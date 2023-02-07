ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
wwnytv.com

Beaver River school forming group to address controversial topics

TOWN OF NEW BREMEN, New York (WWNY) - Beaver River Central School is creating a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee, involving a group of diverse community members. The goals are to keep conversations cordial and create new guidelines. “I think no one wants to sit in an environment where it...
wwnytv.com

FDA releases new guidelines for amount of lead allowed in baby food

Canton, New York (WWNY) - There are new guidelines set by the Food and Drug Administration about the amount of lead that can be allowed in baby food. The lead in baby food jars, pouches, cereals, and vegetables is anywhere from 10 to 20 parts per billion. The FDA said...
wwnytv.com

‘I was in shock’: Woman buying soup for sister wins lottery

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A Virginia woman turned her recent trip to the grocery store into a lottery jackpot. WWBT reports Fawn Hughes went to a Food Lion grocery store in Richmond on Jan. 15 to buy soup for her sister. While at the store, Hughes said she saw...
RICHMOND, VA
wwnytv.com

Windy with some snow or rain

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ll have a bit more rain and mixed precipitation off and on, most of it in the afternoon. It stays breezy, even after wind advisories end. An advisory for Jefferson County ends at 10 a.m. An advisory for northern St. Lawrence County, Franklin County,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Cows, horses killed in barn fire

TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ten cows and two horses died in a barn fire in St. Lawrence County. It happened Thursday night at 6600 County Route 27 in the town of Canton. The barn was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene at 8:30 p.m.
CANTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Extreme caution advised when ice fishing

TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - The U.S. Coast Guard advises extreme caution as Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River are both seeing what officials call historically low ice coverage. “Yesterday was pretty good. We got a good solid 8 to 10 on Guffin. But, we’re getting out...
wwnytv.com

Traffic stop leads to weapon, drug charges

RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - An Antwerp man is accused of possessing a handgun, high-capacity magazines, and meth when a St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputy pulled over the vehicle he was in. The sheriff’s office says there were multiple people in the vehicle Deputy Hunter Yerdon pulled over on...
RUSSELL, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy