ACER - Free Report) pipeline and revenue guidance for the company’s recently approved drug, when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 results. ACER’s surprise record has been mixed so far, as its earnings beat expectations in two of the last four quarters, while missing the mark on other two occasions. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 95.82%, on average. In the last reported quarter, Acer’s earnings beat estimates by 59.21%.

12 HOURS AGO