Brighthouse (BHF) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Fall Y/Y
BHF - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted net income of $3.51 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 81.9%. The bottom line dropped 32.2% year over year. The reported quarter witnessed lower revenues offset by lower expenses. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise. Brighthouse Financial,...
Everest Re (RE) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates
RE - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 operating income per share of $12.21 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 31.4% and our estimate of $8.25. The bottom line increased 33.9% year over year. Everest Re witnessed higher premiums across its reinsurance and insurance businesses. RE experienced improved pricing as well as...
IQVIA (IQV) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Mark, Rise Y/Y
IQVIA Holdings Inc. (. reported solid fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings per share (excluding $1.58 from non-recurring items) of $2.78 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1% and improved 9% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure was within the guided range of $2.72-$2.82 per share.
Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Q2 Earnings, Revenues Miss
CSII - Free Report) reported a loss of 20 cents per share for second-quarter fiscal 2023, narrower than a loss of 23 cents in the prior-year period. The reported loss was, however, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 15 cents. Net Sales. Cardiovascular Systems’ revenues of...
First American (FAF) Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Decline Y/Y
FAF - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating income per share of $1.35, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.8%. Also, the bottom line decreased 40.7% year over year. The insurer’s results reflect soft performances in the Title Insurance and Services segment, partially offset by improved net investment income...
Moelis & Company (MC) Q4 Earnings Miss as Revenues Plunge
MC - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 33 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents. The bottom line reflects a plunge of 76.8% from the prior-year quarter. Results largely benefited from a decrease in expenses. Also, the company had a solid liquidity position in...
Equity Residential (EQR) Meets Q4 FFO, Exceeds in Revenues
EQR - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 normalized funds from operations (FFO) per share of 94 cents came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The rental income of $699.7 million exceeded the consensus mark of $697.1 million. On a year-over-year basis, the normalized FFO per share grew 14.6% from 82...
ScanSource (SCSC) Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates
SCSC - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of $1.06 per share for second-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04. The bottom line rose 4% from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of $1.02 per share driven by strong demand and operating leverage in the hardware and Intelisys businesses.
NuStar Energy (NS) Beats on Q4 Earnings and Revenues
NS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per unit of 34 cents, which was above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents and improved significantly from the year-ago figure of 14 cents. This was primarily on account of all-time high Permian volumes, which averaged 584000 daily during the quarter.
Bruker (BRKR) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margins Increase
BRKR - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 74 cents in the fourth quarter of 2022, up 25.4% year over year. Moreover, the figure exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.8%. The adjustments include expenses related to purchased intangible amortization, acquisition-related costs and restructuring costs, among others.
Insulet (PODD) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
PODD - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 23, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) of 45 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 164.71%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice and missed once, the average beat being 37.51%.
Knowles (KN) Revenues Down Y/Y, Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates
KN - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter 2022 results, with the top line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the bottom line beating the same by a penny. The leading supplier of sophisticated micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions reported year-over-year lower revenues due to sluggish demand and inventory adjustments in the consumer electronics market. Nevertheless, robust demand in defense, medtech, EV and industrial markets partially cushioned the bottom-line performance.
Newell (NWL) Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Down Y/Y
NWL - Free Report) has reported fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom and the top lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics declined year over year. Results have been affected by a tough environment, reduced inventory and reduced demand for general merchandise categories. Management expects the headwinds to persist in 2023.
Novavax (NVAX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
NVAX - Free Report) protein-based COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, its sole marketed product, when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 results. Since the past year, shares of Novavax have plunged 88.9% compared with the industry’s 10.9% decline. NVAX’s surprise record has been dismal so far, as its earnings missed expectations in each...
Tenet (THC) Q4 Earnings Beat on Ambulatory Care Strength
THC - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.96 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 54.3%. However, the bottom line dropped 27.4% year over year. Net operating revenues improved 2.6% year over year to $4,990 million in the quarter under review. The top line beat...
YELP's Q4 Earnings Fall Short of Expectations, Revenues Beat
YELP - Free Report) reported mixed results in its fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top line increased year over year, outpacing Zacks Consensus Estimate, but the bottom line decreased year over year missing the consensus mark. The company reported earnings of 28 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
Acer (ACER) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
ACER - Free Report) pipeline and revenue guidance for the company’s recently approved drug, when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 results. ACER’s surprise record has been mixed so far, as its earnings beat expectations in two of the last four quarters, while missing the mark on other two occasions. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 95.82%, on average. In the last reported quarter, Acer’s earnings beat estimates by 59.21%.
Inspire Medical (INSP) Q4 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates
INSP - Free Report) delivered earnings per share (EPS) of 10 cents in the fourth quarter of 2022 against the year-over-year loss of 9 cents per share. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 54 cents per share. Full-year loss per share was $1.60, wider than...
Terex (TEX) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
TEX - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.34, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13. The bottom line surged 63% from the prior-year quarter, courtesy of strong demand and order growth. Operational Update. Revenues in the reported quarter increased 23% year over year to...
Golden Ocean (GOGL) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
GOGL - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 16, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOGL’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has remained stable at 15 cents per share in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for December-quarter revenues has declined 53.88% from fourth-quarter 2021 actuals.
