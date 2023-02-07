Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising restaurant chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersChandler, AZ
Gay dads told to "Stay Away" from daughter's Queen Creek schoolTimothy RawlesQueen Creek, AZ
Get Your Kilt On, It’s Time for the Scottish GamesSuzy Jacobson CherryPhoenix, AZ
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Are Crimes Against African Americans Worth Law Enforcements Time: Teenagers Are Losing Their Lives!British NewsCoolidge, AZ
Related
City unveils shipping containers as 'sustainable' housing in Phoenix
Turning shipping containers into sustainable housing, a kickoff event was held Wednesday for a unique project in Phoenix.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Maricopa breaks ground on police facility
Vice-Mayor Rich Vitiello seemed to sum it up best. “Another great day in the city of Maricopa,” Vitiello said Wednesday morning, referring to the groundbreaking ceremony for the city’s future Police Administration and Emergency Communications Center. City Council members and police officials ceremoniously plunged their shovels into the...
azbigmedia.com
Scottsdale luxury homebuilder launches Cameron Custom Homes & Renovations
Founded in 2023, Cameron Custom Homes & Renovations is a new name in luxury homebuilding, built upon a proud foundation of award-winning homes that stretch back across three generations and 50+ years here in the Valley. Led by Cameron “Cammie” Beckert, Cameron Custom is a full-service custom home and renovation company founded by the family behind Camelot Homes, Arizona’s most awarded luxury homebuilder. Cameron Custom was launched due to interests by Camelot Homeowner’s and fans alike and Camelot’s desire to provide a truly custom experience.
azbex.com
Gilbert Adventure Park Agreement Terminated
The Gilbert Town Council will hear a request this week to terminate the development agreement between the Town and SAP Holdings, LLC for the creation of Santan Adventure Park, a proposed four-acre theme park on Knox Road off Santan Village Parkway north of Ray Road. A memo to the Council...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Arizona bill may force Scottsdale to supply Rio Verde Foothills with water
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor’s note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega was shaking hands, mingling and even signing autographs at a Super Bowl event in the city’s historic neighborhood on Thursday. Ortega quickly stopped his moseying when questioned about an ongoing...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Phoenix metro named top 10 market for construction starts
A conceptual rendering of the Hub@202 development, which is being constructed in Mesa on the northwest corner of Warner and Sossaman roads. At $224 million, this was one of the largest construction projects to move forward in 2022 in Phoenix. Several major construction projects moved forward in Phoenix in 2022,...
AZFamily
Scottsdale Italian restaurant, Phoenix breakfast eatery hit with health violations
Valley Metro didn't meet its security staffing goals for Super Bowl week but officials say they're actively recruiting people. Utah sex offender met Arizona girl on social media, court docs say. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. New records show a sex offender used social media to talk to an Arizona...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Construction set to start on new downtown Phoenix apartment tower
In the midst of construction of phase two of X Phoenix in downtown Phoenix, a Chicago developer is ready to break ground on X Roosevelt nearby. Chicago-based The X Co. — which recently started construction on the second phase of its X Phoenix multifamily project in downtown Phoenix — plans to break ground nearby this spring on X Roosevelt.
AZFamily
Cologne bottle found on spice shelf, raw shrimp stored above ready-to-eat food at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Central Phoenix home engulfed in massive fire after loud explosion
How to find parking in downtown Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend. If you are looking for cheaper options for the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open, Valley Metro extended its hours and offers free rides on its light rail so long as you download the NFL one pass app. Sports...
Golf Digest
Scottsdale police remind drunken idiots that water hazards at the Waste Management Phoenix Open are not for swimming
If you’re a member of a Phoenix-Scottsdale-area police department, this is your busiest week of the year. Not only is the Super Bowl and its 300-ring circus in town, but the ever-raucous Waste Management Phoenix Open returns to TPC Scottsdale with its newly “elevated” status in tow. Organizers are making an effort to reign in the more chaotic aspects of golf’s most infamous frat party this year, but judging by this tweet from Scottsdale PD on Wednesday, expectations on that front aren’t exactly booming.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Glendale, Arizona – January 2023 – Martin Auto Museum
The final stop on the Phoenix area car extravaganza is the Martin Auto Museum. The Mel Martin Auto Museum recently moved to a much larger facility on Thunderbird Road in Phoenix. One great aspect of this museum is you are allowed to open the doors, and get in the cars if you like, on nearly all of the collection.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Florence Council begins process of annexing Pinal County land
The Florence Town Council gave staff the go-ahead to initiate annexation proceedings for approximately 37 acres of land in Pinal County that are generally located at the northwest corner of East Hunt Highway and Attaway Road. The move came at its Monday, Feb. 6, meeting. The vacant land, owned by...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Queen Creek Council approves new restaurant drive-thru
A taco shop has received approval from the Queen Creek Town Council to have a 24-hour drive-thru window near a residential area. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, the council unanimously voted to give a conditional use permit to Rili B’s to operate its 24-hour drive-thru in the Heritage Square commercial center east of the northeast corner of Ellsworth and Heritage Loop roads. The 2,290-square-foot taco shop is currently under construction.
Expect delays if traveling to Super Bowl LVII, Waste Management Phoenix golf tournament in Arizona
People will travel from all parts of the country to the Southwest in advance of the Super Bowl and Waste Management Phoenix Open, and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) says it expects about 180,000 passengers to pass through the airport on Monday alone.
roselawgroupreporter.com
See how Maricopa County has drastically changed over the last century
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A new map can show you how the Valley has changed over the past 100 years, all with a click of a button. Maricopa County created a webpage that archived aerial photography and satellite images taken since 1930, allowing people to search a specific area and see its’ past lives.
AZFamily
Man waiting next to traffic pole dies after chain reaction crash
Valley Metro didn't meet its security staffing goals for Super Bowl week but officials say they're actively recruiting people. Thousands flock to WM Phoenix Open to check out golfers, celebrities. Updated: 47 minutes ago. |. Fans near and far came to Scottsdale hoping to catch a glimpse of the action...
roselawgroupreporter.com
[OPINION] Proposed bill could eliminate Paradise Valley’s 1 home per acre zoning
The By-Right Zoning bill is back and worse than ever. Last year many of us wrote about and worked hard to educate all residents and communities about the dangers and destruction of by-right zoning bill House Bill 2674 for all municipalities throughout Arizona. The Home Builders Association and the Arizona...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek Family Market happening Feb. 11
The Queen Creek Family Market is back this weekend outside the town's library. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 11, shop from 180-plus vendors outside the Queen Creek Library, located at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Vendors will be selling products from soaps to freeze-dried candies. There will be over 25 food booths/trucks alone, Jack Axes and a bounce house and face painting for kids. This weekend's creative vendors include Ash+Char+Co., Baby Designs by Beth, Bek's Boutique, Anne Marie Designs, Archer King Designs, Arclight Designs, Belle Street Company and Bottles with a Twist.
kjzz.org
In 'The Zone,' cold Phoenix nights often end with tents on fire
Most people don’t think of Phoenix and think about freezing temperatures. But, winter in the desert can get cold — especially at night. And when it does, the growing community of people living on the street has to find ways to stay warm. I went to the state’s...
Comments / 1