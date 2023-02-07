A single mother with cancer and less than a year to live is frantically raising cash to support her two youngest kids - who will be raised by her sister when she dies.Single mother-of-three Louise Hayward, 48, was diagnosed with bowel cancer in November 2020 - and it quickly spread to her liver and lungs.After two gruelling years of chemotherapy she was told last November doctors have run out of options.Louise said she has less than a year left to live, but hasn’t yet told her two youngest kids about the bleak prognosis.The devastated mother to William, 19, Faith, nine...

3 DAYS AGO