Colorado State

FOX21 Week of Love: Pretty picnics with Elite Picnics

By Abbie Burke
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS- Take your romantic picnic date up a notch with a luxury picnic that is Instagram worthy. Tami Nielsen and Jami Cipriani own Elite Picnics and they create fun displays for all ages.

The two joined FOX21’s Abbie Burke on the morning show to show off what they are offering for Valentine’s Day.

Through February 14th, Elite Picnics is offering a free desert platter with the booking of a picnic.

