Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
NuStar Energy (NS) Beats on Q4 Earnings and Revenues
NS - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per unit of 34 cents, which was above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents and improved significantly from the year-ago figure of 14 cents. This was primarily on account of all-time high Permian volumes, which averaged 584000 daily during the quarter.
Zacks.com
Tenet (THC) Q4 Earnings Beat on Ambulatory Care Strength
THC - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.96 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 54.3%. However, the bottom line dropped 27.4% year over year. Net operating revenues improved 2.6% year over year to $4,990 million in the quarter under review. The top line beat...
This Exceptional Dividend Stock Showcases What Makes it a Great Buy
The company reached an aspirational goal last year by working tirelessly as a team.
Zacks.com
ScanSource (SCSC) Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates
SCSC - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of $1.06 per share for second-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04. The bottom line rose 4% from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of $1.02 per share driven by strong demand and operating leverage in the hardware and Intelisys businesses.
Zacks.com
Newell (NWL) Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Down Y/Y
NWL - Free Report) has reported fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom and the top lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics declined year over year. Results have been affected by a tough environment, reduced inventory and reduced demand for general merchandise categories. Management expects the headwinds to persist in 2023.
3 Dividend Stocks With 5%-Plus Yields to Buy Now
Although inflation is showing signs of cooling, the chances of the economy escaping a recession are slim due to the Fed’s intention to keep raising interest rates. Amid the uncertain...
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With 34% to 59% Upside In 2023, According to Wall Street
Investors commonly turn to dividend stocks when the broader market hits a rough patch. Three supercharged income stocks, with yields up to 13%, offer significant upside this year, based on the high-water price targets of select analysts. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Zacks.com
Knowles (KN) Revenues Down Y/Y, Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates
KN - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter 2022 results, with the top line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the bottom line beating the same by a penny. The leading supplier of sophisticated micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions reported year-over-year lower revenues due to sluggish demand and inventory adjustments in the consumer electronics market. Nevertheless, robust demand in defense, medtech, EV and industrial markets partially cushioned the bottom-line performance.
Zacks.com
Mohawk's (MHK) Q4 Earnings Beat, Stock Falls on Tepid Q1 View
MHK - Free Report) reported mixed results for fourth-quarter 2022. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the metric declined year over year. Net sales also missed the consensus mark and declined from the prior year owing to prevailing industry headwinds. Mohawk Industries’ shares dropped 2.12% in the after-hours trading session on Feb 9.
Zacks.com
Terex (TEX) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
TEX - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.34, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13. The bottom line surged 63% from the prior-year quarter, courtesy of strong demand and order growth. Operational Update. Revenues in the reported quarter increased 23% year over year to...
Zacks.com
Silicon Motion (SIMO) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates
SIMO - Free Report) reported soft fourth-quarter 2022 results, with the bottom and the top line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices reported lower revenues year over year as it continues to face supply chain headwinds, demand softness amid a challenging macroeconomic environment and a volatile geopolitical situation.
Zacks.com
Inspire Medical (INSP) Q4 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates
INSP - Free Report) delivered earnings per share (EPS) of 10 cents in the fourth quarter of 2022 against the year-over-year loss of 9 cents per share. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 54 cents per share. Full-year loss per share was $1.60, wider than...
Zacks.com
First American (FAF) Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Decline Y/Y
FAF - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 operating income per share of $1.35, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.8%. Also, the bottom line decreased 40.7% year over year. The insurer’s results reflect soft performances in the Title Insurance and Services segment, partially offset by improved net investment income...
Zacks.com
Brighthouse (BHF) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat, Fall Y/Y
BHF - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted net income of $3.51 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 81.9%. The bottom line dropped 32.2% year over year. The reported quarter witnessed lower revenues offset by lower expenses. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise. Brighthouse Financial,...
Himax Registers 23% Sequential Growth In Q4 Revenue; Expects Recovery In Q2
Himax Technologies, Inc HIMX reported a fourth-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 42% year-on-year to $262.3 million, beating the consensus of $240.1 million. Net revenues grew 22.8% Q/Q. Revenue from large display drivers grew by 5.3% Q/Q to $43.5 million. TV grew by single-digit Q/Q while the monitor and notebook sales...
Zacks.com
Golden Ocean (GOGL) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
GOGL - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 16, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOGL’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has remained stable at 15 cents per share in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for December-quarter revenues has declined 53.88% from fourth-quarter 2021 actuals.
Zacks.com
Moelis & Company (MC) Q4 Earnings Miss as Revenues Plunge
MC - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 33 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents. The bottom line reflects a plunge of 76.8% from the prior-year quarter. Results largely benefited from a decrease in expenses. Also, the company had a solid liquidity position in...
Zacks.com
YELP's Q4 Earnings Fall Short of Expectations, Revenues Beat
YELP - Free Report) reported mixed results in its fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top line increased year over year, outpacing Zacks Consensus Estimate, but the bottom line decreased year over year missing the consensus mark. The company reported earnings of 28 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
Zacks.com
TreeHouse Foods (THS) Lined Up for Q4 Earnings: Things to Note
THS - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 13, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TreeHouse Foods’ quarterly bottom line has been unchanged in the past 30 days at 91 cents per share. Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is...
Zacks.com
AbbVie (ABBV) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates, Misses on Sales
ABBV - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of $3.60 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022, beating both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate, which stood at $3.54. The reported earnings also exceeded the guidance of $3.51-$3.55. Earnings rose 16.9% year over year. ABBV’s revenues of $15.12 billion...
Comments / 0