Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

The St. Louis man who gave up a fortune to help hobos

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis residents may know the name “Eads” because of the bridge built by the James Buchanan Eads, who worked on Mississippi River steamboats in the early 1800s. James Eads How, St. Louis’ rich hobo, is a lesser-known family member, according to BELT magazine....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tourcounsel.com

Saint Louis Galleria | Shopping mall in Missouri

Saint Louis Galleria is a shopping mall in Richmond Heights, Missouri. Originally the site of the Westroads Shopping Center anchored by Stix Baer & Fuller, the property was sold in 1984 to Hycel Properties, which demolished most of the mall (but not the Stix or North Wing which included Walgreens (demolished & now a recently closed Weber Grill restaurant[4]) and built the Saint Louis Galleria. Dillard's, which had acquired the Stix chain, expanded the existing location at the same time, while retailer Mark Shale opened a major store.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Monday: This director decided to film in St. Louis before he wrote the script

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Filmmaker and former St. Louis resident Daniel Lawrence Wilson returned to the Gateway City for his directorial debut, “A Brush of Violence.” Wilson said the decision to film in St. Louis came first — and that he wrote the script to fit the city.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
beltmag.com

St. Louis’ Wealthy “King of the Hobos”

“By the hoboes, for the hoboes, of the hoboes.”. It doesn’t take many days in St. Louis to learn that the city is constituted with the names of the rich and white, the dead and old. Nineteenth-century beer barons endure as street signs long after their draughts stopped flowing. Dogfood moguls lend their names to entire college campuses, and it’s impossible to forget that the major institutes of art and culture are brought to you by a handful of banking dynasties. Busch, Danforth, and Kemper might sound familiar to those outside of St. Louis, but there is one ubiquitous local name that seems to be ours alone – that of the Eads family.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Midwest Smiles Family & Cosmetic Dentistry Gives Clients Their Smiles Back!

ST. LOUIS — Don’t let your smile keep you from a great laugh with friends and family. Let the experts at Midwest Smiles Family & Cosmetic Dentistry give back your pearly whites. The work with cosmetic enhancement dentistry is one of the most popular treatments they do. There are so many veneers to choose from and treatments that work wonders for your teeth. Plus this Valentine’s Day, take home a teeth whitening treatment and really dazzle your sweetie!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WEHT/WTVW

Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri

MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Belleville couple finds new problems after sinkhole issue solved

A Belleville couple finally got a sinkhole filled after several years, but they discovered a new problem. Belleville couple finds new problems after sinkhole …. A Belleville couple finally got a sinkhole filled after several years, but they discovered a new problem. 30th annual Purina Pet Parade and Tito’s Wiener...
BELLEVILLE, IL
KMOV

Juvenile robbed by armed man in southeast St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a 12-year-old was robbed by a man with a gun Saturday evening. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the juvenile victim was riding his scooter home from a nearby park around 6:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue when he was approached by a man in a red pickup truck. The man then showed him a handgun and demanded money. The juvenile agreed, gave him the money he had, and the suspect fled the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Travel Maven

Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in America

A list that no city wants to be on, there is a new report circulating that claims to have identified the dirtiest cities in America as of 2023. Lawn care company LawnStarter has ranked the dirtiest cities following one of the trashiest times of the year: the winter holiday season. They compared hundreds of the biggest U.S. cities across four categories that include pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

5 struck by gunfire in 5 shootings over 20 hours across St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Over a span of about 20 hours, five men were wounded by gunfire across St. Louis in five different shootings, beginning Friday night. A 36-year-old man was shot in the leg after being robbed in the downtown area at about 10:30 p.m. Friday. The robbery happened at a parking lot located at 1504 Washington Avenue, and seven people were robbed by two suspects.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
