Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Leading restaurant chain opens another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Shaquille O’Neal Big Chicken Restaurant Is Coming to St. LouisMadocSaint Louis, MO
Men’s Volleyball: No. 13 Ohio State downs McKendree 3-1 in conference openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
The St. Louis man who gave up a fortune to help hobos
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis residents may know the name “Eads” because of the bridge built by the James Buchanan Eads, who worked on Mississippi River steamboats in the early 1800s. James Eads How, St. Louis’ rich hobo, is a lesser-known family member, according to BELT magazine....
Serving aces and custard, Ted Drewes lives on as St. Louis sensation
Nearly 100 years strong, Ted Drewes Frozen Custard won the love of St. Louis through humble beginnings in tennis.
Roaming St. Louis: 'Gin Girl', former chef make city a spirits capital
In this week’s Roaming St. Louis segment, KMOX weekend host Scott Jagow chats with a pair of entrepreneurs in the wine and spirits industry.
Eagle's Wings nonprofit helps St. Louis-area kids in need
ST CHARLES, Mo. — Behind an unremarkable door in St. Charles, Missouri, is a most remarkable walk-in closet. Here you'll find enough inventory of new shirts, pants, coats and shoes to make Bloomingdale's envious. "I shop any store," said Donna Rhodes with a smile. "Every place. Online, too, using...
tourcounsel.com
Saint Louis Galleria | Shopping mall in Missouri
Saint Louis Galleria is a shopping mall in Richmond Heights, Missouri. Originally the site of the Westroads Shopping Center anchored by Stix Baer & Fuller, the property was sold in 1984 to Hycel Properties, which demolished most of the mall (but not the Stix or North Wing which included Walgreens (demolished & now a recently closed Weber Grill restaurant[4]) and built the Saint Louis Galleria. Dillard's, which had acquired the Stix chain, expanded the existing location at the same time, while retailer Mark Shale opened a major store.
stlpublicradio.org
Monday: This director decided to film in St. Louis before he wrote the script
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Filmmaker and former St. Louis resident Daniel Lawrence Wilson returned to the Gateway City for his directorial debut, “A Brush of Violence.” Wilson said the decision to film in St. Louis came first — and that he wrote the script to fit the city.
What are these shapes? The Missouri Google Map mystery
There are some odd shapes that appear on Google Earth if you zoom over I-44 near Eureka, Missouri.
Soulard prepares for large Mardi Gras crowds ahead of pet parade, 5k this weekend
Community members and law enforcement prepare for large crowds to descend upon the streets of Soulard over the next two weekends for Mardi Gras celebrations.
beltmag.com
St. Louis’ Wealthy “King of the Hobos”
“By the hoboes, for the hoboes, of the hoboes.”. It doesn’t take many days in St. Louis to learn that the city is constituted with the names of the rich and white, the dead and old. Nineteenth-century beer barons endure as street signs long after their draughts stopped flowing. Dogfood moguls lend their names to entire college campuses, and it’s impossible to forget that the major institutes of art and culture are brought to you by a handful of banking dynasties. Busch, Danforth, and Kemper might sound familiar to those outside of St. Louis, but there is one ubiquitous local name that seems to be ours alone – that of the Eads family.
See What Divers Found in a Flooded Historic Missouri Mine
Most scuba divers would likely argue their dives are almost always interesting. Even more so when it happens inside a flooded historic Missouri mine where tools from two centuries ago remain. Bonne Terre Mine in Missouri was an operating mine back in the 1860's and continued well into the 1900's....
So St. Louis: Popping Pills Left in My Uber
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
FOX2now.com
Midwest Smiles Family & Cosmetic Dentistry Gives Clients Their Smiles Back!
ST. LOUIS — Don’t let your smile keep you from a great laugh with friends and family. Let the experts at Midwest Smiles Family & Cosmetic Dentistry give back your pearly whites. The work with cosmetic enhancement dentistry is one of the most popular treatments they do. There are so many veneers to choose from and treatments that work wonders for your teeth. Plus this Valentine’s Day, take home a teeth whitening treatment and really dazzle your sweetie!
Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri
MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
FOX2now.com
Belleville couple finds new problems after sinkhole issue solved
A Belleville couple finally got a sinkhole filled after several years, but they discovered a new problem. Belleville couple finds new problems after sinkhole …. A Belleville couple finally got a sinkhole filled after several years, but they discovered a new problem. 30th annual Purina Pet Parade and Tito’s Wiener...
KMOV
Juvenile robbed by armed man in southeast St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a 12-year-old was robbed by a man with a gun Saturday evening. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the juvenile victim was riding his scooter home from a nearby park around 6:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue when he was approached by a man in a red pickup truck. The man then showed him a handgun and demanded money. The juvenile agreed, gave him the money he had, and the suspect fled the scene.
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in America
A list that no city wants to be on, there is a new report circulating that claims to have identified the dirtiest cities in America as of 2023. Lawn care company LawnStarter has ranked the dirtiest cities following one of the trashiest times of the year: the winter holiday season. They compared hundreds of the biggest U.S. cities across four categories that include pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction.
KSDK
St. Louis woman, local shelter 'catfight' over lost feline
“They wouldn’t let me in the door,” Zoe McKelvie said. "They basically treated me like I was some sort of hostile entity."
$1.2 billion St. Louis riverfront plan moves forward
The St. Louis region is one step closer to seeing a plan approved for a major development along the riverfront and south of the Poplar Street Bridge.
5 struck by gunfire in 5 shootings over 20 hours across St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Over a span of about 20 hours, five men were wounded by gunfire across St. Louis in five different shootings, beginning Friday night. A 36-year-old man was shot in the leg after being robbed in the downtown area at about 10:30 p.m. Friday. The robbery happened at a parking lot located at 1504 Washington Avenue, and seven people were robbed by two suspects.
Building collapses near I-70 in north St. Louis
A building at 927 Tyler has collapsed.
99.5 WKDQ
Evansville IN
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1