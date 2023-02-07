Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Supreme Shares Its SS23 Collection Teaser
Brace yourself, Supreme season lies ahead. The brand’s biannual break is all but over as it has revealed its teaser for the upcoming Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Despite Supreme keeping a low profile over the past month, there’s plenty to look forward to. A rumored list of collaborators include UNDERCOVER, Nike on the Air Bakin and SB Dunk, Tamagotchi and typical partners such as The North Face. Adding to the mayhem, they’ve officially switched over to Shopify for hosting its web shops and a West Hollywood store is set to open. Topping it all off, it’s said to be Tremaine Emory’s first full collection as creative director.
hypebeast.com
JOY Objects Launches Sustainable “JOY STOOL ONE”
Swedish design entity JOY Objects has launched a new home furnishing offering during Stockholm Design Week. Titled “JOY STOOL ONE,” the new offering centers the brand’s contemporary and minimal design cadence with a keen eye on environmentally equitable constructions. The crisp piece is crafted from Restore Innovate untreated aluminum and Green Cast 100% recycled acrylic.
hypebeast.com
Patterns Run Wild in TIGHTBOOTH's SS23 Collection
After collaborating with BLOHM on the Velvet Rat Loafer, TIGHTBOOTH has now unveiled its Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Serving as the latest from professional skater Shinpei Ueno’s label, the seasonal range is dominated by bold patterning. Paisley, wavy check, checkerboard, border, and more are applied onto a series of relaxed...
hypebeast.com
Jeremy Scott Tosses Oversized Bones on a Duo of adidas Campus 80s
There are no holds barred when it comes to Jeremy Scott and. collaborations. The duo tends to lean toward flamboyant and obscure color palettes and arrangements, and that’s exactly what they do with this latest capsule centered around the adidas Campus 80s. Halloween isn’t for several months, but this...
hypebeast.com
IKEA and Marimekko Launch Limited-Edition BASTUA Collection
IKEA has teamed up with Finnish design brand Marimekko to create a collection rooted in the benefits of Nordic nature and sauna culture. Named “BASTUA”, the collection is made up of 26 pieces, each in a limited-edition run, and ranges from larger furniture pieces to small homeware objects. The collection also marks the first time that Marimekko – founded in 1951 – has designed a set of prints exclusively for an external brand collaboration. “Capturing the essence of Marimekko’s Finnish roots and its connection to the historic origins of sauna culture was a fundamental part of the design journey and the creation of the BASTUA prints,” says Rebekka Bay, Creative Director at Marimekko.
hypebeast.com
JAY-Z Sells Controlling Stake in D'USSÉ Cognac for $750 Million USD
JAY-Z‘s legal dispute with Bacardi has come to an end since the music mogul has sold his controlling stake of the D’USSÉ Cognac brand for $750 million USD. Bloomberg reports that the multi-billion dollar lawsuit over his cognac venture has been resolved after months of arbitration and litigation. The settlement was announced in a press release and called for an affiliate to buy out JAY-Z’s 50% stake of the cognac company, leaving Bacardi owning 75.01% of the rest of the business.
hypebeast.com
Take a Closer Look at the Balenciaga Defender Extreme Tire Tread Clogs
After daring to dig for the truth behind fashion vanity with its Summer 2023 “The Mud Show” collection presentation, Balenciaga is now gearing up to release its Defender Extreme Tire Tread Clogs. Building on its popular Defender Trainers, the design helps introduce the clog silhouette style that dominates the footwear of the seasonal range.
hypebeast.com
Emerging U.K. Designer Olly Shinder Drops Technical and Kinky SS23 Collection
Central Saint Martins graduate Olly Shinder is going from strength to strength. From showcasing his Spring/Summer 2023 collection at a showroom in Paris last season to hitting Hypebeast’s list of the best emerging U.K. designers to watch this year, the designer’s technical sensibilities have clearly made an impact on the buyers — and soon-to-be wearers — in the British fashion scene. Now, Shinder’s SS23 collection is available to buy.
