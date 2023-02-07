Read full article on original website
Casper Woman Pleads No Contest to Taking Meth into Jail, Delivery
A Casper woman appeared in Natrona County District Court for an arraignment today, Feb. 10. Ashley Carbajal pleaded no contest to two charges:. 1. Taking a Controlled Substance (meth) into a Correctional Facility, punishable by up to 20 years in prison. 2. Delivery of Controlled Substance, punishable by up to...
Casper Man Charged With Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Entry, Burglary and 3 Misdemeanors
A Casper man heard 6 counts against him in Natrona County Initial Appearances from Judge Michael Christiansen today, Feb. 8. Michael Merrit, 50, was charged with the following:. 1. Aggravated Assault and Battery, punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment. 2. Unlawful Entry, also punishable by up to 10 years...
Casper Man Sentenced to No Less than 12 Years in Prison for Drug Conspiracy
A Casper man will spend 12- to- 15 years behind bars for drug charges. Xavier Preston Bynum heard the sentence from Judge Catherine Wilking on Thursday. District Attorney Dan Itzen said that the court has heard variations of Bynum's case through co-defendents as the charges are related to a "drug network."
The Best Restrooms in Casper According To You
Where in Casper is the best place to go to the bathroom? When nature calls, who has the best and cleanest public restrooms? We polled our Facebook audience to find the best picks, and the results were divided, but there were a few top loos to use. Josh S said,...
I-25 Closed From Casper to Buffalo; Slick Conditions South to Douglas
--- Interstate 25 is mostly closed from Casper to Buffalo due to winter conditions on Thursday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation's wyoroad.info website. The estimated reopening time is unknown, WYDOT says. A few portions of the highway are open, but the roads are slick. WYDOT warns motorists...
Central Wyoming Counseling Center CEO Placed on ‘Paid Administrative Leave’
Recently, the Central Wyoming Counseling Center informed staff that Kevin Hazucha, the CEO of the company, had been placed on 'paid administrative leave.'. That's according to an internal memo/Email that has been shared with K2 Radio News. The memo was written by Mike Huber, the Board Chair for CWCC. "We...
New General Manager of Ford Wyoming Center Introduced at Casper City Council Pre-Meeting
Kirk Goodman was introduced as the new General Manager of the Ford Wyoming Center at the Casper City Council pre-meeting on Tuesday. Goodman is taking over for Brad Murphy, who served as the GM until his retired on January 13, 2023. "Under Mr. Murphy's leadership, the management contract has yielded...
Casper City Council Votes to Buy 70 New Golf Carts for $398,685
The Casper City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to purchase 70 new golf carts for the Casper Municipal Golf Course. The vote was 7-0 to purchase the new carts, after city officials heard three different bids to replace the golf carts, according to a memo to the City. The winning...
Let’s Talk Turkey: Wyoming Game & Fish Discuss Turkey Problems
Let's talk turkey for a minute. That's what the Casper City Council had to do on Tuesday, as members of the Wyoming Game & Fish Department spoke to the council about the issue of turkeys and how to rid Casper neighborhoods of them. Brandon Werner, a Wildlife Biologist with the...
Natrona Wrestlers Win Miller Cup over Kelly Walsh
The Casper schools, Kelly Walsh, and Natrona County met on the mat on Thursday night in the annual Miller Cup in front of an enthusiastic crowd at the NC Gym. The feature match was at 106 pounds featuring KW's Dylan Sorensen who won a Ron Thon Tournament title against NC's Tristen Tromble who placed 2nd at this weight at the 4A 2022 state tournament. Sorensen prevailed 2-1 in a match that was good as advertised. Natrona overall had the upper hand in the dual as they posted 5 pins and with a couple of major decisions. One of those pins came from defending 4A 182-pound state champion Noah Sides. The Mustangs won the dual 48-16.
