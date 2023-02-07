Read full article on original website
Related
KCCI.com
7 arrested amid illegal drugs, weapons investigation in Fort Dodge
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Seven people, including six teenagers, are facing charges in Fort Dodge following the execution of a search warrant by the Fort Dodge Police Department and Webster County Sheriff's Office Special Emergency Response Team. Police say the warrant was in relation to multiple investigations in the...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley attempted murder case dismissed
SIBLEY—The case has been dismissed against a 19-year-old from Michigan who was charged with attempted murder stemming from an incident in December of 2021 in Sibley. Osceola County attorney Nolan McGowan, representing the state of Iowa, requested the case against Veronica Rose Peckens of Lake Ann, MI, be dismissed “in the interest of justice” on Feb. 3.
algonaradio.com
Algona Pair Facing Burglary Related Charges
–An Algona man and woman are both facing multiple charges after being taken into custody earlier this week. According to the Algona Police Department, Officers responded to a call reporting a possible burglary around 5:15 PM Tuesday. Upon arrival, Officers located 2 individuals, and after a brief investigation, arrested 33-year-old Kyle Tangman and 23-year-old Mya Campbell.
nwestiowa.com
Inmate charged with no contact violation
PRIMGHAR—An O’Brien County Jail inmate faces an additional charge after allegedly calling an individual he is not to have contact with from the facility in Primghar at about noon Sunday, Feb. 5. Twenty-year-old Dalton Kade Den Hartog-Hopcroft of Sanborn was charged with violation of a no contact/protective order...
nwestiowa.com
Algona motorist cited for paraphernalia
ROCK RAPIDS—A 25-year-old Algona man was cited about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, near Rock Rapids on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The citing of Levi David Penning stemmed from the stop of a westbound 1999 Chevrolet C-2500 pickup for speeding on Highway 9 just east of Jefferson Avenue about seven miles west of Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Driver clocked at 118 arrested by Hospers
HOSPERS—A 26-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 5 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, after the vehicle he was driving was clocked at 118 mph on the Highway 60 expressway near Hospers. The arrest of Branden John Hengeveld stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2014 Chrysler 300 on the expressway...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Clay County Teen Drug Charges 2/7
Peterson, IA (KICD) — Two teenagers have been charged with drug possession. A Clay County deputy checked out a suspicious vehicle at the corner of 2nd Street and Main in Peterson just after twelve Friday morning. The 18 year old driver – Autumn Donis of Peterson – turned over...
yourfortdodge.com
Investigation underway in Webster County After Stabbing at Local Hotel
The Fort Dodge Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened last night at a hotel in Fort Dodge. According to Fort Dodge Police Department Captain Dennis Quinn, at approximately 11:30 P.M. the Webster County Telecommunications Center received a call of male that had arrived at Unity Point Emergency Room with multiple stab wounds.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested for sitting on woman
SIBLEY—A 67-year-old Sibley man was arrested 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, on charges of willful injury — causing bodily injury and assault. The arrest of David Dewayne Highsmith stemmed from the investigation of a domestic disturbance call at a residence at 530 Fifth Ave. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
iheart.com
Central Iowa Man Charged With Attempted Murder
(Greene County, IA) -- A central Iowa man is charged with shooting his fiancé. The Greene County Sheriff's Office says a woman called 9-1-1 Friday night and said she fell and hit her head. Paramedics arrived and suspected the injuries were from a gunshot. The woman's fiancé, 31-year-old Adam...
Plymouth County Sheriff warning of potential scams
The sheriff's office advised that if something seems too good to be true it probably is too good to be true.
thebestmix1055.com
Two men arrested following fight
Fremont police arrested two men following a fight today. Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Morningside Road in reference to a physical disturbance. Police observed two men fighting in the middle of the parking lot. After Armstrong Harry, 26, of Fremont and Benedictos Kaier, 38, of Storm Lake,...
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Shannon Ivory
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for violating parole and drug possession. Shannon Ivory is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for violating his parole for a burglary conviction and by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for possession of meth with intent to distribute.
KCCI.com
Iowa man charged with attempted murder after bullet found in victim's head
GREENE COUNTY, Iowa — A Grand Junction man is charged with attempted murder after a victim suffered a gunshot wound, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Office. First responders were called to a residence in Grand Junction on Saturday for a report of a person who fell and hit their head against a door.
stormlakeradio.com
Sac County Sheriff's Office Seeking Help Locating Wanted Man
The Sac County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a wanted man. The sheriff's office has an outstanding warrant for the arrest of Michael Kruckenberg for Knowingly Providing False Information 2nd or Subsequent Offense, which is a class D felony. Kruckenberg has reportedly been living in Sac...
KCRG.com
Former Spencer, IA teacher accepts suspension
SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - A teacher who used to work in Spencer, Iowa has agreed to have her license suspended after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. According to online documents, on Nov. 30, 2021, Iowa’s Board of Educational Examiners received a complaint against Katherine Kardell...
nwestiowa.com
Linn Grove man jailed for OWI by Hartley
HARTLEY—A 21-year-old Linn Grove man was arrested about 2:05 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, near Hartley on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control of his vehicle. The arrest of Caden Gregory Webber stemmed from 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup found in the ditch on...
more1049.com
Four Spencer Hospital Nurses Recognized
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Four nurses at Spencer Hospital have been honored by the “Great Iowa Nurses” this year. Only 78 individuals statewide got the distinction. Local honories are Roxanne Warburton, an OB nurse in the birth center; Lindsey Kelleher, a Med/Surg nurse; Clinical Educator Kylee Zinn; and Jessica Dirks in the Informatics department.
2-year-old run over by tractor after falling, Plymouth County sheriff says
A two-year-old was taken to a hospital after authorities said the child was partially run over by a tractor Tuesday.
DCI Assisting with Possible Shooting in Greene County
(Grand Junction) The Iowa Department of Public Safety released a press release on behalf of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office of a possible shooting in Grand Junction. According to the press release, on Saturday, at around 9:52 p.m., the Greene County Communications Center received a call from someone stating they fell and hit their head against a door in the 1000 block of Main Street in Grand Junction. When rescue units arrived and assessed the scene, the individual suffered from a gunshot wound.
Comments / 0