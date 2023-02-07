Read full article on original website
Knowles (KN) Revenues Down Y/Y, Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates
KN - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter 2022 results, with the top line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the bottom line beating the same by a penny. The leading supplier of sophisticated micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions reported year-over-year lower revenues due to sluggish demand and inventory adjustments in the consumer electronics market. Nevertheless, robust demand in defense, medtech, EV and industrial markets partially cushioned the bottom-line performance.
Mohawk's (MHK) Q4 Earnings Beat, Stock Falls on Tepid Q1 View
MHK - Free Report) reported mixed results for fourth-quarter 2022. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the metric declined year over year. Net sales also missed the consensus mark and declined from the prior year owing to prevailing industry headwinds. Mohawk Industries’ shares dropped 2.12% in the after-hours trading session on Feb 9.
Brighthouse (BHF) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Fall Y/Y
BHF - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted net income of $3.51 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 81.9%. The bottom line dropped 32.2% year over year. The reported quarter witnessed lower revenues offset by lower expenses. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise. Brighthouse Financial,...
Will Low Demand Mar Zebra Technologies' (ZBRA) Q4 Earnings?
ZBRA - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 16, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZBRA’s fourth-quarter earnings has remained steady in the past 60 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters while missing in one.
Moelis & Company (MC) Q4 Earnings Miss as Revenues Plunge
MC - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 33 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents. The bottom line reflects a plunge of 76.8% from the prior-year quarter. Results largely benefited from a decrease in expenses. Also, the company had a solid liquidity position in...
Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Q2 Earnings, Revenues Miss
CSII - Free Report) reported a loss of 20 cents per share for second-quarter fiscal 2023, narrower than a loss of 23 cents in the prior-year period. The reported loss was, however, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 15 cents. Net Sales. Cardiovascular Systems’ revenues of...
ScanSource (SCSC) Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates
SCSC - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of $1.06 per share for second-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04. The bottom line rose 4% from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of $1.02 per share driven by strong demand and operating leverage in the hardware and Intelisys businesses.
Insulet (PODD) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
PODD - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 23, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) of 45 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 164.71%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice and missed once, the average beat being 37.51%.
First American (FAF) Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Decline Y/Y
FAF - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating income per share of $1.35, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.8%. Also, the bottom line decreased 40.7% year over year. The insurer’s results reflect soft performances in the Title Insurance and Services segment, partially offset by improved net investment income...
Everest Re (RE) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates
RE - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 operating income per share of $12.21 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 31.4% and our estimate of $8.25. The bottom line increased 33.9% year over year. Everest Re witnessed higher premiums across its reinsurance and insurance businesses. RE experienced improved pricing as well as...
Terex (TEX) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
TEX - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.34, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13. The bottom line surged 63% from the prior-year quarter, courtesy of strong demand and order growth. Operational Update. Revenues in the reported quarter increased 23% year over year to...
IQVIA (IQV) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Mark, Rise Y/Y
IQVIA Holdings Inc. (. reported solid fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings per share (excluding $1.58 from non-recurring items) of $2.78 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1% and improved 9% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure was within the guided range of $2.72-$2.82 per share.
Newell (NWL) Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Down Y/Y
NWL - Free Report) has reported fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom and the top lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics declined year over year. Results have been affected by a tough environment, reduced inventory and reduced demand for general merchandise categories. Management expects the headwinds to persist in 2023.
Bruker (BRKR) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margins Increase
BRKR - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 74 cents in the fourth quarter of 2022, up 25.4% year over year. Moreover, the figure exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.8%. The adjustments include expenses related to purchased intangible amortization, acquisition-related costs and restructuring costs, among others.
Tenet (THC) Q4 Earnings Beat on Ambulatory Care Strength
THC - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.96 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 54.3%. However, the bottom line dropped 27.4% year over year. Net operating revenues improved 2.6% year over year to $4,990 million in the quarter under review. The top line beat...
Flowers Foods (FLO) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
FLO - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with the top and bottom lines increasing year over year. Earnings came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales missed the same. The company is on track to counter the inflationary environment by implementing price increases, improving the profitability...
2 Machinery Stocks That Are Likely to Beat This Earnings Season
With the fourth-quarter 2022 earnings season well underway, several machinery companies have already reported their financial numbers. Despite a soft demand environment, most companies held up well on the top-line front, owing to pricing actions and strength across key end-markets. The bottom line suffered the impacts of cost inflation and supply chain issues.
CyberArk (CYBR) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss
CYBR - Free Report) delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2022. The company reported non-GAAP earnings of 16 cents per share for the fourth quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 13 cents. However, the bottom line plunged 42.9% year over year. The decline was mainly due...
Alpine Income (PINE) Q4 FFO Lag Estimates
PINE - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.37 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.42 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
ITT Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise 13% Y/Y
ITT Inc.’s (. ITT - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 10 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.29 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5 cents. This compares with our estimate of $1.23. The bottom line increased 22% year over year, owing to higher revenues. Total...
