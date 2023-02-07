ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Wanda Tolbert
3d ago

There are bigger problems and issues here in the state of Florida. He needs to be concentrating on the more important and serious issues such as taking care of the citizens.

Tammy Hickman
3d ago

Oh please, how many imposters do we have in girls' sports? The government getting involvement in individual lifes is out of control. Those who agree with the interference, just wait, your rights will be next.

Sandi Jones
3d ago

This is one of the most ridiculous things I’ve ever heard. For what reason? People have lost their minds.

