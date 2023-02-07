ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cahokia, IL

One killed, others critically injured in massive metro-east house fire

By Derik Holtmann
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0377wx_0kfIJlOS00

Two people are dead and at least one more was critically injured in a fire early Tuesday morning in Cahokia Heights .

Three firefighters also were injured, but were treated at the scene. A neighbor trying to assist suffered burns to their hands, but refused medical treatment.

The fire occurred in the 200 block of North 44th Street, about a half mile west of Interstate-255 off New Missouri Avenue. Smoke could be seen billowing for miles around.

Bob Tierce was pronounced dead at the scene at about 10 a.m., said St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. A second victim, Larry Wetzel later died at Touchette Regional Hospital.

Firefighters rescued two people from the burning structure and took them immediately to EMS workers.

““Those are life-threatening injuries,” said Sharon Davis, assistant chief of the Camp Jackson Fire Department. “They were at the rear of the house, perhaps trying to self-extricate themselves. The back of the house was not on fire.”

The condition of the third victim is not known.

Multiple fire departments were at the scene. The Illinois State Fire Marshal is on the scene assisting in the investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ifgIE_0kfIJlOS00
Firefighters from multiple agencies worked a house fire in in the 200 block of North 44th Street, in Cahokia Heights. One person is dead and at least two were critically injured in the fire. Derik Holtmann/dholtmann@bnd.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5 On Your Side

Pedestrian fatally struck by tractor-trailer while attempting to cross EB I-44

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A pedestrian was killed late Thursday night after being struck by a tractor-trailer on eastbound Interstate 44. According to the crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Ibrahim Muratovic of St. Louis was attempting to cross the interstate at about 10:10 p.m. Thursday near the Elm Avenue exit in Webster Groves when he was struck by a tractor-trailer traveling eastbound.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Fire destroys building west of Arnold

A fire destroyed an out building near a home in the 3300 block of E. Romaine Creek west of Arnold. No one was injured in the blaze, Saline Valley Fire Protection Assistant Chief Chris Harris said. The fire was reported at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, and smoke from the...
ARNOLD, MO
mymoinfo.com

Farmington woman caught driving stolen vehicle in Jefferson County

(Jefferson County) A Farmington woman was arrested in Jefferson County when sheriff’s deputies found her to be in possession of a stolen vehicle from St. Louis City. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the vehicle was recovered on January 27th when the stolen vehicle caught the eye of a deputy while on patrol.
FARMINGTON, MO
Madison County Record

Railway employee injured when locomotive struck his vehicle during refueling

BELLEVILLE – A railway employee responsible for refueling locomotives claims he was injured when his truck was struck by a train. Plaintiff Virgil Mathias filed a lawsuit in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against The Alton & Southern Railway Company and The Union Pacific Railroad Company, citing negligence and carelessness.
BELLEVILLE, IL
KMOV

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Family fights for answers after St. Louis dad dies in CJC custody

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The family of a St. Louis dad who died while in custody at the St. Louis City Justice Center (CJC) wants answers about what led up to his death. Courtney McNeal was arrested and taken to the City Justice Center on September 1, 2022. On September 6, McNeal died. For almost five months, the City Justice Center’s explanation was that the 41-year-old was, “found unresponsive.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tspr.org

Person killed in deputy-involved crash identified

The man who died in a car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy was from the St. Louis area. James Mellenthin, 35, was the father of three. He was a floor covering installer specialist from Cottage Hills. The crash happened on Route 67 south of Macomb at...
MACOMB, IL
advantagenews.com

Wood River detective is Police Officer of the Year

A 14-year veteran of the Wood River police department was honored by the mayor and city council Monday as Police Officer of the Year. Detective Chris Alfaro was awarded for his work in gaining arrests in a local shooting and two arson cases. Police Chief Brad Wells spoke about Alfaro’s...
WOOD RIVER, IL
KMOV

High winds cause building collapse

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Fire officials are saying high winds are responsible for a vacant building collapse in the 900 block of Tyler in North St. Louis City. First responders arrived just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday to find the front of the multi-story building caved in. The building is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Thieves caught on camera stealing catalytic converter in broad daylight at St. Louis grocery store

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A bystander caught a man on cell phone video stealing a catalytic converter at a St. Louis grocery store. A woman contacted News 4 about a maroon Jeep following her into a Schnuck’s parking lot on Loughboro in South City. The woman stated she went into the grocery store for 10 minutes, and her catalytic converter was gone when she came out.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man killed in Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man in his 40s was shot and killed in North City Tuesday night. Officers found the man unconscious and not breathing in the 1100 block of Riverview in the Baden neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, The homicide unit is investigating.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
6K+
Followers
178
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy