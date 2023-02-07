Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In two Florida cities, half of all home buyers pay with cashEllen EastwoodFlorida State
Clay County school bus involved in accident on Blanding BoulevardDon JohnsonClay County, FL
8 Jacksonville Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyJacksonville, FL
The Kiss of Life: The incredible story behind the iconic photoLord GaneshJacksonville, FL
Upcoming springtime events at Jacksonville’s Florida Theatre in 2023Debra FineJacksonville, FL
Related
NFL legend Warren Moon explains why Patrick Mahomes-Jalen Hurts matchup gives him 'sense of pride'
NFL legend Warren Moon talked to Fox News Digital about the impending historic Super Bowl matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Patrick Mahomes Makes Wild Super Bowl Bet With Cooper Manning
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a lot riding on the Super Bowl — and we’re not talking about NFL glory, here. If Kansas City tops the Philadelphia Eagles, Mahomes will chug a beer from some of Cooper Manning’s footwear. Specifically, Mahomes promised to chug a...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
prosportsextra.com
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
atozsports.com
Andy Reid gives huge praise to a guy who could be the reason the Chiefs lose
The Kansas City Chiefs could very well lose on Sunday, as it isn’t out of the question. The Philadelphia Eagles are a great team and are in the Super Bowl for a reason. They are the favorites by many people too. They present a real challenge for the Chiefs,...
Patrick Mahomes won't be limited during the Super Bowl
Despite still not being at 100 percent due to his sprained ankle suffered in the Divisional Round, don't think for a second that Patrick Mahomes won't be ready to put on a show in the Super Bowl. We all saw how great he was in the AFC Championship Game. Now,...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Yardbarker
Florida State makes major decision on head coach Mike Norvell
It's been a rough for years for the Florida State Seminoles. The once-proud program under Bobby Bowden and then Jimbo Fisher is coming off a winning campaign for just first time since the 2017 season. The Seminoles were 9-3 and earned themselves a trip to the Cheez-It bowl where they...
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl: 57 things to know about Super Bowl 57 as Jalen Hurts' Eagles take on Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs
Super Bowl LVII will kick off in a matter of days, and the NFL's biggest stage is set. This year's Super Bowl will feature two of the NFL's most explosive teams, promising a potential shootout for the Lombardi Trophy. Now, what better way to prepare for the 57th Super Bowl than by soaking up 57 important things to know for the big game? We've got you covered right here, with all the basics -- and a little more:
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Ranking every Super Bowl QB matchup: Where Patrick Mahomes vs. Jalen Hurts in 2023 Super Bowl stands all time
For a third straight year, the Super Bowl has produced a compelling quarterback matchup. A year after Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes dueled in Tampa, former No. 1 overall picks Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford put on a show in Super Bowl LVI. On Sunday in Super Bowl LVII, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will look to deliver a knockout punch against the Chiefs and Mahomes.
chatsports.com
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes wins MVP; Bears’ Justin Fields gets one 5th-place vote
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named league MVP for the second time, while Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was named Walter Payton Man of the Year. The awards were given out at the NFL Honors, the league’s annual ceremony. Mahomes, who was at the team hotel preparing for Sunday’s Super Bowl game against the Eagles, did not attend the ceremony. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts finished second in voting, receiving one first-place vote. Bears quarterback Justin Fields was one of eight players to receive one first-place vote — meaning he was tied for ninth in voting.
Trevor Lawrence’s ‘letter to Jacksonville’ will get fans fired up
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence wrote a letter to Jacksonville on Wednesday, thanking Jaguars fans for their support this season and detailing how he wanted to be back out on the field playing with his Jacksonville teammates. “I want to be out there with my guys, prepping for another game,”...
Gene Frenette: Trevor Lawrence understands PR aspect of connecting to Jaguars fans
There’s no need for the Jaguars to put on any kind of glitzy campaign to encourage fans to buy season tickets for the 2023 season. Just copy and paste the Trevor Lawrence letter he penned to the city of Jacksonville for The Players Tribune into an email, press send and wait for phones in the ticket department to start ringing. ...
KHOU
Who is the Chiefs' backup quarterback? Meet Chad Henne
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, but was able to play in the AFC Championship Game and led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl berth. However, should he re-injure the ankle, backup QB Chad Henne will be the one to step in for the Chiefs.
Big Cat Country
News Around the AFC South
The team has reportedly hired Chad Hall as the new wide receivers coach. Hall has spent the past six seasons in the same position with the Buffalo Bills. The Jaguars' previous wide receivers coach, Chris Jackson, left in January to take the same position for the University of Texas. Trevor...
Patrick Mahomes now tasked with breaking MVP curse in Super Bowl
BOSTON -- Do you believe in curses? Dark magic? Voodoo? Are you superstitious? Are you a little stitious? Do you believe in witchcraft and/or sorcery?If you answered yes to any of those questions, then you might want to prepare yourself for an Eagles victory in Super Bowl LVII.That's because, as expected, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was officially named Most Valuable Player of the National Football League on Thursday night at the NFL Honors ceremony.This announcement was merely a formality, as Mahomes was far and away the best player in the league this year. The sixth-year quarterback led the league in...
Five things to know about reported Jaguars WR coach Chad Hall
The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly filled their vacant wide receivers coach position, hiring former Bills WR coach Chad Hall to replace Chris Jackson, who left shortly following the season to join Texas in the same role. Hall, 36, is the first to be added to the Jaguars' coaching staff following a 9-8 regular-season finish which saw Jacksonville win the AFC South and advance to the divisional round of the playoffs. ...
Comments / 0