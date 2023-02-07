One killed, others critically injured in massive metro-east house fire

Two people are dead and at least one more was critically injured in a fire early Tuesday morning in Cahokia Heights .

Three firefighters also were injured, but were treated at the scene. A neighbor trying to assist suffered burns to their hands, but refused medical treatment.

The fire occurred in the 200 block of North 44th Street, about a half mile west of Interstate-255 off New Missouri Avenue. Smoke could be seen billowing for miles around.

Bob Tierce was pronounced dead at the scene at about 10 a.m., said St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. A second victim, Larry Wetzel later died at Touchette Regional Hospital.

Firefighters rescued two people from the burning structure and took them immediately to EMS workers.

““Those are life-threatening injuries,” said Sharon Davis, assistant chief of the Camp Jackson Fire Department. “They were at the rear of the house, perhaps trying to self-extricate themselves. The back of the house was not on fire.”

The condition of the third victim is not known.

Multiple fire departments were at the scene. The Illinois State Fire Marshal is on the scene assisting in the investigation.