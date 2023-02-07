Inmate Faces Charge for Pleasuring Himself in Front of Corrections Officer

Miami-Dade, FL - An inmate at the Metro West Detention Center in Miami-Dade County has been charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition after pleasuring himself in front of a female corrections officer.

18-year-old Izak Lumpkin was in the bathroom at the time and continued to pleasure himself despite being ordered to stop by the officer.

According to a police report, Lumpkin told the officer to "come get this [expletive]" and later requested to clean up before being removed from the restroom.

Lumpkin was already facing multiple charges including burglary, grand theft of a vehicle, and possession of a weapon while committing an offense.

He now faces an additional charge of lewd and lascivious exhibition at a correctional facility.