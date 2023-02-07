Kansas City Current sign Swedish defender. She brings experience from Bayern Munich

The Kansas City Current have been busy this offseason in hopes of building off their league championship game appearance.

So what’s one more acquisition?

On Tuesday morning, the Current announced the signing of Swedish defender Hanna Glas. The 29-year-old right-back has spent the last two seasons with German giant Bayern Munich. Glas joins the Current on a two-year contract with an option for 2025.

“I’m happy to join Kansas City, and it’s something I’ve been looking forward to since I first heard about the interest last summer,” she said of signing with KC’s National Women’s Soccer League franchise. “It’s been a long wait, and I’m so excited to meet my new teammates and my new coaches.

“It’s going to be great to challenge myself by playing in one of the best leagues in the world, and I hope that my qualities as a player and person will be valuable for the club.”

Glas has six goals and seven assists in her most recent two seasons with Bayern. She helped the club win the Frauen Bundesliga for the 2020-21 season. In addition to her club career, which includes stops with Paris Saint-Germain and some of the top Swedish teams, Glas has also built a highly decorated international resume. She’s earned 59 caps as a member of the Swedish national team, which finished third in the 2019 World Cup and earned a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

“She is one of the best in the world at what she does,” Current coach Matt Potter said, “and hopefully that helps inspire players within our group.

“She loves to get forward, has great crossing ability but is also a very good defender. I think she’ll complement who we have right now and be part of a competitive group that’s hoping to fill the ambitions of the club and ownership.”

Glas hurt one of her knees late last season and hasn’t played since, but reports from Sweden have indicated she’s nearing a return.

Speaking of injuries, Current veteran and Canadian national Desiree Scott announced on Monday via social media that she will miss the start of the 2023 season as she continues to recover from offseason knee surgery.

“It wasn’t just old age as I had thought,” Scott wrote. “I’m currently rehabbing and working hard to get back to join Kansas City & Canada as soon as I can, knowing my return will be stronger than ever with the amazing support team I have around me.”

The Current departed for Florida Monday to begin their preseason preparations at IMG Academy. Their first game is scheduled for March 25. The long-awaited NWSL schedule is expected to be announced Wednesday, at which time KC will know who it faces in that opening match.