Denver, CO

9NEWS

Duran Duran extends North American tour with Red Rocks dates

DENVER — Duran Duran have announced a 26-date North American arena tour for 2023. The classic New Wave band will play two nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, Aug. 28, and Tuesday, Aug. 29, with support from Bastille, Nile Rodgers, and Chic. There is a presale that begins...
99.9 KEKB

See the Most Famous Celebrities Coming to Denver This Year

It's always exciting when a celebrity comes to Colorado — and stars seem to love the Centennial State. Big-name personalities like Oprah, William H. Macy, and power couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have homes in Telluride, Basalt, and Aspen. Other celebrities, like The Office's Angela Kinsey and Mariah Carey, were recently spotted vacationing in Denver and Snowmass.
imfromdenver.com

Things Only People From Denver Would Know

As a native or longtime resident of the Mile High City, you know there’s something special about Denver that makes it unique from any other place in the world. From its sweeping mountain views and cultural diversity to its vibrant food and beer scenes, there are so many things to love. But if you’re really a local, you know some facts that even visitors don’t necessarily get right away, here are 5 things only people from Denver would know.
Retro 102.5

Cliff Divers Can’t Change These 5 Terrible Reviews of Casa Bonita

The hype is enormous. It's not every day that the creators of a very popular adult cartoon buy an iconic restaurant in Denver and vow to bring it back to life. The creators of South Park have put around $12 million into the remodel and are hiring 550 people. The reopening of Casa Bonita in May 2023 is being added to the family calendar of thousands in Colorado, or so I assume, because it's on mine.
Denver man achieves childhood dream of creating comic books

DENVER — If you ask comic book creator R. Alan Brooks, it's never too late to achieve your dream. Brooks is an accomplished and award-winning author, professor and artist living in Denver, and he's doing just that. Brooks carries an interesting resume: a man with an advertising degree who...
Former IMAX theater reopens at Denver science museum

DENVER — The former Phipps IMAX Theater at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science (DMNS) has reopened after a sixth-month closure for renovations. Infinity Theater is the new name for the giant-screen theater that has undergone a "major facelift." Renovations include a new lobby entrance with brand new...
Former location of Denver Diner now home to bank branch

DENVER — There's a new building on the corner of Speer Boulevard and Colfax Avenue. The site, which housed the Denver Diner for 30 years, is now home to a Chase Bank branch. The new branch officially opened on Friday. Denver Diner closed in January 2021 after struggling during...
9Things to do in Colorado this February weekend

COLORADO, USA — Kids being pulled on skis behind horses and stunning mountain fireworks are just a few of the events planned this weekend at the oldest-running winter carnival in the western United States. Steamboat’s annual celebration of winter and western heritage is back this weekend along with Frisco's...
COLORADO STATE
Denver airport set an all-time passenger traffic record in 2022

DENVER — More travelers passed through Denver International Airport in 2022 than any year in the airport's 27-year history. Denver International Airport (DIA) had 69,286,461 passengers in 2022, breaking the previous record of 69,015,703 in 2019. In 2022, the airport saw a traffic increase of 0.4% over 2019 and...
Speer Boulevard to close in downtown Denver later this month

DENVER — A portion of Speer Boulevard in downtown Denver will be closed for one day later this month. Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said that northbound Speer Boulevard between Lawrence Street and Market Street will be closed from 3 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Monday, February 20.
Denver-area snowstorm possible next week

DENVER — After a snowy start to the winter for the Front Range and most of Colorado, it's been a little quiet to start February. It looks like that quiet start is about to change. A few inches of snow look likely for most of eastern Colorado, including the...
Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

