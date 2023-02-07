Read full article on original website
Related
Kelly Evans: The Long, Long Wait for Recession
In case you missed it, or in case you thought things were looking up lately, the yield curve inversion has just gotten even worse. And that's using the "gold standard" three-month versus 10-year Treasury yield, with a nearly perfect historical track record of predicting recessions!. There is a huge temptation...
Crypto Markets Are Undergoing a ‘Flight to Quality,' Says Goldman Sachs Digital Assets Chief
There's a "flight to quality" happening in crypto markets, Goldman Sachs digital assets chief Mathew McDermott told CNBC's "Crypto World" on Friday. He pointed to the key areas in crypto in which the big bank plans to focus: tokenization, remaking the plumbing of financial markets and the "profound" effect that digital currency will have across markets.
Vietnamese EV Maker VinFast Says Job Cuts Won't Derail Plans to Start U.S. Production
Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast said that its U.S. plant is still on track to commerce production in 2024 despite a restructuring of the company's North America business and a reduction in its U.S. headcount. "After last year's observation, we see a lot of similarity in the two markets and...
The Hidden Price of Eggs: How High Costs May Trickle Into Other Foods
Retail egg prices are at record highs. That's largely due to a deadly and historic outbreak of bird flu in the U.S. in 2022. High egg prices are likely feeding into the costs of some other foods that use eggs as a key ingredient, economists said. That might include mayonnaise,...
Cramer's Week Ahead: There Are Plenty of High-Quality Stocks to Buy
CNBC’s Jim Cramer told investors that they should watch for stocks to add as earnings season winds down. In addition to corporate earning reports, he said that he’s keeping an eye out for the January consumer price index report on Tuesday. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday told investors...
Here's How Much Money Americans Saved at Every Age in 2022
In 2022, Americans reported saving an average of $5,011, with millennials reporting the greatest overall savings of $6,043. In fact, 54% of adults met or exceeded their 2022 savings goals, a recent Wealth Watch survey conducted by New York Life found. The survey profiled 4,410 Americans on their annual savings, financial concerns, debts and 2023 financial goals.
Stocks Making the Biggest Premarket Moves: Lyft, Expedia, Yelp and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading:. Lyft — The ride-sharing company cratered 31.5% after issuing weak guidance in its fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Lyft said it anticipates about $975 million in revenue, lower than the $1.09 billion analysts expected, according to StreetAccount. Several analysts subsequently downgraded the stock.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Russia will cut oil output in March. PayPal's CEO will retire at the end of this year. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks are on track for a losing week as we head into Friday's session. Thursday was an especially weak showing for the bulls as all three major indices fell, led by a 1% decline in the tech-heavy Nasdaq. For the week, the Nasdaq heading toward a 1.8% loss, while the S&P 500 is also down more than 1%. Lackluster earnings continue to pop up. Lyft, for instance, tanked more than 30% in off-hours trading. Investors will hear more about the Federal Reserve's strategy later Friday, when Fed Governor Christopher Waller and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speak during the afternoon. Read live markets updates.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
89K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0