Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Ex-Navy law enforcement specialist arrested in Colorado in connection with Jan. 6 insurrection
DENVER — A former Navy law enforcement specialist living in Colorado was arrested Tuesday for allegedly entering the U.S. Capitol illegally during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that disrupted the verification of the 2020 presidential election. FBI agents on Tuesday arrested Dusty Higgins, 41, in Grand Junction on suspicion...
Clayton News Daily
Editorial: Is it a good idea for Florida to make it easier to execute people?
The governor and many Florida lawmakers want to make it easier to sentence murderers to death. But will their plan live up to their expectations or will it just deepen the legal quagmire that already envelops state-sanctioned executions?. In Florida, adults convicted of first-degree murder face only two sentences —...
Clayton News Daily
Alec Baldwin challenges New Mexico prosecutors over additional gun-related charge in 'Rust' case
Alec Baldwin is asking a New Mexico court to throw out an enhancement to the involuntary manslaughter charges against him that would lead to a five-year prison sentence if he was convicted. In a motion filed Friday, Baldwin's attorneys argued that the actor has been unlawfully charged with a so-called...
Comments / 0