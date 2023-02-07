ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inmate Faces Charge for Pleasuring Himself in Front of Corrections Officer

By Rob Garguilo
 3 days ago
Miami-Dade, FL - An inmate at the Metro West Detention Center in Miami-Dade County has been charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition after pleasuring himself in front of a female corrections officer.

18-year-old Izak Lumpkin was in the bathroom at the time and continued to pleasure himself despite being ordered to stop by the officer.

According to a police report, Lumpkin told the officer to "come get this [expletive]" and later requested to clean up before being removed from the restroom.

Lumpkin was already facing multiple charges including burglary, grand theft of a vehicle, and possession of a weapon while committing an offense.

He now faces an additional charge of lewd and lascivious exhibition at a correctional facility.

xXangie_the_14thXx
3d ago

Saw a man doing this on South Beach last week. He had his hands down his pants, which were halfway down his pelvis. Some people just have no shame, doing that stuff for the whole world to see.

Kim Glosson
2d ago

what is the female officer doing in the male washroom? can't anyone release themselves anymore.

Alexandra Millien, SRS
2d ago

ummmm he has no sense thats why he is there and he is 19!!!!! where is the rehabilitation for his sins.

