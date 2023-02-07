LO AND NOT BEHOLDEN — One of the benefits of running virtually unopposed for governor: the list of people you owe is pretty short. Endorsements hardly mattered for Maura Healey in her campaign for the corner office. The Democrats’ heir apparent coasted through the last few months of her primary with no competition and encountered only weak opposition ahead of November. Those who did endorse Healey mostly played it safe by lining up behind her after she cleared the primary field, at which point their support barely registered.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO