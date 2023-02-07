ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

East Texas Food Bank to distribute emergency food boxes after winter storm

By Darby Good
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – The East Texas Food Bank said they will distribute emergency food boxes on Thursday to help those impacted by the winter storm .

‘This isn’t going to fly in Texas’: Paxton may sue Biden over new chicken policy

Boxes containing shelf-stable food and personal hygiene items, as well as meat, will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler while supplies last.

“Many of our neighbors had to throw away all of their refrigerated food after being without
power for days and with so many people struggling to make ends meet, we knew we wanted to
help,” Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank said.

The distribution is open to the public and no ID or paperwork will be required.

Those who attend are asked to enter through the Troup Highway side of the church, and arrive after 8 a.m. when food bank staff will be on site.

Last week’s winter storm caused widespread damage and power outages in East Texas with Smith County and other Texas counties issuing a disaster declaration .

KETK / FOX51 News

