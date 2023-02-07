Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Denny's Permanently Closes in BloomingtonBryan DijkhuizenBloomington, IN
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Related
Indiana-Michigan Men’s College Basketball Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet
A best bet from Pat Forde for Saturday’s Big Ten battle between No. 18 Indiana and Michigan in Ann Arbor.
Indiana basketball: Three Wolverines to mark before Saturday’s showdown
A matchup between two of the three second-place teams in the Big Ten on Saturday, as No. 18 Indiana basketball faces the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor. The Hoosiers lead the all-time series over Michigan 108-65 (.624) and snapped their nine-game losing streak against the Wolverines with their 74-69 win in the 2022 Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on March 10.
Xavier Johnson Injury Update: Indiana Point Guard Says Regular Season Return 'My Main Goal'
Injured Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson said his surgically repaired foot is feeling much better, and he told HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew that he still plans on being back on the floor at some point in the regular season.
saturdaytradition.com
B1G Bracketology: Indiana improves stock, 8 conference teams remain in the field
Indiana basketball has to feel on top of the world. The Hoosiers scored 2 huge wins this past week, downing No. 1 Purdue and No. 24 Rutgers. They’ve also won 7 of their last 8, dropping only to Maryland last week. That’s moved them up in Joe Lunardi’s latest...
Indiana Freshman Jalen-Hood-Schifino Explains Improbable Layup Against Rutgers
Indiana point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino made a jaw-dropping layup on Tuesday night against Rutgers, wrapping the ball around his back and making the layup through a Paul Mulcahy foul. Hood-Schifino explained the play after the game.
Good News: IU Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — We call it Good News, and 13Sports Director Dave Calabro took his ongoing search for it to Bloomington this week. It’s an IU tradition, students lining up outside Simon-Skjodt Assembly Hall before a basketball game. We joined the queue, asking people to share the positive things going on in their lives.
watchstadium.com
Referee Ted Valentine Not Allowed to Officiate 2023 NCAA Tournament
Veteran college basketball official Ted Valentine, who has worked 10 Final Fours and four national title games in his career, will not be allowed to officiate the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season due to an issue that occurred during the 2021 NCAA Tournament when the event was held in Indianapolis in a bubble, a source close to the situation told Stadium.
Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana
One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
Super Bowl 57 Odds: Chiefs vs. Eagles prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/12/2023
Super Bowl 57 is just days away as Glendale, Arizona is the home of the greatest sporting event on earth this year. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series for the final time with a Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl 57 prediction and pick. Nobody predicted the Chiefs to be in this spot. After trading Tyreek […] The post Super Bowl 57 Odds: Chiefs vs. Eagles prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/12/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eagles social drops Super Bowl 57 hype video that will have fans ready for the Chiefs
Philadelphia sports fans are a polarizing group. Their intensity could come off as obnoxiousness to people who are not accustomed to their brash style. Celebratory rioting is not commonplace in every region. Yet, no one can deny the undying allegiance they have to their teams, particularly Eagles fans. The NFC Champions are gearing up for […] The post Eagles social drops Super Bowl 57 hype video that will have fans ready for the Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Indianapolis Stadium Transforming Into Unique Golf Experience in June
If you ask me, there aren't many better ways to spend a nice, warm, sunny day than on a golf course. And, even if you don't ask me, I'll tell you anyway. Even on the days when you're slicing every drive and your putts all come up a little short, you're still outside, enjoying the weather, and more than likely, a few drinks. One thing I like to try and do as much as I can is play courses I've not played before. It doesn't happen often because it usually requires a trip out of town. But, a new type of course coming to Indianapolis for three days only later this summer looks like it would definitely be worth the trip.
Instant breakdown of Sixers vs. Knicks: Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey out-duel Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle
The Philadelphia 76ers (35-19) got another crack at the New York Knicks (30-267 following the trade deadline. The Sixers bounced back from two tough losses to win 119-108. Let’s break down the Sixers’ win over the Knicks. Sixers player notes: Joel Embiid: 35 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 14-18 FG shooting Once again, Embiid had […] The post Instant breakdown of Sixers vs. Knicks: Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey out-duel Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs X-factor for Super Bowl vs. Eagles, and it’s not Patrick Mahomes
For the third time in four seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs are AFC champions and will play in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs overcame great adversity to get to this point, including a Patrick Mahomes ankle injury in the playoffs, but, as they have many times before, they overcame it. Now, they have a chance to win another ring and add to their legacy.
Saints RB Mark Ingram drops bold DeVonta Smith prediction for Eagles’ Super Bowl 57 clash vs. Chiefs
DeVonta Smith is no stranger to playing in big games, and he will have another test upcoming in the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl 57 clash against the Kansas City Chiefs. Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo sure has been watching plenty of film on Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown as of late, and the reigning AFC […] The post Saints RB Mark Ingram drops bold DeVonta Smith prediction for Eagles’ Super Bowl 57 clash vs. Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen McDaniels sounds off on teaming up with Joel Embiid, James Harden on Sixers
PHILADELPHIA — Jalen McDaniels, the newest member of the Philadelphia 76ers, is looking forward to joining his new team. The young forward, who joins the Sixers after four seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, will look to be another valuable contributor around Joel Embiid and James Harden. McDaniels was originally ruled out of the Sixers’ Friday […] The post Jalen McDaniels sounds off on teaming up with Joel Embiid, James Harden on Sixers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets’ biggest mistake at 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Brooklyn Nets trade deadline was like no other in league history. Six days before the 2023 NBA trade deadline, the team was looking for ways to improve on the margins. By Thursday at 3 pm ET, the team had made two of the biggest blockbusters ever, trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks and […] The post Nets’ biggest mistake at 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Phillies’ key pitcher gets massive contract arbitration update
The Philadelphia Phillies and RP Jose Alvarado have agreed to a one-year contract to avoid arbitration for the 2023 season, per the Phillies on Twitter. Philadelphia improved their bullpen during the offseason and Alvarado will remain a key piece to the puzzle. The hard throwing left-hander is a dynamite option out of the ‘pen for […] The post Phillies’ key pitcher gets massive contract arbitration update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant’s trade message to Nets before Suns blockbuster, revealed
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were both traded ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. Irving demanded a trade and was ultimately dealt to the Dallas Mavericks. Durant’s message to the Brooklyn Nets and request were revealed following the Irving situation, per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst. Their ESPN article reported that KD made a […] The post Kevin Durant’s trade message to Nets before Suns blockbuster, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs will love final Super Bowl 57 injury report vs. Eagles
The Kansas City Chiefs have dealt with injury concern throughout the postseason. Patrick Mahomes has notably been seen limping around the field and fans were worried about his status heading into the Super Bowl. Chiefs fans can now breathe a sigh of relief as no Kansas City players were listed on their injury report for […] The post Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs will love final Super Bowl 57 injury report vs. Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
219K+
Followers
136K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0