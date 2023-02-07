‘Bachelor’ recap: GA woman wins big on football field and on group date. But why is she crying?

The competition is heating up on “ The Bachelor .”

“For time with Zach, I absolutely will not lose,” Charity Lawson said before the most dramatic football game of the year. “If I gotta lay some people out, it’s happening.”

This week, the Columbus, Georgia native played and won — while competing in the infamous Bachelor Bowl group date, that is.

Bachelor Bowl V began as the women were split into two teams for a game of full tackle football: the yellow team called the “Shall-Crushers” and the blue team called the “Ball-Zachs.”

Charity was on the blue team, which ended up putting a beat down on the yellow team and winning.

So, what was the prize? More time with Zach, of course. Losers got nada.

“The group date today was very crazy and fun, but I think, you know, we knew that we had to put a lot on the line in order to get this time with Zach,” Charity said at the cocktail party her team won.

“So, tonight we’re all feeling really excited for what’s to come and I just really want to continue progressing in my connection with Zach and truly finding love or seeing if this is something that could be real in the end,” she said.

As they had some alone time during the cocktail party, Zach told Charity his excitement in seeing her.

“I’m loving sitting next to you,” he told her. “I love your laugh.”

Zach complimented her hard work in the Bachelor Bowl game and told her he is a “big fan” of hers.

They giggled and then shared a big, passionate kiss.

THE BACHELOR - ABC’s The Bachelor stars Charity. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth), a Georgia woman, originally from Columbus. Ricky Middlesworth/ABC

“Charity, she has this presence to her that just feels special,” Zach said to the cameras. “It feels like I can just let my guard down and relax a little bit. I really like her, too. I think it’s pretty clear for me that I feel really comfortable with Charity.”

So, it’s no surprise that Charity got the group date rose that night, guaranteeing her spot for next week.

However, drama stirred up as Christina tried to steal the show. “I’m mad that it wasn’t me,” Christina told the girls.

This ultimately caused Charity to cry and walk off, away from the cameras.

The show then took a turn and cooled off with a pool party.

But the drama with Christina can’t seem to go away. Her attitude is brought to Zach’s attention and he confronts several of the women about it, including Charity.

“I was feeling really upset,” Charity said to Zach. “I felt like, in that moment, my moment was taken away,” Charity said to Zach. He apologizes to her and cuts the pool party short.

Everyone then changed and went straight into the rose ceremony, where Zach eliminated Christina.

In next week’s preview, Zach takes the women to the Bahamas. Tune in to see if Charity and Zach reach new heights in their love story.

It all happens Monday, Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. on ABC.