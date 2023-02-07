Read full article on original website
Related
calcoastnews.com
SLO developer sentenced to four years in prison
A San Luis Obispo County judge on Feb. 7 sentenced Jeremy Pemberton to four years in state prison for multiple financial crimes. In December, a jury found the 38-year-old developer guilty of two counts of securities fraud, one count of financial elder abuse, and two counts of grand theft related to his attempt to garner investors for a proposed bowling alley and bar in San Luis Obispo.
Man sentenced for financial fraud
Judge sentences Jeremy Walter Pemberton to serve four years in prison. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced this week that San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Timothy S. Covello has sentenced Jeremy Walter Pemberton, 38, to serve a term of four years in state prison for the financial crimes he was convicted of by a jury in Dec. 2022.
San Luis Obispo business man sentenced to four years for financial fraud of more than $500K
Superior Court Judge Timothy S. Covello sentenced Jeremy Walter Pemberton, 38, to four years in state prison for financial crimes, according to District Attorney Dan Dow. The post San Luis Obispo business man sentenced to four years for financial fraud of more than $500K appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Paul Flores sentencing in Kristin Smart trial to proceed as scheduled, attorneys confirm
The defense is expected to file a motion for a new trial at least 10 days before the sentencing.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County Sheriff conducts aerial search for Kyle Doan
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an aerial search Friday in attempt to locate 5-year-old Kyle Doan, who has now been missing for more than a month after being swept away in storm waters. SLO County Sheriff’s personnel, along with a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s helicopter...
Two arrested in SLO for stolen property, illegal firearm possession
Two Santa Maria residents arrested on various charges. – On Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle burglary that had just occurred in the 1500 block of El Tigre. Witnesses on the scene saw the suspects flee in what was described as a dark-colored older Toyota Corolla. A responding SLOPD officer observed a vehicle matching the description driving away from the area. The officer followed the vehicle, ultimately performing a traffic stop and contacting the occupants.
calcoastnews.com
Thieves steal Social Security card, license plate in SLO
Police officers arrested a man and woman from Santa Maria Tuesday morning who allegedly stole a Social Security card, license plate and catalytic converter from a single neighborhood in San Luis Obispo. Shortly before 5 a.m., a 911 caller reported a burglars breaking into a vehicle in the 1500 block...
KEYT
Search for five-year-old Kyle Doan continues: aerial search underway of Salinas River
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The search is still underway for Kyle Doan, 5, who has been missing since the January storms swept him away near San Miguel. On Friday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said it will conduct an aerial search of the Salinas River north to the Pacific Ocean.
Teen arrested for drug and weapon charges in Paso Robles
Paso Robles police say it happened just before 1 p.m. Friday, February 3 when an officer conducted the traffic stop for an equipment violation.
Santa Maria man identified as victim of weekend shooting
Police identified Robert Valencia, 32, of Santa Maria as the victim in a weekend shooting in Santa Maria. The post Santa Maria man identified as victim of weekend shooting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Three people injured in felony DUI crash in rural Santa Margarita
Three people were injured in a felony DUI crash on Highway 58 in rural Santa Margarita on Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Shortly before 8 a.m., 19-year-old Luis Montesinos of Santa Maria was headed westbound on Highway 58 at a high rate of speed while intoxicated. The teen lost control while on a curve, drove off the left side of the road, over-corrected, went off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree.
kprl.com
June 2020 Active Shooter Event 02.09.2023
Remember the active shooter event back in June of 2020?. The gunman shot at the Paso Robles police department, but officers there elected to remain inside their fortress-like building. San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s deputy Nicholas Dreyfus responded to reports of an active shooter, and Mason Lira shot him in...
Teen arrested on drug, weapon charges after traffic stop
Arrest made near Paso Robles High School, there was no threat to school identified. – On Friday, Feb. 3, shortly before 1 p.m., a Paso Robles Police officer conducted a traffic stop on Niblick Road near Paso Robles High School for an equipment violation. The 17-year-old driver pulled over into the parking lot of the Paso Robles High School. During the traffic stop, the officer reportedly noticed a large amount of marijuana on the backseat.
26-year-old Paso Robles man to serve six years in prison for rape of 16-year-old
26-year-old Jose Francis Hernandezgarcia has been sentenced to six years in prison for the rape of a 16-year-old girl after she attended the California Mid-State Fair in July 2022, according to the SLO District Attorney. The post 26-year-old Paso Robles man to serve six years in prison for rape of 16-year-old appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Paso Robles man sentenced to six years for raping intoxicated teen
A judge sentenced a 26-year-old Paso Robles man to six years in prison after he pled to raping an intoxicated teen who was walking through his neighborhood after leaving the Mid-State Fair. On the evening of July 21, 2022, without a wallet or a phone and separated from her friends,...
calcoastnews.com
Teen found with gun, drugs at Paso High School lot
Police arrested a 17-year-old driver for weapon and drug charges in a parking lot at the Paso Robles High School on Feb. 3, police said. Shortly before 1 p.m., a Paso Robles police officer attempted to pull the teen over on Niblick Road for an equipment violation. The 17-year-old driver then pulled into the parking lot of the Paso Robles High School.
Teen arrested after gun, drugs found in car near Paso Robles High School, police say
After pulling over the 17-year-old driver, a Paso Robles police officer reportedly spotted “a large amount of marijuana” on the backseat of the vehicle.
Mom speaks out about 14-year-old son found dead in Santa Ynez River
On Monday, Feb. 6, Santa Barbara County officials confirmed that a body found in the Santa Ynez River was Alberto Corona Cabrera, 14, of Lompoc. The post Mom speaks out about 14-year-old son found dead in Santa Ynez River appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
State to layoff more than 300 California Men’s Colony staffers
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDRC) plans to layoff more than 300 San Luis Obispo County employees as it closes most of California Men’s Colony West Facility, according to an email from a union representative. The state plans to cut 250 correctional officer, 23 sergeants, nine lieutenants,...
calcoastnews.com
Kristin Smart case lead detective retires from SLO sheriff’s office
The lead investigator in the Kristin Smart murder case, Detective Clint Cole, will retire next month following a 32-year career with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. Cole will retire on March 10, the sheriff’s office announced. The same day, a judge will sentence Paul Flores for Smart’s...
Comments / 0