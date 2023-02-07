ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peyton Manning Pays Ultimate Compliment to Tom Brady, Reveals Nature of their Rivalry

By Dustin Schutte
 3 days ago
(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Throughout the 2000s and into the 2010s, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning were part of one of the best quarterback rivalries in the NFL. The two constantly had their teams performing at the highest level, making for must-watch television when they squared off.

The rivalry was at its finest when Manning played in Indianapolis and Brady suited up in New England. But when it was time for No. 18 to find a new home, he wanted to stay in the AFC.

Why? Because he had respect for the rivalry.

“I easily could’ve gone to a couple of NFC teams. I played against Tom a bunch and I knew eventually you’re gonna have to play them,” Manning said, per Ben Belford-Peltzman of ThePatriotsBeat.com. “Let me at least try to earn it.”

Nobody would’ve blamed Manning for jumping to the NFC in an attempt to take an easier route to the Super Bowl. Instead, he signed with the Denver Broncos to keep the AFC rivalry with Brady alive.

It just goes to show that Manning was the ultimate competitor and had an incredible amount of respect for Brady.

Peyton Manning Still Has Competitive Edge

On Sunday, Peyton and Eli Manning tried their hands at coaching during this year’s NFL Pro Bowl. Peyton handled the AFC while Eli led the NFC in the new flag football format.

It was at the end of the game in Las Vegas on Sunday that we learned that Peyton does, in fact, still love winning. He also hates losing.

The NFC ran what was supposed to be an illegal play (a run inside the 5-yard line) to secure a win. Peyton was heated, yelling at the officials when the score went final.

Meanwhile, Eli got the coveted Gatorade bath.

It had to be incredibly frustrating for Peyton to see Eli coach his team to victory. We’re almost positive the sibling rivalry probably had something to do with the older Manning’s unpleasant attitude at the end of the game.

These days, nobody really takes the Pro Bowl all that seriously — especially with a flag football format. Well, unless you’re Peyton Manning.

