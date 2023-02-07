A man in Dudley led police on a chase before firing a gun into the air when cornered by officers on Thursday, Feb. 9. Dudley police were called to Chase Avenue just before noon after someone called police to say the man, whose name was not released, had left the area with a "training gun," officials said. Officers spotted him near Village Street and tried to pull him over, but he sped away.

