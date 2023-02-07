ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

calcoastnews.com

SLO developer sentenced to four years in prison

A San Luis Obispo County judge on Feb. 7 sentenced Jeremy Pemberton to four years in state prison for multiple financial crimes. In December, a jury found the 38-year-old developer guilty of two counts of securities fraud, one count of financial elder abuse, and two counts of grand theft related to his attempt to garner investors for a proposed bowling alley and bar in San Luis Obispo.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County Sheriff conducts aerial search for Kyle Doan

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an aerial search Friday in attempt to locate 5-year-old Kyle Doan, who has now been missing for more than a month after being swept away in storm waters. SLO County Sheriff’s personnel, along with a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s helicopter...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Two arrested in SLO for stolen property, illegal firearm possession

Two Santa Maria residents arrested on various charges. – On Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle burglary that had just occurred in the 1500 block of El Tigre. Witnesses on the scene saw the suspects flee in what was described as a dark-colored older Toyota Corolla. A responding SLOPD officer observed a vehicle matching the description driving away from the area. The officer followed the vehicle, ultimately performing a traffic stop and contacting the occupants.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Thieves steal Social Security card, license plate in SLO

Police officers arrested a man and woman from Santa Maria Tuesday morning who allegedly stole a Social Security card, license plate and catalytic converter from a single neighborhood in San Luis Obispo. Shortly before 5 a.m., a 911 caller reported a burglars breaking into a vehicle in the 1500 block...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Three people injured in felony DUI crash in rural Santa Margarita

Three people were injured in a felony DUI crash on Highway 58 in rural Santa Margarita on Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Shortly before 8 a.m., 19-year-old Luis Montesinos of Santa Maria was headed westbound on Highway 58 at a high rate of speed while intoxicated. The teen lost control while on a curve, drove off the left side of the road, over-corrected, went off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree.
SANTA MARGARITA, CA
kprl.com

June 2020 Active Shooter Event 02.09.2023

Remember the active shooter event back in June of 2020?. The gunman shot at the Paso Robles police department, but officers there elected to remain inside their fortress-like building. San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s deputy Nicholas Dreyfus responded to reports of an active shooter, and Mason Lira shot him in...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Teen arrested on drug, weapon charges after traffic stop

Arrest made near Paso Robles High School, there was no threat to school identified. – On Friday, Feb. 3, shortly before 1 p.m., a Paso Robles Police officer conducted a traffic stop on Niblick Road near Paso Robles High School for an equipment violation. The 17-year-old driver pulled over into the parking lot of the Paso Robles High School. During the traffic stop, the officer reportedly noticed a large amount of marijuana on the backseat.
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Paso Robles man sentenced to six years for raping intoxicated teen

A judge sentenced a 26-year-old Paso Robles man to six years in prison after he pled to raping an intoxicated teen who was walking through his neighborhood after leaving the Mid-State Fair. On the evening of July 21, 2022, without a wallet or a phone and separated from her friends,...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Teen found with gun, drugs at Paso High School lot

Police arrested a 17-year-old driver for weapon and drug charges in a parking lot at the Paso Robles High School on Feb. 3, police said. Shortly before 1 p.m., a Paso Robles police officer attempted to pull the teen over on Niblick Road for an equipment violation. The 17-year-old driver then pulled into the parking lot of the Paso Robles High School.
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

State to layoff more than 300 California Men’s Colony staffers

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDRC) plans to layoff more than 300 San Luis Obispo County employees as it closes most of California Men’s Colony West Facility, according to an email from a union representative. The state plans to cut 250 correctional officer, 23 sergeants, nine lieutenants,...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

