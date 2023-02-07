Read full article on original website
Sterling Matthew Suhr (February 19, 1964 – February 6, 2023)
Sterling Matthew Suhr, 58, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Memorial Service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 3101 College Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Linda Sue Burgess (February 23, 1956 – February 5, 2023)
Linda Sue Burgess, 66, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place and there will be no services at her request.
Senior Recognition Night for two activities
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rock Springs High School honored all of their seniors graduating this year from Indoor Track and Speech and Debate. With their loved ones around, the school administration and coaches wished them well with all of their future endeavors. Congratulations on all of your accomplishments thus far!
Green River Mayor proclaims Random Acts of Kindness Week
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — At the beginning of the Green River City Council Meeting Tuesday, Mayor Pete Rust proclaimed February 12 – 18 as Random Acts of Kindness Week in Green River. The proclamation invited all city residents, to practice acts of kindness to anyone regardless of age,...
Rita M. Vigil (February 2, 1939 – February 5, 2023)
Rita M. Vigil, 84, passed away surrounded by her family Sunday, February 5, 2023, at her home in Green River, Wyoming. Following Cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Friday, February 10, 2023, at the church. Inurnment will be in Riverview Cemetery.
Welcoming Badass Brews to GR Community
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — During last night’s Green River City Council Meeting, Russ and Danielle Hemmert, owners of Badass Brews, got their microbrewery license approved after a unanimous vote in favor of the brewery. Russ and Danielle Hemmert have been working on their business for the past 18...
Rock Springs URA/SW Travel and Tourism release 2022 reports
February 8, 2023 — The Downtown Rock Springs URA Annual and Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism released their 2022 annual reports Tuesday. The report showed 18 new businesses opened in the downtown area in 2022. Also, 18 private buildings were restored or updated last year. A press release from...
Results from Thursday’s “Last Chance” swim and diving meet
February 10, 2023 — Area boys’ swim teams competed in the Last Chance meet Thursday at Green River High School. This was the final meet in which swimmers and divers could attempt to swim qualifying times and scores for next week’s 4A and 3A state championship meet in Gillette.
RSHS Basketball teams took down Kelly Walsh tonight
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rock Springs Lady Tigers and Tigers faced the Kelly Walsh Trojans tonight. The crowd and team were on fire tonight as they hit basket after basket. The Lady Tigers landed the win 48-28. The Tigers also landed the win 66-48. The Tigers will face Jackson Hole tomorrow night starting with the Lady Tigers at 4:30 p.m. at Tiger Arena.
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 8 – February 9, 2023
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Domestic Disturbance call leads to arrest of wanted California man
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On February 4, 2023, at approximately 12:46 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Troopers were dispatched to a possible domestic disturbance in the area of Bitter Creek Rest Area within Sweetwater County. The reporting party told the patrol dispatch they thought the driver of a grey Volvo semi-tractor trailer was dealing with a domestic disturbance with her ex-boyfriend.
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 10, 2023
Today – Sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -10. East-southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Saturday – Partly sunny, with...
RSHS Basketball teams conquer another win at Tiger Arena
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The RSHS Tigers and Lady Tigers are sweeping the competition this weekend as they won the second game of their three-game weekend. The Lady Tigers held Jackson to 53-12. The Tigers fought a good fight and took Jackson out with a score of 56-38. The Lady Tigers and Tigers will be wrapping up their three days’ worth of games tomorrow beginning at 3:00 p.m. at Tiger Arena.
