Beaver River school forming group to address controversial topics
TOWN OF NEW BREMEN, New York (WWNY) - Beaver River Central School is creating a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee, involving a group of diverse community members. The goals are to keep conversations cordial and create new guidelines. “I think no one wants to sit in an environment where it...
FDA releases new guidelines for amount of lead allowed in baby food
Canton, New York (WWNY) - There are new guidelines set by the Food and Drug Administration about the amount of lead that can be allowed in baby food. The lead in baby food jars, pouches, cereals, and vegetables is anywhere from 10 to 20 parts per billion. The FDA said...
‘I was in shock’: Woman buying soup for sister wins lottery
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A Virginia woman turned her recent trip to the grocery store into a lottery jackpot. WWBT reports Fawn Hughes went to a Food Lion grocery store in Richmond on Jan. 15 to buy soup for her sister. While at the store, Hughes said she saw...
Windy with some snow or rain
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ll have a bit more rain and mixed precipitation off and on, most of it in the afternoon. It stays breezy, even after wind advisories end. An advisory for Jefferson County ends at 10 a.m. An advisory for northern St. Lawrence County, Franklin County,...
Cows, horses killed in barn fire
TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ten cows and two horses died in a barn fire in St. Lawrence County. It happened Thursday night at 6600 County Route 27 in the town of Canton. The barn was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene at 8:30 p.m.
Man allegedly fired shotgun inside home with children present
FINE, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man is accused of firing a shotgun inside a home during a domestic dispute. State police arrested 44-year-old Alan Facey of Fine on Monday in connection with a January 31 incident. Troopers were called to a home on State Highway 58...
After water result discrepancies in West Carthage, three municipalities want to double-check their data
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On the heels of a report that West Carthage saw discrepancies in two different drinking water tests, three other municipalities want to make sure their data is correct. Last week, 7 News learned, after getting water test results back that showed a higher amount of...
Extreme caution advised when ice fishing
TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - The U.S. Coast Guard advises extreme caution as Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River are both seeing what officials call historically low ice coverage. “Yesterday was pretty good. We got a good solid 8 to 10 on Guffin. But, we’re getting out...
Voters approve BOCES proposition to sell, buy property
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County will buy property from BOCES to bolster its emergency services. Voters across the county passed a referendum allowing BOCES to sell four acres at 2695 White Hill Road in the Town of Hopkinton to the county for $1. The vote was 435-24.
Thieves steal several cars from dealership, multiple keys in overnight break-in
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Authorities in Hawaii say burglars broke into a car dealership this week and took several cars and multiple keys. KHNL reports the Excellent Motor Group dealership was broken into on Monday night. Ron and Maggie Zhang, owners of the used car dealership, said they believe the...
SLC to tear down 5 blighted residential properties
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - “Blight is a problem not only in St. Lawrence County, it’s a problem across the state. It tends to be a very identified rust belt issue and we happen to live in a rust belt state.” said. That’s what St. Lawrence County...
Traffic stop leads to weapon, drug charges
RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - An Antwerp man is accused of possessing a handgun, high-capacity magazines, and meth when a St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputy pulled over the vehicle he was in. The sheriff’s office says there were multiple people in the vehicle Deputy Hunter Yerdon pulled over on...