hypebeast.com
Children of the Discordance, COSTS and Salomon Collide for a XT-6 ADV Collaboration
In the early months of 2023, Salomon has gone full throttle with its collaborations as it has announced new initiatives with the likes of 11 by Boris Bidjan Saberi, Wood Wood and Pas Normal Studios. And to further extend its winter catalog, the brand has linked up with COSTS and Children of the Discordance to piece together a playful XT-6 ADV collaboration.
hypebeast.com
Heat Haze and Surrealist Artworks Fuel Karmuel Young's "Project 07: Mirage" Collection
Following its “Project 06: Same But Not Same” collection, Hong Kong-based imprint Karmuel Young has returned to deliver its latest expression of striking menswear. Titled “Project 07: Mirage,” the collection is fueled by heat haze and surrealist artworks, two inspirations that result in peculiar objects appearing unexpectedly in extraneous settings. The range utilizes the inspirations to reinforce its signature juxtaposition between natural and synthetic elements.
hypebeast.com
Louis Vuitton Outlines the LV Trainer in Vintage Comics
During his time at the helm of menswear, Virgil Abloh introduced his own interpretation of luxury streetwear. Over a year after his passing, Abloh’s presence is still felt in every crevice of the Vuitton design language, continuing to pay tribute to the late designer by keeping his staple garments in rotation every season.
hypebeast.com
Canada Goose and UNION LA Team Up For 2023 NBA All-Star Capsule Collection
Canada Goose is venturing past the extreme weather outerwear lane to produce a capsule collection that is not only characterized by peak performance but also sport and streetwear. The renowned winterwear brand partnered with UNION LA designer and streetwear legend, Chris Gibbs, to create a five-piece collection inspired by nostalgic Americana with a reimagined modern twist.
hypebeast.com
LACMA Retraces When Art and Computers First Began to Intersect
The exhibition features over 100 artworks made between 1952 and 1982. There is a new exhibition at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) that retraces the origins of when art and computers first began to intersect. Entitled Coded: Art Enters the Computer Age, 1952 — 1982, the show...
hypebeast.com
Bang & Olufsen Releases Limited Edition Lime Green EX Earbuds
Bang & Olufsen has announced a new colorway of its award-winning EX true wireless earbuds, part of a new made-to-order program that’ll see some of the brand’s most popular products receive a unique makeover and a highly limited release. The limited edition ‘lime green’ earbuds are the first...
hypebeast.com
Lamborghini Presents the Invencible and Autentica Supercars
Lamborghini has officially unveiled the all-new Invencible coupé and Autentica roadster as a final salute to the Lamborghini V12 powertrain. The two one-off cars were styled by the Lamborghini Centro Stile team to reflect the design cues that have contributed to the company’s prominence throughout the years. Arriving...
hypebeast.com
The size?-Exclusive New Balance 1906R "Green/Black" Has Received a Release Date
One way that New Balance keeps several of its footwear releases special is by allowing various retailers to host exclusive launches. And a store that it will often turn to is size?, which has been tapped this month to lead the launch for an upcoming New Balance 1906R “Green/Black” colorway. This makeup was first teased on the Internet last Summer, but official release info has finally been announced by the UK-based retailers.
hypebeast.com
Burberry Turned Full Daniel Lee and Demna Addressed Balenciaga's Ad Controversies in This Week's Top Fashion News
This week, fashion designers looked to turn new leaves. returned with an all-new logo and its first fully-fledged campaign under its new creative director, Daniel Lee. Meanwhile, Phoebe Philo announced that her long-awaited namesake fashion label will officially launch in September of this year. On another note, Balenciaga‘s creative director...
hypebeast.com
Guillaume Marmin Intersects Sound and Light in New Installation for Jaeger-LeCoultre
Exploring the movement of time through technical art. The Stellar Odyssey series by Jaeger-LeCoultre has already proved to be the must-see showcase for watch fanatics this year. Examining time through art, science and most importantly watchmaking, it showcases the work of experts in each field to bring a rounded experience to the exhibition.
Comments / 0