options after steeple crashes to ground during high winds
GALLOWAY, Ohio (WSYX) — Some Central Ohioans are dealing with the fallout after high winds caused power outages and other headaches Thursday. In Franklin County, Mother Nature knocked a steeple right off a church roof. The Columbia Heights United Methodist Church said its steeple came crashing down just before...
myfox28columbus.com
Popular downtown Columbus florist preparing for Valentine's Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For some florists, this weekend is their "Super Bowl" weekend as well!. Valentine's Day is right around the corner and several Central Ohio florists are preparing for the holiday. Market Blooms at the North Market in downtown Columbus is one of those shops. Despite its...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: New daily record max temperature amid high winds and sun
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Strong winds will continue across the region Thursday afternoon and evening, and we have a slight chance of a passing shower or two, but most of the area is dry. Temperatures remain above average through the weekend. We hit a new daily record max temperature...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus officer accused of failing to fully investigate crashes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An officer with more than 20 years with Columbus police has been charged by the City Attorney's Office, the division of police said. Columbus police said Officer Connie Brant, who was assigned to the Accident Investigation Unit the past nine years, was charged with nine counts of dereliction of duty.
myfox28columbus.com
Man dies over a week after shooting in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man died over a week after being shot in west Columbus. Columbus police said the man, 20-year-old Musa M. Aliyow, was found unresponsive after a shooting on Feb. 1 at around 2:43 p.m. near CountryBrook Drive East and Sullivant Avenue. Aliyow was taken to...
myfox28columbus.com
Westerville remembering two officers on anniversary of deaths
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The city of Westerville will honor the lives of two fallen police officers on Friday. Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering were killed in the line of duty five years ago today while responding to a domestic violence call. The Westerville Police Honor Guard will place...
myfox28columbus.com
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Smokey from Columbus Humane
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Smokey from Columbus Humane!. This mixed breed is around two years old. She is a very sweet and loving fur baby. Smokey will be your best friend and do everything with you! She's gentle, relaxing and outgoing all at the same time. She is...
myfox28columbus.com
3 people, including child, hospitalized after car crashes into southwest Columbus house
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three people, including a child, were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a Southwest Columbus home on Thursday. Two adults and three children were inside a residence along Brown Road when a car crashed into the house just before 8 a.m., Columbus Fire Battalion Chief said.
myfox28columbus.com
Driver crashes car into utility pole, flees scene in the Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for the person who crashed a car into a utility pole in the Hilltop early Wednesday morning. The accident happened just before 3 a.m. at the corner of South Central Avenue and West Mound Street. When officers arrived at the scene,...
myfox28columbus.com
Family shaken after being robbed at gunpoint in their Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Linden family said they are still traumatized days after being robbed at gunpoint in their home. It happened late Monday afternoon in the 1200 block of East 22nd Avenue in northeast Columbus. Elise Whiteside said the two gunmen slipped into her home after she...
myfox28columbus.com
City attorney files lawsuit to declare Doll House public nuisance after shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced Thursday that the city has filed a lawsuit calling for a preliminary injunction against the owners of the Doll House following a string of increased violence. “The level of violence and criminal conduct at this business is unacceptable, and...
myfox28columbus.com
Woman hit, killed following I-70 crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have identified the victim who was killed in a crash on I-70 in far east Columbus Thursday morning. Latosha Jordan, 43, was heading west on I-70 in a Ford Explorer just after midnight. She was approaching the exit ramps to I-270 when she crashed.
myfox28columbus.com
Alleged Colombian drug kingpin extradited to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of helping traffick hundreds of kilos of cocaine appeared in federal court Friday. Julio Ernesto Jimenez-Oyaga, also known as Alcon, was indicted back in 2019 along with Sergio L Valderrama-Areiza. Federal prosecutors accuse the pair of shipping over 250 kilos of cocaine,...
myfox28columbus.com
Westerville prepares for Intel, plans to purchase 88 acres near Polaris Parkway
WESTERVILLE, Ohio — The City of Westerville is investing $8.4 million in a new development project as the area prepares for demands related to Intel's record investment less than 10 miles away from the city's center of commerce. City council members voted Tuesday to approve the purchase of 88...
