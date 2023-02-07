ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viral chef Linda Skeens shares Super Bowl snack recipes

By Murry Lee
 3 days ago

(WJHL) – Cooking sensation and Southwest Virginia native Linda Skeens joined the News Channel 11 crew on the First at 4 Monday to share her secrets to preparing delicious Super Bowl snacks.

Skeens showed viewers how to make taco dip, wonton wrappers, chicken fajita pizza and jalapeno popper pinwheels.

Skeens appeared on the First at 4 previously to share other recipes and preview her upcoming cookbook.

