Daily Mail

University Challenge fans swoon over leather jacket-wearing UCL student - whose mum was on his team!

By Jo Tweedy For Mailonline
 2 days ago

It was a case of like mother, like son on University Challenge after two members of the same family made up half of University College London 's team in the latest episode of the BBC2 academic quiz.

Louis Collier, a PGCE maths and physics student, left fans cooing over the way he proudly nodded when his mother, Rachel Collier, who's pursuing a PHD in the history of Ancient Greek, answered questions correctly.

Louis, who lives in London, left fans of the show, hosted by Jeremy Paxman, seemingly a little hot under the collar after wearing a leather jacket for the second-round match - with some comparing him to John Travolta 's character Danny Zuko in Seventies classic film Grease.

On Twitter , @ClawsKelly swooned: 'If the male Collier from #UniversityChallenge is single I am available and very interested, thank you.'

@Nickletiger agreed, writing: 'I’m enjoying his handsomeness very much'.

@dylan6roberts added: 'Everyime L. Collier answers a question correctly I demand a close-up of proud R. Collier's face (and vice versa) ❤️#UniversityChallenge'

UCL took on Newcastle University in a tense-filled match, which saw the former victorious by just ten points, winning by 180 to 170.

It means mother and son will now compete again in the quarter finals of the competition.

Many focused on how supportive the Collier pairing were of each other.

@followthatnick wrote: 'Absolutely loved the approving / proud look that young Collier got from his mum then.'

Others joked that the younger Collier might 'get told off' if he didn't answer correctly.

@GlennPowys joked: 'Wonder if Collier’s mum will treat him to a happy meal on the way home?'

The programme's host Jeremy Paxman is in his final run presenting the series after announcing last summer that's he's stepping down from the show .

Paxman is currently the longest-serving current quizmaster on UK TV.

The 72-year-old, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease last year, has presented the show since it was revived by the BBC in 1994.

He has already filmed his last episode which will air this summer 2023.

