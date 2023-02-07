Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
2 suspects arrested after Chicopee narcotics investigation
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people have been arrested following what Chicopee Police called a lenghty narcotics investigation. Authorities said that the investigation reportedly centered around Tyquon Ledbetter, who was alleged to be distributing cocaine from a Dwight Street apartment. The investigation led to the issuance of a search warrant...
NBC Connecticut
Man Taken Into Custody After Failing to Stop for Police During Hartford Traffic Stop
Part of Interstate 84 was closed in Hartford Thursday night after a car failed to pull over during a traffic stop attempt. Hartford Police said they deployed stop sticks in an effort to stop the vehicle, and it came to a halt on the side of I-84. Two people then...
Eyewitness News
Man accused of stealing $3,100 worth of LEGOS from Target in South Windsor
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was charged with larceny for stealing more than $3,100 worth of LEGOS from a Target store in South Windsor. Police said they arrested Glenn London, 37, of New Haven, on Thursday. They had two active arrest warrants for two separate incidents. Police said...
Man Leads Police On Chase, Fires Gun Into Air In Dudley: Police
A man in Dudley led police on a chase before firing a gun into the air when cornered by officers on Thursday, Feb. 9. Dudley police were called to Chase Avenue just before noon after someone called police to say the man, whose name was not released, had left the area with a "training gun," officials said. Officers spotted him near Village Street and tried to pull him over, but he sped away.
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest One Suspect on Drug Trafficking in Downtown Boston
At about 11:35 AM, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, members of the A-1 Drug Control Unit (Downtown), were on patrol in the area of 131 Tremont Street. Officers observed a street level drug transaction, and were immediately able to stop the suspect, later identified as Ralph Latortue, 30, of Revere. After further investigation, officers recovered from the suspect’s jacket pocket, twenty grams of Crack Cocaine, seven grams of Cocaine, and ten tan capsules believed to be Mushrooms.
franklincountynow.com
Erving Police Make Arrest Following “Hands Free” Traffic Violation
(Erving, MA) Thursday evening at approximately 8 p.m., Erving Police Officer Bryant stopped a vehicle on Route 2 for a violation of the “hands free” mobile device law. During the traffic stop, officer Bryant discovered the driver had a warrant out for their arrest for “failing to appear in court.” The individual had previous criminal charges from another town.
18-year-old motorcyclist had alcohol, THC in system at time of double fatal crash: police
An 18-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash that also killed a 15-year-old girl last September had alcohol and THC in his system, Glastonbury police revealed Thursday.
NBC Connecticut
Avon Police Investigating 4 Home Burglaries
Police are investigating four home burglaries in Avon in the last few weeks, including two that were reported Thursday night. The police department said they responded to Woodford Hills just after 6 p.m. Thursday to investigate a burglary when they were called to Hazen Drive to investigate another. The residents...
Suspect wanted for shoplifting in West Springfield
West Springfield police are looking to identify a person suspected of stealing from a business.
ABC6.com
Child care facility employee arrested on drug, gun charges
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families said a woman who was arrested after the FBI seized drugs and guns from her apartment was a program director at a child care facility. The DCYF told ABC6 News that Jill Giordano, 37, was previously...
NBC Connecticut
Mother, Father and 12-Year-Old Son Found Shot Dead Inside Mass. Home, Authorities Say
A father, mother and a 12-year-old son were found dead Thursday morning inside a home in Andover, Massachusetts, following an apparent murder-suicide and case of domestic violence, according to authorities in Essex County. During a news conference at around 8:30 a.m., Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe said that police had...
3 people found dead in Andover home
An investigation is underway after three people were found dead in a home in Andover, authorities said early Thursday morning.
Chance Brown charged with machine gun possession; was target of Worcester shooting
A Worcester man who was reportedly the target of a shooting and hours later arrested and charged with possession of a machine gun last week was ordered held without bail Wednesday. Chance Brown, 22, pleaded not guilty to all seven charges he is facing during his arraignment in Worcester Superior...
NBC Connecticut
Peter Manfredonia Pleads Guilty After Allegedly Killing 2 People, Kidnapping Another in 2020
A former University of Connecticut student has pleaded guilty to several charges Wednesday after allegedly killing two people and kidnapping a woman in 2020. Court officials said 26-year-old Peter Manfredonia pleaded guilty to a murder charge and will be sentenced on April 20. He also pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and home invasion charges as a part of the plea deal.
Body pulled from Charles River identified as Cambridge man
It is unclear whether police suspect foul play. State Police recovered a dead body from the Charles River Thursday. He was later identified as 55-year-old Cambridge man Tale Assalif. Assalif was reported missing to Cambridge police Wednesday after he did not show up for work, State Police said in a...
Plainfield Wendys manager arrested over alleged racial slurs
Plainfield Wendys manager arrested over alleged racial slurs.
Framingham Man 'Drippin' In Marijuana Arrested In Traffic Stop: Police
A man driving with a suspended license was discovered to have a large amount of concentrated THC and marijuana, including boxes of drugs decorated with characters from "The Simpsons" labeled as "Drippin Diamonds," according to officials. A traffic stop on Route 90 in Framingham led a police of…
fallriverreporter.com
34-year-old Massachusetts man facing charges in the shooting death of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence
A 34-year-old Massachusetts man has been charged in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy. According to police, on Monday, an arrest warrant was issued for 34-year-old Csean Alexander Skerrit of Boston for the murder of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence of Norwood. The teen was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds late Sunday morning in the area of 119 Babson Street in Mattapan and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Eyewitness News
Assistant principal assaulted by student at school in Manchester
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – An assistant principal was assaulted by a student at a Manchester school Friday morning, according to officials. The incident happened at Bennet Academy. School officials said an assistant principal fell after a student pushed them from behind. The staff member was taken to the hospital...
millburysutton.com
DA: Tank top found in 1993 tied to Holly Piirainen case
SPRINGFIELD — Investigators are hoping a tank top will provide answers into the unsolved disappearance and death of Grafton native Holly Piirainen three decades ago. The tank top — with what Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni described as a “blue, purple, and pink colored Boston motif on the exterior front” — was found in the area where Holly’s remains were discovered Oct. 23, 1993, off Five Bridge Road in Brimfield.
