43-Year-Old Unarmed Black Man Shot & Killed By Louisiana Police

Photo: Getty Images

A 43-year-old unarmed Black man was shot and killed by a Shreveport, Louisiana officer on Friday (February 3), CNN reports.

According to Louisana State Police, two officers were responding to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex on the night of the deadly shooting of Alonzo Bagley , 43.

Police said Bagley jumped from an apartment balcony and attempted to flee the scene upon the officers' arrival.

After a foot chase, one of the officers “located Mr. Bagley as he rounded a building corner and fired one shot from his service weapon, which struck Mr. Bagley in the chest,” state police said.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

No weapons were found on or near Bagley at the scene of the shooting, Louisiana State Police Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis said on Monday (February 6).

Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith also spoke out Monday about the fatal shooting, saying he's mourning “the loss of another life here in Shreveport.”

“When I received the call, my heart bled – as it (does) whenever a tragedy occurs here in our area. I responded immediately to the scene to find out as much as I could about what occurred,” Smith told reporters. “And as this family mourns, my heart bleeds, and I mourn also with them. We’ll do our very best to make sure that it doesn’t occur again.”

Davis said body-worn and dashboard camera videos are being reviewed by investigators and will be released to the public, but he didn't specify when.

“I am asking for the community to remain patient as we continue to conduct a very thorough investigation,” Davis said. “Transparency in the investigation is a priority for our agency.”

Bagley's family has retained an attorney in the wake of the deadly police shooting, according to a statement from Haley and Associates.

Smith said more details will be available as the investigation continues.

“I’m quite sure that within the coming days, within the coming weeks, there will be more details that we will know about the incident and be able to further elaborate on it,” he said.

“But you can rest assure(d) that a thorough investigation will take place. The facts without a doubt will be uncovered and revealed, and whatever actions that need to be taken.”

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

For more mental health resources, click HERE .

