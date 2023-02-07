A Neuroscientist Shares the 4 ‘Highly Coveted' Skills That Set Introverts Apart: ‘Their Brains Work Differently'

Read full article on original website
CNBC
Harvard neuroscientist: The 'most underrated' skill all successful people have—'especially introverts'
I've always been an introvert. When I got my first job after earning my PhD in neuroscience, I was concerned that I'd have a tough time communicating with others. But I quickly learned that I didn't need to force myself to be extroverted. The most underrated skill that successful people, especially introverts, have is the ability to write clearly.
psychologytoday.com
The Secret Intelligence of Parenting
Cognitive, social, and emotional intelligence converge to create secure attachment. There are specific executive functions that build secure attachment. The Maternal Sensitivity Scale reveals a pattern of good executive functioning. Executive functioning is an umbrella term that refers to our ability to take action on behalf of our thoughts, feelings,...
Embrace Loneliness and Create a More Fulfilling Life
Loneliness is often seen as a negative emotion to be avoided. But what if we could learn to embrace loneliness and use it to our advantage? By doing so, we can create more fulfilling lives for ourselves. Here are four ways to do just that.
Developmental scientist shared her 'anti-parenting advice' and parents are relieved
For every grain of sand on all the world’s beaches, for every star in the known universe…there is a piece of well-intentioned but possibly stress-inducing parenting advice. Whether it’s the astounding number of hidden dangers that parents might be unwittingly exposing their child to, or the myriad ways they might be missing on maximizing every moment of interaction, the internet is teeming with so much information that it can be impossible for parents to feel like they’re doing enough to protect and nurture their kids. However, developmental scientist and mom Dorsa Amir has a bit of “anti-parenting advice” that help parents worry a little less about how they’re measuring up. First and foremost—not everything has to be a learning opportunity. Honestly, this wisdom also applies to adults who feel the need to be consistently productive…raises hand while doing taxes and listening to a podcast on personal development…
psychologytoday.com
5 Personality Traits Linked to a Painful Childhood
High-impact events in childhood can include abuse, neglect, divorce, and chaos in the home. Childhood adversity is linked to personality traits such as high negative emotion and a focus on external success. These personality traits may have developed in part as a way to protect a person from additional pain...
CNBC
Here’s the No. 1 phrase used in successful relationships, say psychologists who studied 40,000 couples
Dr. John Gottman and Dr. Julie Schwartz Gottman, Contributors@GottmanInst. For the past 50 years, we've been putting love under the microscope. As psychologists, we've studied more than 40,000 partners about to begin couples therapy. We've also been happily married to each other for 35 years, so we know a thing or two about successful relationships.
psychologytoday.com
Dreams of Departed Loved Ones
The emotion that comes up when seeing departed loved ones in a dream is worth investigating. Their appearance can point you to a character trait you may want to employ in a current waking situation. Reconnecting to a lost loved one in a dream can also preview an impending personal...
35 Common Gaslighting Phrases in Relationships and How To Respond, According to Therapists
Examples of the lies that are told to create confusion.
msn.com
The Ideal Age Gap, According To Research
Whenever a celebrity couple with a sizable age gap gets together, the public's response is usually negative. For example, take Leonardo DiCaprio and Camilla Morrone with a 22-year age difference, or Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher who were 15 years apart. People are usually skeptical that relationships with large age differences are healthy. It's likely that a lot of this backlash comes from social taboos. However, this doubt is not entirely unfounded.
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
psychologytoday.com
Why Are So Many Men So Passive in Their Relationships?
A common complaint from partners is that the other is passive, doesn't initiate, and needs to step up to handle responsibilities. Drivers may include seeing the relationship in terms of traditional roles, avoiding conflict, having ADHD, and feeling criticized or neglected. Changing these patterns means addressing their underlying problems, crafting...
Escaping the Illusion of Love Created by a Narcissist
Recognize the signs of trauma-bond manipulation and psychological abuse. I am sorry for your pain, frustration, and confusion. You enter a relationship and make yourself entirely vulnerable for your partner. You feel like they are your soulmate. They make you feel loved and cherished. You share your deepest secrets and all of your insecurities.
Manifestation Techniques That Work
Manifestation is the process of bringing your desires into reality. It's about aligning your thoughts, feelings, and actions with the things you want to achieve so that you can attract them into your life. A manifestation is a powerful tool that can help you create the life you want by bringing your dreams and goals into the physical world.
ASPD and explaining the difference between psychopathy and sociopathy
Many people do not know the difference between a psychopath and a sociopath. Both are people with antisocial personality disorder or ASPD- a mental illness we previously wrote about related to a lack of empathy that 4% of the general population suffers from in the modern era. However, the two have very distinct differences including one very easy difference to differentiate the two that we will discuss in this story...
Cellphone and tech clues that your partner is cheating on you
People underestimate intuition. If your gut tells you something is off, don’t ignore it. Stalkerware is surprisingly easy to plant on someone’s phone, and trackers follow you online and offline. Tracking software is frightening. It’s designed to report exactly where you are and what you’re doing on your phone. Tap or click for signs tracking software on your phone and what you can do about it. Before we get to the digital cheating crumbs, my best advice is to have an honest conversation with your partner. Couples therapy is an excellent place to dive into deeper issues. It’s also a good idea to consult...
'Growing up with Dyspraxia in America Was a Nightmare'
Warren Fried tells Newsweek about growing up with developmental dyspraxia in this original essay.
Opinion: The Psychological Tactics Used by Narcissists in Relationships
As someone affected by a narcissistic relationship, I understand all too well the psychological tactics narcissists use to manipulate and control their partners. These tactics can be confusing, painful, and damaging, but understanding them is essential to break free from toxic relationships and heal.
Mental Health Author Shares Her 3 Best Ways to Turn Anxiety Into Career Success: ‘I Had to Learn to Work Differently'
Until age 30, mental health author Morra Aarons-Mele worked in high-pressure political and marketing jobs. And something was always off. "I couldn't figure out why I couldn't succeed," Aarons-Mele tells CNBC Make It, adding that she was smart and qualified, but always ended up crying in bathrooms. "It felt like my temperament was just not a fit."
MedicalXpress
Musically active people have a slightly higher genetic risk for certain mental illnesses, study finds
Intuitively, people commonly believe that making music is good for their mental health. Music therapies also rely on a positive influence of music on mental health problems. However, compared to musically inactive people, musicians more often seem to suffer from depression and anxiety disorders. How can this be explained?. An...
teenink.com
Narcissistic Personality Disorder
Did you hear about narcissism before? People may hear narcissism on the surface, but narcissism has many deep and serious aspects in the topic itself. The term narcissism means selfishness, involving a sense of entitlement, a lack of empathy, and a need for admiration, as characterizing a personality type (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Narcissism.). Sigmund Freud describes that; narcissism is normal, healthy, and present from birth in all humans (all of narcissism). Secondary narcissism, a neurosis, occurs when people reverse course and turn their affection back onto themselves (narcissism). If this disorder is untreated, it can create disturbance in social relationships-at home, school, or office (“narcissistic personality disorder”)
