Read full article on original website
Related
WBOC
Suspect in Royal Farms Shooting Arrested
Salisbury, Md. - Salisbury Police have arrested a man involved in a 2022 shooting at a Royal Farms. Police responded to a shooting at the gas station at 1150 Pemberton Drive on September 11th. John Nelson of Salisbury, 37, was discovered at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. During...
Cape Gazette
Laurel man sentenced for Capitol breach
A Sussex County man was sentenced Feb. 9 to three years in prison for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol breach. Kevin Seefried, 53, of Laurel was sentenced for his felony conviction of obstruction of an official proceeding. He was also sentenced to 12 months and six months for misdemeanor charges that include entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. All sentences will run concurrently. In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Court Judge Trevor N. McFadden ordered 12 months of supervised release and restitution of $2,000.
The Dispatch
Cops & Courts – February 10, 2023
OCEAN CITY — A Baltimore man was arrested and charged with first-degree assault this week after allegedly attempting to attack another man with a brick during an altercation at a downtown apartment. Around 7:30 p.m. last Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to an apartment complex...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Two Seaford men arrested in connection with illegal lottery operations
He Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security Division of Gaming Enforcement and the Seaford Police Department conducted two search warrants within the city of Seaford in connection with illegal lottery operations. An investigation by Delaware State Police detectives assigned to the Division of Gaming Enforcement identified two residences that...
The Dispatch
Investigation Continues For Two Unrelated Hit-And-Run Cases; Knupp Family ‘Confident’ As Probe Nears End
BERLIN – Two fatal hit-and-run cases from last year remain under active investigation amid a constant swirl of questions, but progress was cited this week in the spirited quest for justice in a local teen’s death. The higher profile of the two unresolved pedestrian fatalities in 2022 was...
WMDT.com
Police respond to incident at Somerset Intermediate School
WESTOVER, Md. – Law enforcement responded to an incident at Somerset Intermediate School Thursday morning. We’re told the incident took place at around 8:50 a.m. Deputies responded to the school and located the School Resource Deputy assigned to that school had one individual detained. The deputy sustained minor injuries but was okay.
shoredailynews.com
Fleig indicted in murders of two Accomack County men in 2021 plus several other crimes
An Accomack Grand Jury indicted a poultry plant worker on murder, arson, and related theft and firearm offenses Monday in connection with a crime spree that left two local men dead in 2021. Forty-six-year-old Gary Joseph Fleig, of Green Hill Road in New Church, who has also lived in Hallwood...
WBAL Radio
Delaware Capitol rioter sentenced to prison after his son
It's three years in prison for a capitol rioter from nearby in Delaware. Kevin Seefried, of Laurel, Delaware, was one of the first to breach the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He was famously photographed in a hallway just off the senate chamber floor, alone, carrying a confederate flag past the bust of Richard Nixon.
The Dispatch
OCPD Officer Of Year Announced
OCEAN CITY – The Ocean City Police Department hosted its annual Officer of the Year Ceremony at the Princess Royale last month, recognizing Corporal Michael Kirkland. Also nominated were PFC Edward Newcomb, PFC Mark Cutter, PFC Kevin Herbert and Officer Benjamin Panitch. Nominees were interviewed by Larry Yates, Tonja Sas, Charles “Newt” Weaver, Danny Robinson, and Lee Gerachis and then the group selected the honoree.
WMDT.com
Drug Arrest made in Ocean Pines
Ocean Pines, MD- On February 3rd, members of the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement successfully wrapped up a long term drug investigation that lead to the arrest of Tromaine Dontae Briddell of Ocean Pines Maryland. Search and seizure warrants were authorized for his address on the 700 block of Ocean Parkway...
Cambridge shootings connected to vehicle captured on Surveillance video
CAMBRIDGE, MD – Police believe they have found the source of three shootings that occurred throughout the community Tuesday night. After investigating the shootings police found a vehicle on a surveillance video system that appears to be connected to all three incidents. Incident 1: Cambridge police investigating Tuesday night shootingIncident 2: Shell casings found after shots fired in Cambridge As Officers were walking in the area of Bayly Rd on Tuesday at approximately 11:15 pm, they were informed that another “Shot Spotter” alert had been issued for the 800 block of Park Lane. CPD and MSP units responded to the The post Cambridge shootings connected to vehicle captured on Surveillance video appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man hurt in drive-by shooting in Accomack County, deputies investigating
ACCOMAC, Va. — The Accomack County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting into a home that left a man hurt on February 1. According to deputies, emergency responders got the call to go to the 23000 block of Oyster House Road in Accomac around 1:13 a.m. that morning. When...
Shell casings found after shots fired in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MD – Police in Cambridge are investigating a second shots fired incident that occurred Tuesday night. The first incident was reported at around 8:30 near Colonia Avenue. Later that night, police responded to a second incident. CPD officers were sitting stationary in a patrol vehicle on Saunders Ave at Park Lane on Tuesday at approximately 10:30 pm when multiple shots were heard in the distance but were unable to pinpoint their exact location. Following an analysis of the “Shot Spotter” system, officers observed a shooting outside of the reportable area for the same area of Bayly Rd at Chestnut The post Shell casings found after shots fired in Cambridge appeared first on Shore News Network.
WMDT.com
Worcester Co. school threat deemed non-credible, normal operations resume
SNOW HILL, Md. – Police say an investigation was launched following a threat at a Worcester County School Wednesday morning. The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office says at around 10:30 a.m., they were made aware of a school safety threat involving Snow Hill Middle School that originated from a social media post. Students and staff at the school, as well as Cedar Chapel Special School and neighboring Snow Hill Elementary School immediately entered into shelter in place status.
Cape Gazette
Sussex board denies concrete-crushing operation
After a nearly four-hour public hearing, the Sussex County Board of Adjustment denied an application for a proposed concrete-crushing operation along Route 13 south of Bridgeville. As the 4-0 vote ended, the large crowd of opponents erupted into applause. FDPN Management LLC of Dover had filed for a special-use exception...
WGMD Radio
Barn Fire in Caroline County, MD Under Investigation
A fire that occurred on Ridgely Road in Ridgely– Caroline County is currently under investigation. According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, it took 40 firefighters about 30 minutes to control the blaze, which started around 10:00 last night. A passerby noticed the barn on fire. Officials estimate the damage to be around $30,000, but no deaths or injuries resulted from the blaze. If anyone has information regarding this fire, please contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Police: Four sought after turning off power transformer
Rehoboth Beach Police are searching for four people they say damaged a local business by turning off a power transformer. Police said the act caused about $1,800 in damage to the business. Police are searching for a male of no particular ethnicity wearing a gray hoodie, ripped jeans, a red...
WBOC
Helicopter Conducting Talbot County Power Line Inspections
TALBOT COUNTY, Md. - People in Talbot County can expect to spot a black helicopter in the area through the weekend. Talbot County Emergency Services have notified neighbors that utility companies are using the helicopter to complete their annual inspections of county power lines. The agency said the aircraft will...
Cambridge police investigating Tuesday night shooting
CAMBRIDGE, MD – The Cambridge Police Department is investigating a possible shooting, but so far have come up empty-handed. It was reported on Tuesday at approximately 8:11 p.m. that a “Shot Spotter” alert occurred outside of the reportable boundary area of Cambridge. According to the alert, six shots were fired between Chestnut Place and Maces Lane on Bayly Road. As the shooting occurred outside of the reportable boundary area, CPD did not initially receive an alert. As of approximately 8:36 p.m., CPD received a report of shots fired near Colonial Avenue. The CPD officers investigated the Shot Spotter system and The post Cambridge police investigating Tuesday night shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
The Dispatch
Officials Voice Concerns Over Whale Deaths
SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Commissioners this week reiterated their concerns about recent whale deaths and a possible link to offshore wind. The commissioners voted 6-0 on Tuesday to begin sending weekly letters to state and federal officials expressing their alarm over recent whale deaths and concern about the unknowns associated with offshore wind.
Comments / 0